The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Residents across the country can find some of the best broadband deals from BT. The company offers broadband only, broadband and phone, and broadband and TV deals, with its Essential plans starting from just £26.99 per month.
With a range of optional extras and new customer perks, BT provides many options when it comes to broadband. Whether you’re working on a budget or trying to find the fastest speeds in your area, here are some of the best broadband deals that BT has to offer.
We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.
Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April
BT is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK, offering deals and packages in all shapes and sizes. Not every household will be eligible for all of BT’s deals, specifically full fibre broadband deals, but most households should be supported for its Essential plans.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Downloads
|Monthly price*
|TV or phone included?
|Setup fee
|Full Fibre Essential
|36Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£26.99
|No
|£0
|Fibre 1
|49Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£32.99
|No
|£31.99
|Fibre 2
|61Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£35.99
|No
|£31.99
|Full Fibre 100
|150Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£17.49/m for three months, then £34.99/m
|No
|£9.99
|Full Fibre 500
|500Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£22.49/m for three months, then £44.99/m
|No
|£9.99
|Full Fibre 900
|900Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£27.49/m for three months, then £54.99/m
|No
|£9.99
|Full Fibre Essential + Phone
|36Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£31.99
|Phone
|£0
|Full Fibre 100 + Phone
|150Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£22.49/m for three months, then £39.99/m
|Phone
|£9.99
|Full Fibre 500 + Phone
|500Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£27.49/m for three months, then £49.99/m
|Phone
|£9.99
|Full Fibre 900 + Phone
|900Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£32.49/m for three months, then £59.99/m
|Phone
|£9.99
*Prices accurate as of 25 January 2024
There are several things to consider when choosing a new broadband provider. BT offers various packages – including phone and TV deals – and a range of speeds to suit every household.
Types of broadband
BT uses two types of broadband: fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) and fibre to the premises (FTTP). The latter uses both copper and fibre optic cables, while the former uses only fibre optic cables, allowing for a full fibre broadband connection. BT says that its full fibre packages utilise FTTP, and the fibre packages use FTTC.
If you want to find out how fast you need your connection to be and how to measure your current broadband speed, use our guide.
Broadband speeds
BT offers a range of broadband speeds; however, not every postcode will be able to access full fibre broadband. The highest speed available from BT is 900Mbps, with lower speeds ranging from 35Mbps to 500Mbps.
BT falls short compared to some other broadband providers, with Virgin Media and EE quoting speeds of up to 1,130Mbps and 1,600Mbps, respectively. However, since not every provider will be suitable for every postcode, especially those in rural areas, you may find that BT offers better coverage for your home.
To find out more about the speeds your postcode can access, use our postcode checker to see which deals are available in your area.
Phone and TV packages
BT offers additional features alongside its broadband service. Its broadband and phone deals use Digital Voice, a new home phone service that replaces a traditional landline. Broadband and phone deals are more expensive than broadband only packages, although they can be bundled with a variety of broadband speeds.
Unlike some other providers, BT does not offer specific broadband and TV packages. Instead, eligible residents can customise existing packages with TV additions. These come in a variety of formats, with a focus on sport, TV and film memberships. For a comprehensive list of all the TV packages offered by BT, consult the table below.
|Package name
|Features
|Cost per month
|Contract length
|Setup fees
|Entertainment
|Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Showcase, Sky Kids with NOW Entertainment, Netflix Basic and a TV box
|£20
|24 months
|£30
|Big Entertainment
|Everything from the Entertainment package and all the Sky Cinema channels with NOW Cinema
|£30
|24 months
|£30
|Sport
|All four TNT sports channels, Eurosport 1 and 2 and a TV box
|£18
|24 months
|£30
|Big Sport
|Everything from the Sport package, 11 Sky Sports channels and Sky Sports via the NOW app
|£43
|24 months
|£30
|Full Works
|Everything from the Big Entertainment and Big Sport packages, Netflix Standard and full HD channels from EE and NOW Boost
|£65
|24 months
|£30
|TNT Sports on Discovery+
|Four TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2
|£25
|One month rolling contract
|£0
|TNT Sports on Sky
|Four TNT Sports channels
|£25
|24 months
|£0
For eligible customers, BT also provides broadband only deals, which are more affordable than its bundled plans.
If you’re considering switching to BT broadband, you should be aware of the benefits that come with the service.
Here are some of the biggest advantages that come with BT broadband:
Even though BT broadband offers a wealth of benefits, you should also be aware of the downfalls that come with the service.
Here are some of the most significant disadvantages of parenting with BT broadband:
BT offers specific broadband packages, all of which have fixed quoted speeds. Here is a selection of the broadband speeds available from BT.
|BT broadband package
|Average download speed
|Full Fibre Essential
|36Mbps
|Fibre 1
|49Mbps
|Fibre 2
|61Mbps
|Full Fibre 100
|150Mbps
|Full Fibre 500
|500Mbps
|Full Fibre 900
|900Mbps
Not every broadband provider in your area will be able to offer full fibre broadband to your property, meaning that you may not be able to access BT’s 900Mbps packages. Your internet speed also depends on other factors, including the number of connected devices, peak usage times and router location.
Depending on which company you currently use, switching to BT can be a very simple process. Since it is a part of the Openreach network, customers using Sky Broadband, EE, Vodafone or Plusnet, among others, will find the process to be very simple.
If you’re working with another broadband provider, such as Virgin Media broadband, the process is slightly more involved but still very easy.
Here is the easiest way to switch to BT broadband:
No broadband provider will be right for everyone; BT comes with benefits and downfalls that you must consider before committing to a package. Here are some of the most common elements to consider when choosing a BT broadband deal:
Ofcom reported that 83 per cent of customers were overall satisfied with BT broadband, and 80 per cent of customers were satisfied with the broadband speed. The sector average for customer satisfaction is 82 per cent, making BT one of the best providers for customer satisfaction.
BT offers a range of perks with its plans, although you should always check out multiple providers to ensure you’re getting the best benefits for your household. Some of the benefits of partnering with BT broadband include reduced prices for the first three months of your contract, unlimited downloads and customisable services, such as entertainment or sports packages. The company also offers gift cards with eligible broadband deals, which can be worth up to £50.