Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

BT broadband deals UK 2024

Looking for cheap broadband? Compare prices from top providers and get a great deal
Written by Gemma Ryles
Updated January 25, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

Residents across the country can find some of the best broadband deals from BT. The company offers broadband only, broadband and phone, and broadband and TV deals, with its Essential plans starting from just £26.99 per month. 

With a range of optional extras and new customer perks, BT provides many options when it comes to broadband. Whether you’re working on a budget or trying to find the fastest speeds in your area, here are some of the best broadband deals that BT has to offer.

Independent Advisor’s top deal

We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.

Plusnet – Full Fibre 145
View Deal
Monthly Cost
£27.99
Average speed
145 Mb
Contract term
24 months

Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April

Our top recommended broadband providers
Plusnet
Fast speeds & reliable customer service
VIEW DEALS
Virgin Media
Ultrafast speeds at affordable prices
VIEW DEALS
Vodafone
Perks for existing mobile customers
VIEW DEALS
BT Broadband
The UK’s largest broadband provider
VIEW DEALS

BT broadband deals available now

BT is one of the largest broadband providers in the UK, offering deals and packages in all shapes and sizes. Not every household will be eligible for all of BT’s deals, specifically full fibre broadband deals, but most households should be supported for its Essential plans.

Deal nameAverage speedContract lengthDownloadsMonthly price*TV or phone included?Setup fee
Full Fibre Essential36Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£26.99No£0
Fibre 149Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£32.99No£31.99
Fibre 261Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£35.99No£31.99
Full Fibre 100150Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£17.49/m for three months, then £34.99/mNo£9.99
Full Fibre 500500Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£22.49/m for three months, then £44.99/mNo£9.99
Full Fibre 900900Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£27.49/m for three months, then £54.99/mNo£9.99
Full Fibre Essential + Phone36Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£31.99Phone£0
Full Fibre 100 + Phone150Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£22.49/m for three months, then £39.99/mPhone£9.99
Full Fibre 500 + Phone500Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£27.49/m for three months, then £49.99/mPhone£9.99
Full Fibre 900 + Phone900Mbps24 monthsUnlimited£32.49/m for three months, then £59.99/mPhone£9.99

*Prices accurate as of 25 January 2024

What do you get with BT broadband?

There are several things to consider when choosing a new broadband provider. BT offers various packages – including phone and TV deals – and a range of speeds to suit every household. 

Types of broadband 

BT uses two types of broadband: fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) and fibre to the premises (FTTP). The latter uses both copper and fibre optic cables, while the former uses only fibre optic cables, allowing for a full fibre broadband connection. BT says that its full fibre packages utilise FTTP, and the fibre packages use FTTC. 

If you want to find out how fast you need your connection to be and how to measure your current broadband speed, use our guide. 

Broadband speeds

BT offers a range of broadband speeds; however, not every postcode will be able to access full fibre broadband. The highest speed available from BT is 900Mbps, with lower speeds ranging from 35Mbps to 500Mbps. 

BT falls short compared to some other broadband providers, with Virgin Media and EE quoting speeds of up to 1,130Mbps and 1,600Mbps, respectively. However, since not every provider will be suitable for every postcode, especially those in rural areas, you may find that BT offers better coverage for your home. 

To find out more about the speeds your postcode can access, use our postcode checker to see which deals are available in your area. 

Phone and TV packages 

BT offers additional features alongside its broadband service. Its broadband and phone deals use Digital Voice, a new home phone service that replaces a traditional landline. Broadband and phone deals are more expensive than broadband only packages, although they can be bundled with a variety of broadband speeds. 

Unlike some other providers, BT does not offer specific broadband and TV packages. Instead, eligible residents can customise existing packages with TV additions. These come in a variety of formats, with a focus on sport, TV and film memberships. For a comprehensive list of all the TV packages offered by BT, consult the table below.

Package nameFeaturesCost per monthContract lengthSetup fees
EntertainmentSky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Showcase, Sky Kids with NOW Entertainment, Netflix Basic and a TV box£2024 months£30
Big EntertainmentEverything from the Entertainment package and all the Sky Cinema channels with NOW Cinema£3024 months£30
SportAll four TNT sports channels, Eurosport 1 and 2 and a TV box£1824 months£30
Big SportEverything from the Sport package, 11 Sky Sports channels and Sky Sports via the NOW app£4324 months£30
Full WorksEverything from the Big Entertainment and Big Sport packages, Netflix Standard and full HD channels from EE and NOW Boost£6524 months£30
TNT Sports on Discovery+Four TNT Sports channels and Eurosport 1 and 2£25One month rolling contract£0
TNT Sports on SkyFour TNT Sports channels£2524 months£0

For eligible customers, BT also provides broadband only deals, which are more affordable than its bundled plans.

Advantages of BT broadband

If you’re considering switching to BT broadband, you should be aware of the benefits that come with the service. 

Here are some of the biggest advantages that come with BT broadband: 

  • Reputability: according to an Ofcom report, 83 per cent of customers were overall satisfied with BT broadband; 80 per cent of customers were satisfied with the service speed
  • Wide coverage across the UK: BT operates across wide swathes of the UK; a report shows that its FTTP footprint now covers more than 12 million premises, with more builds on the way
  • Range of packages: BT offers packages at varying speeds, capping out at 900Mbps. The company also offers BT Home Essentials, an inexpensive service developed for low-income households that receive government benefits
  • Security benefits: all BT broadband customers can access BT Web Protect, which covers all devices connected to the home internet and warns of malicious or dangerous online content 
  • Broadband bundle options: BT permits its customers to personalise their broadband package with additional phone and TV features, allowing customers to pick the services they want most with their broadband 
  • Rewards and perks: while BT does not offer special incentives for new customers, those who purchase eligible broadband deals are gifted a BT Reward Card, a prepaid card that can be used to make purchases online or over the phone
  • Customer service: Ofcom reported that 55 per cent of customers were satisfied with complaint handling, with the company only receiving 35 complaints per 100,000 subscribers

Disadvantages of BT broadband

Even though BT broadband offers a wealth of benefits, you should also be aware of the downfalls that come with the service. 

Here are some of the most significant disadvantages of parenting with BT broadband: 

  • More expensive than other providers: compared to some other broadband providers, BT can be more expensive, although some broadband deals come at a reduced cost at the start of the contract
  • Poor coverage in rural communities: depending on where you live in the UK, you may not be able to access BT broadband. BT is rolling out more coverage to alleviate this issue, with Openreach planning to connect 25 million homes by the end of December 2026

What speeds can you get with BT broadband?

BT offers specific broadband packages, all of which have fixed quoted speeds. Here is a selection of the broadband speeds available from BT.

BT broadband packageAverage download speed
Full Fibre Essential36Mbps
Fibre 149Mbps
Fibre 261Mbps
Full Fibre 100150Mbps
Full Fibre 500500Mbps
Full Fibre 900900Mbps

Not every broadband provider in your area will be able to offer full fibre broadband to your property, meaning that you may not be able to access BT’s 900Mbps packages. Your internet speed also depends on other factors, including the number of connected devices, peak usage times and router location.

icons8-switch-96

Depending on which company you currently use, switching to BT can be a very simple process. Since it is a part of the Openreach network, customers using Sky Broadband, EE, Vodafone or Plusnet, among others, will find the process to be very simple. 

 

If you’re working with another broadband provider, such as Virgin Media broadband, the process is slightly more involved but still very easy. 

 

Here is the easiest way to switch to BT broadband: 

 

  • Check your postcode: check your postcode on the BT website and select the broadband package that works best for you
  • Sign up for a BT package: sign up for your chosen BT broadband package and wait for an installation date; BT claims that you will be offered a date within two weeks. If you require an engineer for your broadband installation, you can choose a date for their arrival at this stage
  • Contact your current provider: you will need to contact your current provider to cancel your contract. You may be liable for cancellation fees if you decide to terminate your contract early. Moreover, you will need to cancel any add-ons, such as phone or TV services, when switching providers
  • Connect your Smart Hub: BT will text you once your broadband is activated; plug your Smart Hub into an outlet to start browsing the web. If you require an engineer for your broadband installation, you will have to pay a £49 charge

Are BT broadband deals right for me?

No broadband provider will be right for everyone; BT comes with benefits and downfalls that you must consider before committing to a package. Here are some of the most common elements to consider when choosing a BT broadband deal:

  • Find the right speeds: BT offers top speeds of 900Mbps, with the option to choose between standard, superfast and ultrafast broadband. Providers such as Virgin Media and EE offer even faster speeds – though eligibility will depend on your postcode – so you may need to look at another company if you require the fastest speeds available
  • Consider your budget: generally, ultrafast and superfast broadband deals are more expensive; if money is no object, then you may want to indulge in faster packages with additional phone or TV services. However, if you’re working on a budget, you may need to opt for a slower deal or look for more affordable broadband providers since BT is relatively expensive compared to its competitors 
  • Be aware of your contract end date: due to the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation, your broadband contract will be more expensive to renew when your current one ends, with phone and TV services also seeing a price hike. Consider switching providers at the end of your contract to avoid increased monthly fees
  • Consider whether the benefits will work for you: BT offers many packages and even incentives, such as gift cards, for new customers. However, you shouldn’t partner with a company for benefits that you won’t use; consider which features and perks will work for you and whether other providers offer better incentives for your needs 
  • Research whether it is truly unlimited broadband: every broadband package from BT comes with unlimited broadband, meaning that you have no limits in terms of internet access. Not every provider offers unlimited broadband, which will be important for anyone who works from home or engages in data-intensive tasks, such as streaming videos or gaming online
  • Compare prices and providers: even if you’re happy with what BT has to offer, make sure you check with other providers to ensure you’re getting the best speed, price and bundle for your needs

Frequently asked questions about BT broadband deals

Ofcom reported that 83 per cent of customers were overall satisfied with BT broadband, and 80 per cent of customers were satisfied with the broadband speed. The sector average for customer satisfaction is 82 per cent, making BT one of the best providers for customer satisfaction.

BT offers a range of perks with its plans, although you should always check out multiple providers to ensure you’re getting the best benefits for your household. Some of the benefits of partnering with BT broadband include reduced prices for the first three months of your contract, unlimited downloads and customisable services, such as entertainment or sports packages. The company also offers gift cards with eligible broadband deals, which can be worth up to £50.

Gemma Ryles new profile April 2024

Gemma Ryles

Home Tech Writer

Gemma Ryles is a BJTC and PPA-accredited journalist with three years of experience writing across various publications. As a home tech expert at Independent Advisor, Gemma tests, researches and writes about broadband and home security. 

Previously, Gemma reviewed and curated lists about consumer technology at Trusted Reviews, where she honed her skills in creating buying guides and features to help customers make informed decisions. She has previously worked at Yorkshire Post, BBC Yorkshire, Glitterbeam Radio and Bonus Stage. 

Gemma has a BA in Journalism and in her free time can be found writing short stories, gaming and crocheting. 

Molly Dyson

Senior Editor

After growing up with a passion for writing, Molly studied journalism and creative writing at university in her home country of the United States.

She has written for a variety of print and online publications, from small town newspapers to international magazines. Most of her 10-year career since relocating to the UK has been spent in business journalism, writing and editing for admin professionals at PA Life magazine and business travel managers at Business Travel News Europe and representing those titles at conferences around the world.

Now an Editor at the Independent Advisor, Molly is an expert in a broad range of consumer topics, that include solar panels and renewables, home improvements and home insurance, and consumer technology such as home security and VPNs.

In her free time, Molly can usually be found exploring the outdoors with her husband and their young son or gardening.

More articles like this