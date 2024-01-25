There are several things to consider when choosing a new broadband provider. BT offers various packages – including phone and TV deals – and a range of speeds to suit every household.

Types of broadband

BT uses two types of broadband: fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) and fibre to the premises (FTTP). The latter uses both copper and fibre optic cables, while the former uses only fibre optic cables, allowing for a full fibre broadband connection. BT says that its full fibre packages utilise FTTP, and the fibre packages use FTTC.

If you want to find out how fast you need your connection to be and how to measure your current broadband speed, use our guide.

Broadband speeds

BT offers a range of broadband speeds; however, not every postcode will be able to access full fibre broadband. The highest speed available from BT is 900Mbps, with lower speeds ranging from 35Mbps to 500Mbps.

BT falls short compared to some other broadband providers, with Virgin Media and EE quoting speeds of up to 1,130Mbps and 1,600Mbps, respectively. However, since not every provider will be suitable for every postcode, especially those in rural areas, you may find that BT offers better coverage for your home.

To find out more about the speeds your postcode can access, use our postcode checker to see which deals are available in your area.

Phone and TV packages

BT offers additional features alongside its broadband service. Its broadband and phone deals use Digital Voice, a new home phone service that replaces a traditional landline. Broadband and phone deals are more expensive than broadband only packages, although they can be bundled with a variety of broadband speeds.

Unlike some other providers, BT does not offer specific broadband and TV packages. Instead, eligible residents can customise existing packages with TV additions. These come in a variety of formats, with a focus on sport, TV and film memberships. For a comprehensive list of all the TV packages offered by BT, consult the table below.