Unlimited broadband deals for February 2024

Looking for cheap broadband? Compare prices from top providers and get a great deal
Written by Hannah Holway
Updated February 21, 2024
Fact-checked by Amy Reeves

Unlimited broadband deals

There are many providers and packages to choose from if you’re looking for broadband deals. Luckily, most providers offer plans with unlimited data. This means that while the speed at which you can download (and upload) content will vary depending on your package, provider and postcode, the actual amount you can download each month won’t be capped or limited.

What is unlimited broadband?

Essentially, unlimited broadband means you never need to worry about hitting a limit on how much you download each month using your broadband. Downloading on broadband encompasses streaming films and TV shows, browsing the internet, checking emails, video calling and gaming.

Downloading is what you’ll use the internet for the most, while uploading is anything you upload, such as posting a photo on Instagram. This is why you’ll read more about a provider’s download speeds than upload speeds, and you can expect the upload speeds with your package to be much slower than your download speeds (seeing as you’ll be downloading much more often).

Several factors determine your download speeds, such as where you live and what speeds the provider offers with the plan you pay for. But when it comes to how much data you can download each month, most providers nowadays don’t put a cap on this. The exceptions to this are often no-contract broadband deals or mobile broadband deals.

Who is unlimited broadband best for?

Everyone will benefit from unlimited broadband, as it’s a service that gives you complete freedom. However, some people should consider this type of broadband more than others. These include:

  • People with heavy internet use: if you and your household are known to use the internet essentially all the time – including mobile devices connected to the wifi, smart TVs running video games and laptops streaming high-definition (HD) films – then you should look for a package that gives you unlimited downloads
  • People who run their business from home: if you’re looking for business broadband for your home office, you’ll find that these packages offer unlimited downloads
  • People who game online often: depending on the game, gaming can be one of the biggest drains on internet use, and gamers will likely already have a broadband package that can produce the fast download speeds they need for a smooth gaming experience
  • People in a shared house: if you live with other people and you don’t know exactly how much they’ll be downloading, the last thing you want is to find your usage limited due to your flatmate’s browsing habits

Can I check how much data I use?

If you’re confused about how much data you use when using your broadband for different purposes, we’ve broken this down for you below.

ActivityData it uses
Browsing the internet for one hour180MB
Sending/receiving 100 emails40MB
Streaming 10 songs80MB
Streaming a video for one hour429MB
Online gaming for one hour30-300MB
Streaming a standard-definition film for two hours1.9GB
Streaming an HD film for two hours4.2GB

Does unlimited broadband provide faster broadband speeds?

Whether or not your data is unlimited doesn’t affect the average download speeds you can get with your broadband. Your speed will depend on what area you live in, the speeds your particular plan can reach and other factors such as the time of day you’re using the internet (evenings tend to see slightly slower speeds due to being busier times for browsing and streaming).

While most home broadband today is either fibre or full-fibre broadband, there are actually four different types of broadband:

  • Asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL): before fibre broadband, ADSL was the most popular and common type of broadband. It connects to your home with copper wires, and you’ll need a phone line in your property, as this is the line used to connect your broadband
  • Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC): also known as superfast internet, with this type of connection, the provider delivers the broadband to a cabinet in your street, then into your home using a mix of fibre optic and copper wires. In the UK, FTTC has slowly been replacing ADSL as the most common and much more reliable broadband service
  • Fibre to the premises (FTTP): this type of broadband forgoes the copper wire and cabinet, using just fibre optic cables to deliver broadband directly to your home. Known as ultrafast broadband, FTTP will give you much faster download speeds
  • Hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC): less common is HFC broadband, which uses fibre optic and coaxial infrastructure

Which providers offer the best unlimited broadband deals?

All top UK broadband providers offer unlimited broadband, so if having unlimited downloads is something that’s important to you, you’re in luck. If you can access the fast download speeds on offer and your postcode is eligible for fibre and full-fibre broadband (not everyone in the UK can get it quite yet), you have many choices. Below are the best deals, with the fastest download speeds, from the top UK providers – but cheaper packages are available with slower speeds.

Deal nameAverage speedContract lengthPriceExtras (included in cost)Setup costs
NOW Super Fibre63Mbps12-month minimum term£24/mLine rental, NOW Pay as You Use Calls, no contract broadband available£0
Plusnet Full Fibre 900900Mbps24 months£45.99/mHub Two router, Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect£0
Sky Gigafast900Mbps18 months£44/mSky Pay As You Talk, WiFi Guarantee£0
Vodafone Pro II Full Fibre 900910Mbps24 months£48/mUltra Hub with Wi-Fi 6E, Super WiFi 6E Booster, wifi Xperts for the first 10 days, 4G broadband back-up£0
TalkTalk Full Fibre 900944Mbps24 months£27/mTwo Amazon eero pro routers with Wi-Fi 6, connecting with up to 75 devices£0
Virgin Media Gig1 Volt Fibre Broadband + Weekend Chatter1.13Gbps18 months£49.99/mUnlimited weekend calls to UK landlines, Wifi Max guarantee, 10% Stream credit£0
EE Busiest Home Broadband1.6Gbps24 months£69.99/mUnlimited data plans for EE mobile customers, Smart Hub Plus router, Smart Wifi Plus (using Wi-Fi 6), plus a wifi enhancer£0

What unlimited broadband packages are available?

Because so many providers offer unlimited broadband, which is considered the norm for broadband plans now, there are lots of packages available for unlimited broadband deals.

  • Broadband and phone deals: if you still require a landline service, whether digital or traditional, you should look for a provider with broadband and phone deals. Some providers, such as Plusnet, are phasing out their landline services, so you won’t be able to add on any phone deals
  • Broadband and TV deals: plenty of providers offer broadband and TV deals, which is ideal if you want to bundle these two services together. Some providers even throw in a 4K TV device, as well as subscriptions to streaming services such as NOW, Netflix and Amazon Prime, for a lump sum
  • Broadband, TV and phone deals: Look to top UK providers, such as Sky, for a package that bundles phone, broadband and TV, but expect to pay a higher monthly cost for this deal
  • Broadband-only deals: If you just want a broadband package that doesn’t include a phone line, TV services or any similar extras, opting for broadband-only deals is your best option, and you’ll find plenty of plans with unlimited downloads

How much are unlimited broadband deals, and how do I compare the best offers?

Each provider offers different monthly costs (and activation or setup fees) for its packages, with the most comprehensive packages that provide the fastest download speeds unsurprisingly being the most expensive.

When looking for unlimited downloads for your new broadband package, you should research the top UK broadband providers, which include TalkTalk, Plusnet, Vodafone and Virgin Media. Enter your postcode onto their sites to find out which packages are available to you, including which download speeds you can access.

Consider which add-ons are important to you, whether you just want a broadband-only deal and what speeds you’re willing to pay for. Remember that each broadband package will have guaranteed download speeds, which are lower than the average download speeds – so make sure you know what these are and what compensation or support you can get if they end up lower than guaranteed before you commit to a new plan.

Unlimited broadband deals FAQs

Hannah Holway

Home Tech Writer

Hannah Holway is a writer who has eight years of experience in writing and editing across several different categories. As a home tech expert at Independent Advisor, Hannah researches, tests and writes about broadband services and home security gadgets.

She started her career as a freelance film and culture journalist, and has written for editorial platforms such as Wonderland and Hero magazine, as well as interviewing directors, actors and musical artists. While at Wonderland, she was also Social Media Editor for the brand and Contributing Editor for the publication’s sister print titles.

In 2020 she joined New York Magazine’s The Strategist UK, reporting on evolving shopping trends and writing about everything from period pants and pens to books and the next ‘status’ candle. She then used her consumer trends knowledge and expertise in her role as Shopping Writer for Woman and Home Digital, where she oversaw a range of shopping content, writing product reviews and other features in the realm of health and fitness, beauty, fashion and homes.

Hannah has also had her academic work published in journals and presented at conferences, and she has a BA and MA in Film Studies.

