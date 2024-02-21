Unlimited broadband deals for February 2024

Essentially, unlimited broadband means you never need to worry about hitting a limit on how much you download each month using your broadband. Downloading on broadband encompasses streaming films and TV shows, browsing the internet, checking emails, video calling and gaming.

Downloading is what you’ll use the internet for the most, while uploading is anything you upload, such as posting a photo on Instagram. This is why you’ll read more about a provider’s download speeds than upload speeds, and you can expect the upload speeds with your package to be much slower than your download speeds (seeing as you’ll be downloading much more often).

Several factors determine your download speeds, such as where you live and what speeds the provider offers with the plan you pay for. But when it comes to how much data you can download each month, most providers nowadays don’t put a cap on this. The exceptions to this are often no-contract broadband deals or mobile broadband deals.