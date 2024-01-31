Virgin Media broadband deals UK 2024

When you’re looking for a new broadband provider, having detailed knowledge about the company’s offerings can help you find the deal that’s best for you. Virgin Media offers a variety of broadband speeds and numerous packages that combine broadband with one or more services, including phone, sim and TV.

Types of broadband

All Virgin Media broadband packages are at least partly fibre-optic, which means they provide a fibre broadband connection. The company uses both fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband and hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) broadband. The former connects directly to homes without using copper cables. The latter combines optical fibre and coaxial cables.

Use our guide to conducting a broadband speed test to help you determine which provider’s package best meets your household’s needs.

Broadband speeds

Virgin Media offers several broadband packages with varied speeds that range from 15Mbps (megabits per second) to 1,130Mbps. It’s important to note that not every household will be able to access the company’s top-speed broadband. Use this online postcode checker to find out what types of broadband are available to households in your area.

Packages

Among its packages that combine broadband with additional services, Virgin Media offers broadband and phone packages that include unlimited weekend calls to UK landlines. Some include anytime calls throughout the week for an additional £10 a month and international anytime calls for £15 per month.

The company offers a variety of broadband and TV packages. Most of them include a Virgin TV 360 box. Some deals feature Netflix subscriptions and scores of TV channels, including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports.

Virgin Media’s sim and broadband deals include an O2 sim card and use a powerful 5G mobile network.

Virgin Media also offers broadband-only service. None of its packages except the Essential Plus Broadband with Stream deal have up-front costs or setup fees.