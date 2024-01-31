Virgin Media broadband deals UK 2024

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Virgin Media offers some of the UK’s best broadband deals, with a wide variety of phone and TV packages. The company, which has more than 5 million broadband, TV and landline customers, provides broadband that runs at speeds as high as 1.13 gigabits per second (Gbps). Prices start at £26.50 per month on the company’s cheapest deal and £45 per month for its gigabit service.
Whether you’re looking for an ultra-fast connection to stream video content or a low-priced option to suit a tight budget, here are Virgin Media’s best broadband deals for you.
We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.
Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April
Virgin Media, which is one of the UK’s top broadband providers, offers a wide range of deals. Some of the packages on this list are not available in every postcode.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Down-loads
|Monthly price*
|TV or phone included?
|Setup fee
|M125 broadband
|132Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£26.50/m
|No
|£0
|M125 broadband + phone
|132Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£34/m
|Unlimited weekend calls
|£0
|Biggest Combo bundle
|132Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£79/m
|Unlimited weekend calls, Netflix and 210 TV channels
|£0
|M250 broadband
|264Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£30.50/m
|No
|£0
|Bigger Combo bundle
|264Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£36/m
|Unlimited weekend calls, 190 TV channels
|£0
|Bigger Combo bundle + Sports HD
|264Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£57/m
|Unlimited weekend calls, 195 TV channels including Sky Sports channels
|£0
|M350 broadband
|362Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£34.50/m
|No
|£0
|Big Volt bundle
|362Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£36.99/m
|Unlimited minutes and texts, O2 sim, 100+ TV channels
|£0
|M500 broadband
|516Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£38.50/m
|No
|£0
|Bigger Combo Volt bundle
|516Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£49.99/m
|Unlimited minutes and texts, O2 sim, 190 TV channels
|£0
|Mega Volt bundle
|516Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£70/m
|Unlimited data, minutes and texts, O2 sim, Netflix and 230 TV channels
|£0
|Gig1 Fibre broadband
|1,130Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£45/m
|No
|£0
|Gig1 Volt Fibre broadband + weekend chatter
|1,130Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£49.99/m
|Unlimited minutes and texts and O2 sim
|£0
|Gig1 Mega Volt Bundle
|1,130Mbps
|18-month contract
|Unlimited
|£76/m
|Unlimited data, minutes and texts, O2 sim, Netflix and 230 TV channels
|£0
When you’re looking for a new broadband provider, having detailed knowledge about the company’s offerings can help you find the deal that’s best for you. Virgin Media offers a variety of broadband speeds and numerous packages that combine broadband with one or more services, including phone, sim and TV.
All Virgin Media broadband packages are at least partly fibre-optic, which means they provide a fibre broadband connection. The company uses both fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband and hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) broadband. The former connects directly to homes without using copper cables. The latter combines optical fibre and coaxial cables.
Use our guide to conducting a broadband speed test to help you determine which provider’s package best meets your household’s needs.
Virgin Media offers several broadband packages with varied speeds that range from 15Mbps (megabits per second) to 1,130Mbps. It’s important to note that not every household will be able to access the company’s top-speed broadband. Use this online postcode checker to find out what types of broadband are available to households in your area.
Among its packages that combine broadband with additional services, Virgin Media offers broadband and phone packages that include unlimited weekend calls to UK landlines. Some include anytime calls throughout the week for an additional £10 a month and international anytime calls for £15 per month.
The company offers a variety of broadband and TV packages. Most of them include a Virgin TV 360 box. Some deals feature Netflix subscriptions and scores of TV channels, including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports.
Virgin Media’s sim and broadband deals include an O2 sim card and use a powerful 5G mobile network.
Virgin Media also offers broadband-only service. None of its packages except the Essential Plus Broadband with Stream deal have up-front costs or setup fees.
Switching to a new broadband provider can afford you benefits such as faster internet speeds and new-customer rewards. Here are some of the prime benefits of choosing Virgin Media as your broadband provider:
Before deciding to choose Virgin Media as your broadband provider, consider these drawbacks:
Virgin Media offers broadband with speeds as fast as 1,130Mbps, depending on the package you choose. Here are the speeds for the company’s various packages:
|Virgin Media broadband package
|Average download speed
|Essential broadband
|15Mbps
|Essential broadband plus
|54Mbps
|M125
|132Mbps
|M250
|264Mbps
|M350
|362Mbps
|M500
|516Mbps
|Gig1 Fibre
|1.13Gbps
It’s important to remember that Virgin Media’s fastest 1.13Gbps package is not available to households in every UK postcode and that your day-to-day broadband speeds will vary depending on where you place your router, how many devices you connect to your broadband service and what your peak usage times are.
Virgin Media is one of the few UK companies with broadband speeds that are higher than 1,000Mbps. If the Gig1 Fibre package is available in your postcode, it will likely be one of the fastest broadband services offered by broadband providers in your area.
Signing up for Virgin Media broadband is a relatively simple process. Follow this step-by-step guide to get the job done:
If you’re trying to decide whether to choose Virgin Media as your broadband provider, you should weigh the pros and cons of doing business with the company and see how its deals and competitors’ stack up against each other. Here are several factors to consider:
Virgin Media has more than 87,000 reviews on Trustpilot and a rating of 1.7 out of 5 stars, which is considered a bad score. The customers who wrote negative reviews complained about issues such as poor customer service and problems with cancelling contracts.
According to an Ofcom report, 81 per cent of Virgin Media broadband’s customers said that overall, they were satisfied with their provider. Twenty-five per cent of the company’s broadband customers said they had a reason to complain, and 46 per cent of them said they were satisfied with how Virgin Media handled their complaints.
Virgin Media offers new customers exclusive deals and bundles as incentives for them to sign up for the company’s services. Depending on the package they have chosen, new customers may be eligible to receive gifts such as free wireless speakers.
As Virgin Media broadband customers, they receive early-bird access to V Festival.
Customers who select a deal that combines broadband and O2 sim also receive exclusive Volt benefits such as double the mobile data for each eligible O2 Pay Monthly plan in their households and up to three wifi pods if needed.
Currently, no Virgin Media broadband deals except the Essential Broadband plus with Stream have setup costs or installation fees.
But Virgin Media’s website says customers will be charged £35 for having a new service activated and £20 to have their broadband service transferred when they move to a new home. There are fees of up to £99.95 to activate replacement equipment, a £1.75-per-month charge for paper bills and a £7.50 fee if bills are not paid in full when due. There is a £10 charge for missing technicians’ appointments. Otherwise, the appointments are free unless the technicians must move equipment such as cables, ducts and set-top boxes or repair something Virgin Media doesn’t own. There are also charges for appointments if the company’s equipment has been damaged, misused or tampered with.
Virgin Media has an early termination fee that is calculated according to the amount of time that is left on the contract and the services included in it.
Most Virgin Media broadband deals are available in standard 18-month or 24-month contracts. The company’s Essential broadband for low-income families allows customers to use flexible rolling contracts. One-month and 12-month broadband contracts are available for students.