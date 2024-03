The Hey! Smart Security Kit ticks several boxes, which is why we think it’s the best overall – firstly, the price is very reasonable, and the fact that there are no monthly fees means costs remain low. Plus, installation is a breeze, and there are detailed videos on the website and app that will guide you through the steps if you’re stuck.

The external camera allows you to view HD footage from the app on your phone, and automatically switches to night vision mode when it gets dark. It can detect motion up to 9 metres away and features two-way audio. Footage can easily be stored on the Cloud, and can also be viewed with Google Chromecast and Amazon Echo Show. The camera will last up to four months on a single charge before needing to be recharged.

When it comes to the video doorbell, several of the features are the same, such as the waterproof rating and the ability to view footage on the app, with the addition of a free plug-in chime and 10m of night vision in the pitch black. It’s worth noting that unlike other home security systems there’s no ‘hub’ or base station required – the Hey! app is all that’s needed, allowing you to monitor activity, speak to visitors through both devices and watch live footage.

Another factor that brings the price down for this option is that Hey!’s systems are entirely self-monitored, with no monthly fees to pay for a monitoring service. For some, this will be a negative, especially if features such as automatic police response are important to you. But for others, it means you don’t have to worry about committing to a long-term payment plan. Instead, this self-monitoring kit is easy to install, comes with plenty of great features, and the low price speaks for itself.

Read our full Hey! home security review.