Trustpilot: 4.5 (24,796 reviews)

Apple App store: 4.7 (5,600 reviews)

Google Play: 4.5 (713,000 reviews)

Customer scores on Trustpilot, Google Play, and Apple App Store are 4.5 and above (out of five), putting it in Trustpilot’s “excellent” category. On all three platforms, the NordVPN customer support team responds promptly with solutions for any negative reviews, suggesting that it takes its users’ concerns very seriously.

Trustpilot reviews are generally very positive (84 per cent awarding four- and five-star reviews), with many mentioning the simplicity of NordVPN for tech novices and the high quality of the customer support.

“A great VPN service with great customer service, one of the best around. I spoke to Ferdinando, one of their customer support agents, [regarding] some problems I was having on my computer using the VPN, and he helped resolve those problems perfectly. I cannot praise him and NordVPN’s customer support enough. Their VPN application and service is outstanding! Nothing comes close to it.”

Jack T, via Trustpilot

“After a very frustrating experience of not being able to access my protection of my Nord account, and going through the online process of the bots and getting nowhere, Arden patiently waited and guided me through to successfully regaining access. I am pleased with the outcome, thank you!”

Amy Smith, via Trustpilot

Several reviews on Google Play mention that connections have been slower than previously; however, almost 616,000 of the 713,000 reviews are four and five stars.

“Edit: A protocol change seems to make a difference, [so I] have changed to four stars and will go up to five again if connection issues are resolved. [This was previously a] five-star review. I pay a yearly sub and haven’t had a problem for the entirety of the year. Shortly after renewing the subscription (always applying updates when available), now there’s constant buffering in content. Games, videos, etc. will stop at random intervals only to reconnect about 30 seconds later. A very big disruption when gaming online especially.”

John Doyle, via Google Play

Similar to Trustpilot, the majority of customer reviews on the Apple App Store are positive, with the small number of negative ones being promptly addressed and solutions being offered by customer support personnel.

“Thanks to their chat service – yes I needed it once – if there’s an issue as it relates to the VPN, they’re ready for you when needed. In my case, a Nord driver needed to be reinstalled, I believe due to a Windows 10 upgrade. Includes security software for those who don’t want to buy one! Note that one cannot use both NordVPN’s plus your own security. You will be asked to choose between the two. Still a great bonus, though… Considering the price for the two-year package, with sometimes an extra three months on promo, [you get] a lot of protection for the upfront payment.”