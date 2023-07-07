Setting up and using a VPN for gaming is a straightforward process. Just follow the steps below.

Step 1: Install your gaming VPN

Begin by downloading and installing your VPN. For this guide, we’ll take NordVPN as an example, and we’ll walk you through the whole process step by step. NordVPN is a good choice among gamers due to its robust network and optimised gaming features.

Step 2: Select the most suitable protocol

After logging into, navigate to the settings by clicking the gear icon. Here, you’ll be able to switch protocols. NordVPN offers multiple protocols, including NordLynx (a new-gen technology built on WireGuard offering high-speed and improved security), IKEv2/IPSec, and OpenVPN.

To change your protocol, go to the Connection section in the settings menu.

Click on the current protocol, and select your preferred one from the dropdown menu. Note that each protocol offers different levels of speed, security, and stability. However, we recommend using OpenVPN for gaming due to its optimal balance of speed and security.

Finally, reconnect to your VPN to activate the new protocol.

Step 3: Connect to a server

Use the Quick Connect option. This function lets the VPN automatically select the most optimal server for speed and low latency, which enhances your gaming experience.

Moreover, it protects you against DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attacks. If you ever find yourself targeted, switch to a different VPN server to effectively sidestep the assault.

However, if you want to connect to a server in a specific country, choose the server option with the lowest latency. Typically, VPNs display the latency alongside the VPN options for your convenience.

Locate the country of interest on the in-app map and click on the corresponding pin to establish a connection. This will help you access geo-restricted games or servers.

If you’re having trouble finding a specific location, just use the search bar.

Step 4: Optimise VPN for gaming