TalkTalk offers some of the best broadband deals in the UK, with a range of packages and services that include superfast internet and inclusive bundles. Depending on your broadband needs, the deals available from TalkTalk range from 38Mbps (megabits a second) to 944Mbps in average download speed, so it’s easy to secure a deal that suits your needs from the provider. We’ve rounded up the best TalkTalk broadband deals currently available, including everything you need to know before you spend.
We’ve chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.
Price could rise by CPI+3.9% next April
As one of the best broadband providers in the country, TalkTalk has plenty of deals available, which vary in download speeds, price and extras, such as a nifty Amazon eero router. However, not every postcode in the UK will be able to take advantage of every broadband deal from TalkTalk, so do use the postcode checker on TalkTalk’s site to ensure your address will be covered.
|Deal name
|Average speed
|Contract length
|Downloads
|Price*
|Extras (included in cost)
|Setup costs
|Fibre 35
|38Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£14.50/m (then £29/m)
|Landline with free TalkTalk to TalkTalk calls
|£4.95
|Fibre 65
|67Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£15/m (then £30/m)
|Landline with free TalkTalk to TalkTalk calls
|£4.95
|Full Fibre 65
|77Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£28/m (no half price deal available)
|None
|£4.95
|Full Fibre 150
|152Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£17.50/m (then £35/m)
|Amazon eero router with Wifi 6
|£4.95
|Full Fibre 500
|525Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£22.50/m (then £45/m)
|Amazon eero pro router with Wifi 6
|£4.95
|Full Fibre 900
|944Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£27/m (then £54/m)
|Two Amazon eero pro routers with Wifi 6, ensuring total home wifi
|£4.95
|Full Fibre Ultimate (for Full Fibre 150)
|152Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£57.50/m (then £75/m)
|TalkTalk TV Hub, flexible TV service, Netflix with ads, NOW Cinema, Sports and Entertainment memberships, plus one Amazon eero router with Wifi 6
|£4.95
|Full Fibre Ultimate (for Full Fibre 500)
|525Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£62.50/m (then £85/m)
|TalkTalk TV Hub, flexible TV service, Netflix with ads, NOW Cinema, Sports and Entertainment memberships, plus one Amazon eero router with Wifi 6
|£4.95
|Full Fibre Entertainment (for Full Fibre 900)
|944Mbps
|24 months
|Unlimited
|£67/m (then £94/m)
|Netflix with ads, NOW Cinema, Sports and Entertainment memberships, flexible TV service, TalkTalk TV Hub, plus the two Amazon eero pro routers with Wifi 6
|£4.95
*While TalkTalk is currently slashing almost all of its monthly prices to half-price for the first six months, this deal ends on 14 February 2024
Depending on which deal or package you choose with TalkTalk, you’ll experience different download speeds, add-ons and extras, and of course, monthly costs. However, as it’s one of the largest broadband providers in the UK, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re part of a big household that needs high download speeds or will only be doing small amounts of streaming day-to-day.
Types of broadband
TalkTalk offers fibre broadband, which is available in the Fibre 35 and 65 deals, and full fibre broadband, which is offered through the remainder of the provider’s plans (and any deal that includes the words ‘full fibre’). Simply put, TalkTalk’s full fibre packages work with a connection that uses 100 per cent fibre optic cables (known as Fibre to the Premises or FTTP), whereas fibre consists of both fibre optic and copper cables (Fibre to the Cabinet or FTTC broadband).
Broadband speeds
As with most broadband providers, TalkTalk has several deals on offer, with each one guaranteeing a different average download speed. The lowest broadband speed on offer is unsurprisingly the cheapest package, with Fibre 65 averaging 38Mbps, and the highest speed is TalkTalk’s Fibre 900 plan, which will give you a download speed of up to 944Mbps, and is 24 times faster than standard broadband, according to the site.
Packages
We’ve included all of the broadband and TV packages on offer for each of the full fibre options – Full Fibre 150, Full Fibre 500 and Full Fibre 900 – in our list of deals above, but there are other add-on packages available for all deals. Again, these packages won’t be available for every postcode in the UK, so make sure you check yours on the site.
As with any broadband provider, there are advantages and disadvantages to choosing TalkTalk. The biggest advantage of TalkTalk, in our opinion, is the fact that every single package is offered with unlimited downloads, meaning you can essentially download as much as you like on a daily basis (however, if you do opt for a cheaper package with a download speed on the lower end, it will of course take you longer to download and stream). Some other advantages include:
Below we’ve laid out the average download speeds for each of TalkTalk’s fibre and full fibre deals – remember that all of these plans also include unlimited downloads, so you won’t have a cap on how much you download every day, you’ll just find that different deals will offer quicker speeds. It’s also worth conducting a quick broadband speed test to see what speeds you’re getting with your current provider.
|TalkTalk broadband package
|Average download speed
|Fibre 35
|38Mbps
|Fibre 65
|65Mbps
|Full Fibre 65
|77Mbps
|Full Fibre 150
|152Mbps
|Full Fibre 500
|525Mbps
|Full Fibre 900
|944Mbps
It’s important to remember that not only will you need to check whether or not your postcode is eligible for each of these packages, but there are also a number of factors that could affect your actual download speeds (which is why TalkTalk calls these ‘average’ speeds). These could include how many devices are using the broadband at a certain time, the size of what you’re downloading or streaming, and where you’ve placed your router in your home. TalkTalk offers some very comprehensive packages and is known to be a reliable provider, so it’s likely that it can provide some of the best broadband in your area, but always do your research first.
In short, yes. Because TalkTalk operates on the Openreach network, it’s very easy to switch to the provider from another Openreach provider. Openreach covers providers such as Sky, BT, Plusnet, Vodafone and EE, so if you were previously with any of these providers, the work of switching will be done for you: TalkTalk will contact your previous provider and you won’t have to tell them that you’re leaving yourself.
Of course, whether TalkTalk’s broadband deals are right for you will depend on your household’s specific needs when it comes to downloads and using the internet, but here are a few things to consider.
While TalkTalk performs better than some other providers, an Ofcom report from 2023 found it was one of the worst providers when it comes to customer service due to the amount of complaints received. Out of every 100,000 customer complaints in a three-month period, TalkTalk received 18 about its broadband services, which means it sits just above Vodafone as the broadband provider with the most complaints, and just under Virgin Media.
As we’ve noted, TalkTalk offers a range of perks with its various plans, so it’s always worth comparing these against other providers to get an overview of who’s offering the best deals overall. Some of TalkTalk’s most attractive perks include unlimited downloads, discounts such as the first six months of your plan half-price, and bundled deals, which offer add-ons like streaming service subscriptions and entire-home wifi connection.