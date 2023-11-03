Menu Close

Written by Rachel Sadler
Updated November 03, 2023
Contributions by Katharine Allison
Contributions by Connor Campbell

Broadband has become as essential as any other utility, and a fast, reliable connection is crucial for everything from streaming entertainment and gaming to telecommuting and accessing cloud-based services. A competitive broadband deal aligns seamless connectivity with affordability, preventing unexpected costs while offering the bandwidth necessary to meet our online demands. 

Our experts will help you find the best broadband deals, comparing costs and services, and explaining what to look for in your broadband package.

How to compare broadband deals

The best broadband deal for your home is one that suits your individual needs. There’s no shortage of broadband providers in the UK, which is why it’s important to compare deals. By comparing different broadband deals you’re more likely to find the best ones to suit your budget and speed requirements.  

The best way to compare broadband deals is to use a comparison website, as it is the easiest way to compare price, speeds and any added extras. While there are a range of broadband providers available, you should research which providers offer the best service in your area.

It’s a good idea to know what you’d like to use your broadband for. For example, if you’ll mostly be web browsing, your internet speed will not need to be as fast as it needs to be for gaming. Both gaming and streaming require fast download and upload speeds, and you should factor this into your decision when comparing broadband deals. 

What to consider when comparing broadband deals

There are a range of factors to consider when comparing broadband deals – and it doesn’t just come down to the price.

Availability: Before you even get to how much it costs each month, you will need to know whether or not a provider, or type of broadband, offers a connection in your area. That’s why you should always start comparing broadband deals by putting in your postcode, to remove any unsuitable providers from the list.

Cost per month: Once you know a provider operates in your area, you can take a look at how much the broadband costs per month. This will usually be informed by the speed of your internet, what else is packaged into the deal, and how long you take out the contract for. The cheapest isn’t always best – you should take everything into consideration, not just price, before making a decision.

Set-up costs: Alongside monthly costs, you should check to make sure if there are any other additional set-up costs to be aware of.

Contact length: In tandem with cost is contract length. You may be able to get a cheaper deal if you opt for a longer contract. Standard contract lengths tend to be 12, 18 or 24 months long. 

Internet speed: The faster your internet speed, the better your loading times, and the more easily you will be able to browse the web. Faster fibre broadband is increasingly becoming available up and down the country, so it is worth checking if it is available in your area.

Download limits: You won’t automatically be able to browse the internet for an unlimited amount of time. Your broadband deal will have a data allowance that will essentially determine how much browsing you can do per month, before you start to incur extra costs. The higher the data allowance, the more browsing you can do. Unlimited data packages are common, but will be more expensive than those with a limit. So, if you are regularly streaming films and albums online, or want to download big games, you’ll need to get a broadband deal with a pretty high data allowance.

Customer service: Hopefully you won’t ever have an issue with your internet connection. But if you do, you will want the customer service on the other end to be good – which isn’t always a given with broadband companies. Using review sites like Trustpilot can help you gauge real-life customer experience of a broadband provider’s customer service and what they think about the assistance they received.

Telephone and TV packages: While you can buy broadband as a standalone product, it can often come packaged with landline telephone and TV services. Obviously, this can make the overall cost of the deal much more expensive, so consider whether you need everything combined, or if you are just after broadband. 

Added perks and benefits: Often you can get a voucher or cashback when taking out a new broadband deal, whether that’s through a price comparison website or via the provider directly. Although you shouldn’t necessarily decide on a broadband provider solely because of the voucher you’ll receive at the start of the contract, it can be a tiebreaker between two similarly priced and speedy deals.

Who offers the best broadband deals in the UK?

The best broadband deal for you might be different to someone else. It comes down to what you can get in your area, how much you are willing to pay, how long you are willing to sign up for, and what kind of speed you need.

Some of the biggest, and most trusted, broadband providers in the UK include:

  • BT – according to ISPReview, BT, which includes PlusNet and EE, is the country’s biggest broadband provider, with over nine million customers.
  • Virgin Media – if you’re after speed, then Virgin Media might be the provider for you, as it has the fastest median speed of any broadband supplier in the UK.
  • Sky – sports fans may want to consider Sky Broadband, as you can get your internet connection packaged with Sky Sports.
  • TalkTalk – if you have no need for landline services or TV packages, then TalkTalk is an option, as it is the UK’s biggest unbundled broadband network.
  • Vodafone if you’re a big family with mobile phone and broadband contract needs, then the Vodafone Together package might be the perfect fit.
  • Shell Energy – don’t be fooled by the name. Shell Energy doesn’t just heat your home; it is now one of the top 10 biggest broadband providers in the country.
  • Hyperoptic it might not be as much of a household name as some of the other providers on this list, but Hyperoptic has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.5 out of 5 from over 22,000 reviews.
Switching broadband deals is a relatively simple task. You can switch broadband deals by following these three steps. 

Step 1: Check you’re out of contract

You can switch broadband providers at any time in your contract. However, if you’re still in contract with your current provider, you’ll most likely face a pricey cancellation fee. You should first make sure you’re no longer within the minimum terms of your current contract with your broadband provider. You can find out this information by either contracting the provider’s customer service or by checking your original confirmation email. 

Step 2: Use a comparison website

Use a comparison website to find a broadband deal. Enter your postcode into a comparison tool and you’ll gain instant access to the best deals available in your location.

Step 3: Choose a broadband deal 

Choose your broadband deal and pick a date for your service to go live. You might be required to arrange for an engineer to visit. Most providers will take care of the whole switch, as well as serve notice to your current provider and send you a brand new router via post. Your old provider will most likely send you instructions for returning your old router.

What is broadband?

Broadband is a high-speed Internet connection that is always on and offers significantly faster speeds than the older dial-up connection, mainly because it uses a wider band of frequencies to transmit information. This allows more data to be carried more quickly. Broadband has become a critical part of daily life, facilitating everything from simple web browsing to streaming high-definition videos, to gaming, and even working from home.

The most common types of broadband connections available are:

  • ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line): This type of broadband uses existing telephone lines to provide internet access, making it widely available. This variety is often the most economical choice available, but it typically offers the least rapid speeds, with performance hovering around 10-11Mbps
  • Fibre optic broadband: Known for its high speeds, fibre optic broadband transmits data using light over special cables. It’s typically faster than ADSL and can handle higher volumes of traffic. Fibre optic broadband connections come in two main varieties:
    • Fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) involves a fibre optic cable running to a local telephone cabinet and then traditional copper telephone wires connecting from the cabinet to your home. This type of connection is the more common variant of fibre optic broadband, accessible to over 90 per cent of homes in the UK, offering speeds from 36-68Mbps.
    • Fibre to the premises (FTTP) often referred to as full fibre broadband, extends a fibre optic cable directly from the service provider to your home. This direct connection provides substantially faster speeds, ranging from 100Mbps to in excess of 1Gbps. However, this full fibre option isn’t as widely available and tends to come at a higher cost.
  • Mobile broadband: This is provided by cellular networks using 3G, 4G, or the latest 5G technologies. Mobile broadband allows for internet connectivity on the go and is accessed through mobile dongles, smartphones, or dedicated mobile hotspots
  • Satellite broadband: This form of broadband is especially useful in remote areas where ground-based infrastructure is not present. A satellite dish is used to send and receive signals from a satellite in Earth’s orbit. It tends to be slower, more expensive and have limited data
  • Cable broadband: Delivered through coaxial cables, the same as used for cable television, this type of broadband offers high-speed Internet access and is often bundled with other services like TV and landline phone service.

Each type of broadband connection has its particular advantages and may be better suited to different users depending on their location, budget, and speed requirements.

Frequently asked questions about comparing broadband deals

Rachel Sadler

Staff Writer

Rachel Sadler is an experienced journalist and content writer who has been writing content for print and online media for five years.

Rachel is the Independent Advisor’s resident VPN expert, with a remit to find the best VPNs out there through thorough testing and research. She spends most of her time vigorously testing VPN services for performance and security features to provide accurate and trustworthy buying guides and reviews. On a weekly basis, she updates guides, and reviews where necessary ensuring prices and information are correct and up to date, as well as keeping her ear to the ground for all the latest news and advancements in VPNs and cyber security.

She also writes content around renewable energy and how UK homes can become energy-efficient by installing solar panels. Rachel researches which solar panels are best for your home with a focus on how homeowners can save money with solar panels and generate enough electricity to power their homes.

With a focus on home insulation, Rachel spends time researching how windows can improve energy efficiency, the style of your home and reduce bills. She focuses research on which materials are best suited for durability, maintenance and price to create well-informed guides and features.

Rachel holds a BA in English language and creative writing and started her career writing for some of Hong Kong’s leading lifestyle publishers, Sassy Hong Kong, Localiiz and Bay Media, where she reported on island-wide news. When she’s not writing; she’s intrigued by all things film, food, and art.

