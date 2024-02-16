Mobile broadband deals 2024

Only several of the best broadband providers offer mobile broadband in the UK, limiting your scope in terms of range. Due to the nature of mobile broadband, you will not find restrictions in terms of postcode, but signal and speed will still vary depending on the region.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers a variety of mobile broadband deals, including wifi hotspots, dongles and sim cards. These vary in price, with the cheapest unlimited data solution costing £20 per month for 24 months.

EE

UK residents can get wifi hotspots and hubs from EE, with the company’s Smart 5G Hub costing £45 per month and £100 upfront on an 18-month contract.

O2

O2 may not provide any traditional broadband solutions, but it does offer dongles, mobile routers and wifi hotspots. The cheapest option is the Dongle 4G, which comes with 5GB of data for £10 per month.

Three

Three offers mobile broadband for up to 10 devices, with products including data only sims and wifi hotspots. You can top up the sims every month or pay as you go for more flexibility.