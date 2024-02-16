Mobile broadband deals 2024

With such a wide range of traditional broadband deals on the market, customers often forget about mobile broadband. If you want to learn more about mobile broadband and its benefits, this article covers the most common questions and the best mobile broadband providers.
What is mobile broadband?
Mobile broadband differs from traditional broadband by sending data over a wireless network in the same way you access data on a smartphone. Due to the exclusion of copper or fibre optic cables, mobile broadband has fewer accessibility issues and can be used by people living in remote areas of the country.
It is important to remember that having mobile data on a smartphone is not the same as having mobile broadband in your home; home mobile broadband can be accessed via a sim card installed in a mobile broadband device, such as a dongle or mobile router. These all use a 3G, 4G or 5G network, with the latter being the fastest but least accessible across the UK. Here are some of the key takeaways from the most popular mobile broadband solutions:
- Mobile broadband sims: Some providers offer dedicated mobile broadband sims that you can use in phones, laptops and tablets. These are not the same as conventional mobile sims, as they generally do not come with SMS or call features
- Dongles: If you’re hoping to connect a laptop or desktop to the internet, USB dongles can be very beneficial; dongles plug into your computer to provide mobile broadband. Dongles come with a range of contract lengths, with most providers offering them on a no-contract basis
- Portable hotspot: Portable hotspots provide wireless internet via a sim card. Unlike dongles, they do not need to be plugged into your device and they can typically connect to more than one device at once
- Mobile router or hub: Mobile routers or hubs are ideal for households with multiple people who all want broadband access. Mobile routers are not portable, unlike sims and dongles, as they typically need to be plugged into your wall socket. They are similar to standard routers but provide internet using a sim card rather than a fibre optic cable or phone line
*Prices correct as of 13 February 2024 and may include limited-time offers
Which providers offer mobile broadband deals?
Only several of the best broadband providers offer mobile broadband in the UK, limiting your scope in terms of range. Due to the nature of mobile broadband, you will not find restrictions in terms of postcode, but signal and speed will still vary depending on the region.
Vodafone
Vodafone offers a variety of mobile broadband deals, including wifi hotspots, dongles and sim cards. These vary in price, with the cheapest unlimited data solution costing £20 per month for 24 months.
EE
UK residents can get wifi hotspots and hubs from EE, with the company’s Smart 5G Hub costing £45 per month and £100 upfront on an 18-month contract.
O2
O2 may not provide any traditional broadband solutions, but it does offer dongles, mobile routers and wifi hotspots. The cheapest option is the Dongle 4G, which comes with 5GB of data for £10 per month.
Three
Three offers mobile broadband for up to 10 devices, with products including data only sims and wifi hotspots. You can top up the sims every month or pay as you go for more flexibility.
Is a mobile broadband deal the right option for me?
Now that you have a better understanding of how mobile broadband works, you must consider whether it will be a good fit for your household. Mobile broadband comes with some key advantages and downfalls that you should be aware of before committing to a deal.
What is 5G mobile broadband, and can I get it?
5G is the fastest type of mobile broadband, taking over from 4G and 3G. 5G mobile broadband works in the same way as other types of mobile broadband, connecting to devices via a wireless network from a sim, dongle or wifi hotspot.
According to an Ofcom report from 2023, the level of 5G coverage provided outside of the premises by at least one mobile network operator rose to between 85 and 93 per cent, allowing more people across the country to connect to mobile broadband. Accessibility to 5G mobile broadband will depend on where you live, with rural communities generally seeing less coverage than urban areas.