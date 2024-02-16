Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Mobile broadband deals 2024

Looking for cheap broadband? Compare prices from top providers and get a great deal
Written by Gemma Ryles Home Tech Expert
Updated February 16, 2024
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • What is mobile broadband?
  • Top mobile broadband deals
  • Which providers offer mobile broadband deals?
  • Is a mobile broadband deal the right option for me?
  • What is 5G mobile broadband, and can I get it?
  • Mobile broadband deals FAQs

With such a wide range of traditional broadband deals on the market, customers often forget about mobile broadband. If you want to learn more about mobile broadband and its benefits, this article covers the most common questions and the best mobile broadband providers.

Independent Advisor's top deal

We've chosen this deal because it offers a balance of speed and affordability for the everyday user, with no upfront cost.

Plusnet - Full Fibre 145
View Deal
Monthly Cost
£28.99
Average speed
145 Mb
Contract term
24 months

Monthly prices are subject to increase each year on 31 March by Consumer Price Index rate of inflation + 3.9%.

Our top recommended broadband providers
Plusnet
Fast speeds & reliable customer service
VIEW DEALS
Virgin Media
Ultrafast speeds at affordable prices
VIEW DEALS
Vodafone
Perks for existing mobile customers
VIEW DEALS
BT Broadband
The UK's largest broadband provider
VIEW DEALS

What is mobile broadband?

Mobile broadband differs from traditional broadband by sending data over a wireless network in the same way you access data on a smartphone. Due to the exclusion of copper or fibre optic cables, mobile broadband has fewer accessibility issues and can be used by people living in remote areas of the country.

It is important to remember that having mobile data on a smartphone is not the same as having mobile broadband in your home; home mobile broadband can be accessed via a sim card installed in a mobile broadband device, such as a dongle or mobile router. These all use a 3G, 4G or 5G network, with the latter being the fastest but least accessible across the UK. Here are some of the key takeaways from the most popular mobile broadband solutions:

  • Mobile broadband sims: Some providers offer dedicated mobile broadband sims that you can use in phones, laptops and tablets. These are not the same as conventional mobile sims, as they generally do not come with SMS or call features
  • Dongles: If you’re hoping to connect a laptop or desktop to the internet, USB dongles can be very beneficial; dongles plug into your computer to provide mobile broadband. Dongles come with a range of contract lengths, with most providers offering them on a no-contract basis
  • Portable hotspot: Portable hotspots provide wireless internet via a sim card. Unlike dongles, they do not need to be plugged into your device and they can typically connect to more than one device at once
  • Mobile router or hub: Mobile routers or hubs are ideal for households with multiple people who all want broadband access. Mobile routers are not portable, unlike sims and dongles, as they typically need to be plugged into your wall socket. They are similar to standard routers but provide internet using a sim card rather than a fibre optic cable or phone line

Top mobile broadband deals

﻿Broadband providerDeal nameType of broadbandContract lengthDownloadsPrice*Upfront chargesExtras (included in the cost)
O2Alcatel Pocket hotspot 4G4G24 months5GB£11/m£0Three months of Disney Plus
O2Alcatel Pocket hotspot 4G4G12 months5GB £14/m£0Three months of Disney Plus
ThreeThree 4G Hub4G24 monthsUnlimited£22/m£0First six months half price
ThreeThree 5G Hub5G24 monthsUnlimited£22/m£0First six months half price
Vodafone4G Mobile Hotspot4G24 monthsUnlimited£20/m£0N/A
Vodafone5G Mobile Hotspot5G24 months4GB£15/m£0N/A
EESmart 5G Hub5G18 months500GB£45/m£100N/A

*Prices correct as of 13 February 2024 and may include limited-time offers

Which providers offer mobile broadband deals?

Only several of the best broadband providers offer mobile broadband in the UK, limiting your scope in terms of range. Due to the nature of mobile broadband, you will not find restrictions in terms of postcode, but signal and speed will still vary depending on the region.

Vodafone 

Vodafone offers a variety of mobile broadband deals, including wifi hotspots, dongles and sim cards. These vary in price, with the cheapest unlimited data solution costing £20 per month for 24 months.

EE

UK residents can get wifi hotspots and hubs from EE, with the company’s Smart 5G Hub costing £45 per month and £100 upfront on an 18-month contract.

O2

O2 may not provide any traditional broadband solutions, but it does offer dongles, mobile routers and wifi hotspots. The cheapest option is the Dongle 4G, which comes with 5GB of data for £10 per month.

Three 

Three offers mobile broadband for up to 10 devices, with products including data only sims and wifi hotspots. You can top up the sims every month or pay as you go for more flexibility.

Is a mobile broadband deal the right option for me?

Now that you have a better understanding of how mobile broadband works, you must consider whether it will be a good fit for your household. Mobile broadband comes with some key advantages and downfalls that you should be aware of before committing to a deal.

﻿Advantages Disadvantages 
Portable solutions (including sims and dongles) can be used on the go and switched between devices Connectivity to 4G or 5G networks is heavily dependent on your region, with some areas having no reception at all
Better accessibility for those in remote areas without access to fibre optic cables Some providers limit the amount of data you can use per month, making it unreliable for those with internet-intensive habits or workloads
More flexible than traditional contracts, with multiple providers offering pay as you go or no-contract models, making them ideal for renters Like traditional broadband, speeds will generally be slower during peak hours, usually in the evening 
Much safer and more reliable than connecting to public wifi May not come with the additional benefits of home broadband, such as phone or TV packages 
No need for a landline to access the internet Can be more expensive than traditional broadband, although this will depend on your provider 
No expensive installation charge due to the easy nature of the setup Older smartphones, tablets or laptops won’t be able to access 4G or 5G networks, which are more desirable than 3G due to the higher speeds
Ideal backup in scenarios where your home broadband goes down or you are without broadband when moving house

What is 5G mobile broadband, and can I get it?

5G is the fastest type of mobile broadband, taking over from 4G and 3G. 5G mobile broadband works in the same way as other types of mobile broadband, connecting to devices via a wireless network from a sim, dongle or wifi hotspot.

According to an Ofcom report from 2023, the level of 5G coverage provided outside of the premises by at least one mobile network operator rose to between 85 and 93 per cent, allowing more people across the country to connect to mobile broadband. Accessibility to 5G mobile broadband will depend on where you live, with rural communities generally seeing less coverage than urban areas.

Mobile broadband deals FAQs

Gemma Ryles

Home Tech Writer

Gemma is a BJTC and PPA-accredited journalist with three years of experience writing across various publications. As a home tech expert at Independent Advisor, Gemma tests, researches and writes about broadband and home security. 

Previously, Gemma reviewed and curated lists about consumer technology at Trusted Reviews, where she honed her skills in creating buying guides and features to help customers make informed decisions. She has previously worked at Yorkshire Post, BBC Yorkshire, Glitterbeam Radio and Bonus Stage. 

Gemma has a BA in Journalism and in her free time can be found writing short stories, gaming and crocheting. 

More articles like this

Find the best [category]