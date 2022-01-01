Travel

<p>Wat Arun, a temple along the Chao Phraya, Bangkok</p>
48 Hours In

The ultimate guide to Bangkok

The modern metropolis stands tall as a cultural capital of the world, with cutting-edge food, glamorous sky bars and suitcase-filling shopping to match, says Lucie Grace

News & Advice

Trendwatch: When solo travel met the ‘Great Resignation’

Europe

What lies beneath: Exploring Lake Lucerne by submarine

Sustainable living

Seven of the most enjoyable sustainable holidays

Race to the sun

News & Advice

These destinations have scrapped all travel restrictions

More than a dozen destinations have ended all Covid-related travel rules

News & Advice

Which holiday destinations still require a pre-travel Covid test?

These vacation spots still demand a PCR or antigen test - even if you’re vaccinated

News & Advice

Travel to Europe: Current passport expiration rules

News & Advice

Do I have to wear a mask on my flight?

News & Advice

Your international travel questions answered by Simon Calder

City guides

48 Hours In

How to spend a day in trendy Poblenou, Barcelona

48 Hours In

Santa Fe, New Mexico city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop

48 Hours In

The ultimate guide to Grenoble, France’s ‘capital of the Alps’

48 Hours In

How to get under the skin of Mexico City’s coolest neighbourhood, Roma

48 Hours In

The ultimate city guide to Madrid

48 Hours In

How to spend a day in Marrakech’s trendy industrial zone, Sidi Ghanem

Trendwatch

News & Advice

The hottest travel trends of 2022

In a new travel trends column, Lucy Thackray digs into the types of trip, modes of transport and top buzzwords to watch out for in the year ahead

News & Advice

Mystery trips: Why the jet set are now paying to go ‘anywhere’

News & Advice

How Nordic wines became the latest trend for savvy travellers

News & Advice

Why ‘going off-grid’ is the next big travel trend

Best hotels

Hotels

Best hotels in Bangkok 2022 for location and comfort

Hotels

Best hotels in Santorini 2022 for sunsets and sea views

Hotels

Best boutique hotels in Edinburgh 2022 for all budgets

Hotels

Best boutique hotels in Brighton 2022 for location and design

Hotels

Best hotels in Phuket 2022 for luxury on all budgets

Hotels

Best hotels in Marrakesh 2022 for style near the souks

Hotels

Best hotels in Mallorca 2022 for style and luxury

Hotels

Best hotels in Miami 2022 for beaches, infinity pools and glamour

Sustainable travel

Hotels

How to spot the real deal when it comes to eco hotels

News & Advice

Train fans could win £10k to become ‘Chief Environment Officers’

Sustainable living

Going to ground: Embracing the agritourism life in Madeira

Sustainable living

A green guide to visiting Bristol

Travel news

News & Advice

EasyJet continues to misinform passengers over passport validity

News & Advice

Ryanair passport rules: what does the airline say, and what’s the law?

News & Advice

Manchester Airport suspends sale of fast track passes

News & Advice

Simon Calder to answer your travel questions live

News & Advice

Man duct-taped to seat after groping cabin crew jailed for 60 days

News & Advice

Travel to Europe: Current passport expiration rules

News & Advice

Flight forced to turn back after it emerged pilot is still in training

News & Advice

Travellers have ‘10 days left’ to renew passports in time for summer

Travel advice

News & Advice

Cancelled flight? Here are your rights

News & Advice

How much compensation can you get for a flight delay?

Travel

Simon CalderHow to benefit from an overbooked flight

News & Advice

Airport queues: Why are they so long and how long will the chaos last?

News & Advice

How to avoid getting DVT on a long-haul flight

News & Advice

How to avoid catching coronavirus on a flight

News & Advice

How to disinfect your plane seat

News & Advice

What to pack to stay safe from coronavirus on holiday

UK

UK

Alton Towers tickets: How to get the cheapest prices in 2022

Hotels

New Forest spa hotels for a relaxing countryside break

UK

Best theme parks in the UK for hair-rasing rides and rollercoasters

Hotels

Best new hotels in the UK and Ireland that opened this spring

SPONSORED

Best country hotels near London: Spa breaks, golf courses and more

Europe

Travel

Lucy ThackrayAn easy, breezy island-hopping tour of Greece’s Ionian islands

UK Politics

Russian foreign ministry to impose sanctions on 287 UK MPs

Hotels

Best hotels in Istanbul for location and history

Hotels

Best kids club resorts in Europe 2022 for a family holiday

Americas

Americas

10 things to do in Santa Fe

Americas

Santa Fe’s multicultural arts landscape is getting even more diverse

Tech

Elon Musk says ‘woke virus’ to blame for Netflix’s drop in subscribers

SPONSORED

Best hotels in New York: Where to stay in Manhattan, Brooklyn and more

Travel

Tamara HinsonBelize beyond the Blue Hole

48 Hours In

Vancouver city guide: where to stay, eat, drink and shop

SPONSORED

Why Uruguay is South America’s most underrated stop

SPONSORED

From alligators to astronauts: go one step beyond Orlando

Asia

Asia

Woman kicked off American Airlines for ‘offensive’ sweatpants

Sustainable living

How to plan a sustainable tour of Thailand

Hotels

10 of the best hotels in Tokyo

South Asia

North Korea fires unidentified projectile off east coast

