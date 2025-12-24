Seven remote luxury hotels in America — where wilderness meets five-star comfort

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Escaping into America’s wilderness doesn’t always mean roughing it.

Look in the right places, and you’ll find extraordinary hotels tucked deep within remote landscapes, where the elite service, accommodation and facilities are paired with breathtaking scenery and the opportunity to escape from reality for a few days.

In Alaska you can sleep on a glacier in five-star luxury (including the services of a private chef). Or why not relax by a showstopping outdoor pool in Utah’s middle-of-nowhere Martian landscape? Travellers can also take a dip in thermal pools amid Arizona’s rugged ridgelines or sip cocktails in a forested New York State wilderness.

Other enticing stays include a lodge perched 5,000ft up in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; a property in New Mexico with a private wilderness reserve the size of a small country; and a Montana ranch where you can get out on the range and channel your inner cowboy or girl.

1. Sheldon Chalet — Denali National Park, Alaska

open image in gallery The only way to get to Sheldon Chalet is by helicopter ( chrisburkard.com )

Perched on a rocky outcrop on the Ruth Glacier inside Denali National Park at an elevation of about 6,000ft — with no road access — Sheldon Chalet is arguably the most remote luxury hotel in the United States.

There's only one way in, and that's via a spectacular helicopter transfer from Talkeentna, about 55 miles away.

Once there, you'll be in a world of snow-covered, towering mountains, where the only sounds are gusts of wind and cracking ice, and your private chef rustling up a meal. Despite the isolation, you're far from marooned.

As well as gourmet meals, five-star comforts include rooms with panoramic views and plush beds, and even a cedar-wood sauna.

Activities-wise, you can strap on crampons and trek across the glacier with expert guides, hike surrounding ridges, and go on "flightseeing" helicopter loops. You should also make time for simply being — gazing up at the stars and for the chance to see the Northern Lights on the deck while wrapped in blankets.

How to get there

Fly to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, then transfer by road to Talkeetna (or rail in the summer), a staging post 115 miles away. From here, fly by helicopter to the chalet (it has a helipad).

Cost: Packages begin at $32,000 per night, with helicopter tours, treks and a chef included. The chalet sleeps 10 in five bedrooms.

Book now

2. Amangiri — Canyon Point, Utah

open image in gallery Amangiri is an oasis of hyper-luxury in an otherworldly desert landscape ( Amangiri )

Amangiri nestles like a secret base beneath a cliff in the high desert of southern Utah. It sits on a private 900-acre estate, around 125 miles from the nearest major point of civilization, the city of St. George.

The landscape, with its shoulder-scraping slot canyons and distinctive red rocks, feels untamed and otherworldly.

The hotel is an oasis of hyper-luxury centered around an Instagram-baiting outdoor pool and anchored by a world-class spa that, for many, is reason enough to venture into the desert.

Activities range from the pulse-quickening to the meditative: test your nerve on the resort’s private Via Ferrata climbing circuit on the surrounding cliffs, take a guided desert hike and explore Navajo sacred sites and dramatic ridgelines, or ride across the desert on horseback. At night, you can book a celestial stargazing tour — the sky is pitch-black after sunset.

How to get there

Amangiri can arrange private SUV transfers from the following airports: Page Municipal Airport (25 minutes by car), St. George Regional Airport (2h 15m away), and Las Vegas (4h and 30 minutes). Many opt for the latter for the epic scenery.

A dramatic arrival by helicopter is popular with wealthy travelers.

Cost: From $3,500 per night. There are 34 suites in total.

Book now

3. Castle Hot Springs — Morristown, Arizona

open image in gallery Castle Hot Springs is an adults-only all-inclusive sanctuary ( Small Luxury Hotels of the World )

Castle Hot Springs, a former wellness refuge for 19th-century pioneers and early 20th-century elites, blends history with modern off-grid luxury.

The adults-only all-inclusive sanctuary is hidden away in a secluded Sonoran Desert canyon that promises a near-complete reset for mind and body.

The trio of atmospheric cascading pools and private tubs, fed by naturally mineral-rich geothermal waters that bubble from a canyon rock, plays a central role in that transformation.

After warm-water soaks, the soothing continues with outdoor massages and sound baths. Horseback riding, an adventurous Via Ferrata route and desert e-biking are also on offer for those who want to increase the tempo.

At night, you’ll sleep well after farm-to-table meals using ingredients sourced from on-site gardens and orchards.

How to get there

The hotel can arrange a transfer from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, about 60 miles away. If you’re driving yourself, a 4X4 is recommended as the final seven miles of the journey are along a dirt road. Helicopter arrivals are also possible.

Cost: All-inclusive, from $1,600 per night. There are 31 rooms in total.

Book now

4. The Point Resort — Upper Saranac Lake, Adirondacks, New York

open image in gallery The Point Resort sits on a 75-acre private-peninsula hideaway on Upper Saranac Lake ( The Point Resort )

The Point Resort is one of the most secluded five-star stays in the Eastern U.S. It sits on a 75-acre private-peninsula hideaway on Upper Saranac Lake in the Adirondack Mountains — a vast wilderness world of bald eagles, black bears and beaver dams.

But while it’s deep in backcountry, the property has all the trappings of a blockbuster hotel on Fifth Avenue: think fine antiques, claw-foot tubs and walk-in double rain showers.

Originally built as a Great Camp for William Avery Rockefeller II in the 1930s, The Point became the first Relais & Châteaux hotel in North America in 1983.

Despite the pedigree, the vibe is intimate “house party”, with daily cocktail hours, seated multi-course dinners, nightly bonfires and black tie evenings each Wednesday and Saturday.

Activities range from archery, hiking, boating and fishing to croquet, axe-throwing and, in the colder months, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

How to get there

The nearest regional airports are: Saranac Lake Airport (25 minutes by car); Adirondack Regional Airport (25 minutes); Burlington, Vermont (1h 45 minutes); Albany International Airport (2h 45 minutes).

Driving from any direction is an odyssey though winding mountain roads and the resort is reached via a private drive that weaves through a thick forest.

Cost: All-inclusive, from $2,500 per night. There are 11 rooms in total.

Book now

5. The Swag — Great Smoky Mountains, North Carolina

open image in gallery The Swag offers incredible views of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park ( The Swag )

This enrapturing retreat sits atop a 5,000ft-high ridgetop on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park – the elevation giving you 360-degree views of the surrounding forested wilderness.

Here, there are no through-roads and light pollution is practically non-existent, so make use of the on-site telescopes at the property, which was recently declared a DarkSky-certified lodge. It’s a signature activity.

Hiking the waterfall trails and meadows of the national park — one of America’s most biodiverse environments — is also unmissable.

Afterwards, you can rest your weary limbs in the lap of luxury. Room features here include handmade quilts, wood-burning fireplaces, steam showers and outdoor soaking tubs or showers on private balconies.

How to get there

The nearest airports are Asheville Regional Airport (1h 5 minutes by car); Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport (1h 20 minutes); and Greenville-Spartanburg (2h).

The private road up to the hotel is thrilling — steep, twisty and unpaved. But for those who'd rather let someone else tackle it, The Swag offers a 4x4 transfer service.

Cost: All-inclusive, from $750. There are 18 rooms, cabins and suites in total.

Book now

6. Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve — New Mexico

open image in gallery Vermejo is located in one of the largest privately owned wilderness estates in the U.S. ( Ted Turner Reserves )

Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve has an impressive, neatly mowed front lawn — but the rest of its grounds stand in sharp contrast: 558,000 acres of extraordinary backcountry that form one of the largest privately owned wilderness estates in the U.S.

It feels like your own national park to explore, and one teeming with wildlife.

Here, there are American Bison, elk, mountain lions, black bears, pronghorn antelope, wolves, and raptors, including bald and golden eagles.

The property treasures the animal population and participates in large-scale rewilding and species-protection projects through the Turner Foundation and Turner Endangered Species Fund.

It also takes the happiness of its guests very seriously, offering a menu of activities from horseback riding to guided treks.

Luxurious bedrooms decked out with vintage furniture are spread across historic cottages, lodge rooms and private hideaways — including a two-suite lakeside retreat.

How to get there

Most guests fly into Colorado Springs Airport — roughly a three-hour drive away.

Cost: All-inclusive, from $1,200. There are 48 rooms in total.

Book now

7. The Ranch at Rock Creek — Montana

open image in gallery You can immerse yourself in nature at The Ranch at Rock Creek, set in 6,600 acres of wilderness ( The Ranch at Rock Creek )

Check into The Ranch at Rock Creek, and its 6,600 acres of wilderness become your playground. What's more, the property runs an all-inclusive system that includes not only accommodation and farm-to-table meals, but also activities.

So once you've booked, you can immerse yourself in ranch life without worrying about extra payments and logistics.

The vast array of experiences on offer includes horseback riding through meadows and canyons, fly-fishing, archery, rifle range shoots and, in winter months, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

At night, you'll be cosseted in rooms kitted out with Cuddledown linens and Frette pillows and duvets.

How to get there

The most commonly used gateway is Missoula International Airport, an hour and 30 minutes away by car.

Cost: All-inclusive, from $2,800. The Ranch offers 31 accommodations — from lodge suites glamping-style canvas tents.

Book now

