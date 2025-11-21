Travelers are being warned not to visit this popular US site in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It's billed as the "crown of the continent" – a land of immense glaciers, dazzling lakes and jaw-dropping mountains carved out by ice rivers that's a photographer's paradise.

But travelers are being urged not to go to Montana's Glacier National Park in 2026.

The wilderness area has been included on Fodor's list of 'No' locations for next year, due to overtourism.

The travel guide publisher argues that the shrinking of the park's glaciers has led to a surge in "last-chance tourism," which is leading to congestion, the faster accumulation of garbage and a greater risk of wildlife disturbance.

In addition, the guide points out, increased carbon emissions are having a detrimental effect on air quality and backpackers are being jammed into trails by wildfire closures, making it harder to maintain them and for rescuers to reach people in trouble.

open image in gallery This US national park is suffering from overtourism, says travel guide Fodor’s which advises against visiting Montana’s Glacier National Park. ( Getty )

Glacier National Park is warming twice as fast as the global average, with only 27 of the 150 or so glaciers from the early 20th century remaining.

Michael Jamison, Northern Rockies campaign director for the National Parks Conservation Association, said: "No one has any meaningful data on the extent to which last-chance tourism is motivating travelers here, but anecdotally, there's no doubt people are racing to see a glacier before they're gone."

He added that there's a "staggering disconnect" between the desperation to see natural wonders before they vanish and the lack of concern over the damage surges in visitor numbers cause to the environment.

The other destinations on the No list are Antarctica; The Canary Islands, Spain; Isola Sacra, Italy; The Jungfrau Region, Switzerland; Mexico City, Mexico; Mombasa, Kenya; and Montmartre, Paris, France.

Should travelers strike these spots from their bucket lists permanently? Jeremy Tarr, Digital Editorial Director at Fodor's Travel, stressed that the “No list” is not a call for boycotts.

He explained: "The No List is the rare travel list that encourages both desire and restraint in the same breath – a reality check wrapped in responsible wanderlust. It serves as a gentle but pointed nudge to ease up on a spot for now – not forever – and give a rest to any location that clearly needs a breather."

So where should Americans visit instead?

Handily, Fodor's also produces an annual 'Go' list, which this year includes Buncombe County, North Carolina; Coupeville, Washington; Indio, California; Keene Valley, New York; Key West, Florida; and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

open image in gallery Key West in Florida is on the list of destinations Fodor's says travelers should try to visit in 2026. ( miami2you - stock.adobe.com )

Buncombe County, says Fodor's, is "riding a renaissance after weathering the challenges of 2024's Hurricane Helene"; Coupeville is "making a new name for itself as a destination for creatives"; the desert town of Indio is now "humming with bars, boutiques and cafes"; Keene Valley in New York's Adirondack Mountains is a "must visit for those who love nature"; Key West "greets you like a vibrant and welcoming mini-city"; and Martha's Vineyard has "a laid-back charm that's undeniable."

Outside the U.S., other places on the Go list include Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Canberra, Australia; Greenland; Thessaloniki, Greece; Wurzburg, Germany; Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya; Orizaba, Mexico; The Azores, Portugal; and Saba, in the Dutch Caribbean.

Tarr added: "In recent months, travel has proved anything but relaxing. Between a government shutdown, FAA-mandated cuts in flights, and security lines that rival those snaking outside a Taylor Swift concert, we hope that next year's travels will return to being an instrument of joy and a break from the stress of everyday life."

