This new(ish) kid on the block caused quite a stir when it opened on the demure island of Martha’s Vineyard in 2023. But Faraway has integrated seamlessly, emerging as a locally-loved hub that just might be the island’s coolest hotel. George Clode

Location

Set on the utterly charming island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the hotel is a pebble’s throw from the quiet calm of Edgartown Harbor. Once a whaling port and now an upmarket seaside town of quaint bookshops, antiques stores, ice cream parlours, coastal walks and seafood restaurants, reach Edgartown on a short ferry from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven, followed by a 15-minute drive or taxi through cute residential neighbourhoods.

The town was put on the map in 1975, when Hollywood rolled in and Edgartown was transformed into ‘Amity Island’ for the filming of Spielberg's classic, Jaws.

open image in gallery The pool and fitness centre lie at the heart of the stunning hotel ( FARAWAY MV-Matt Kisiday )

The vibe

Occupying the former spot of an iconic 300-year-old Martha’s Vineyard hotel, The Kelley House, Faraway has integrated seamlessly into its historic surroundings, with pops and accents of gold and rich colours that contrast beautifully with the otherwise sandy neutral tones.

In Edgartown, everyone is effortlessly chic and friendly, nowhere more so than in the Faraway reception lobby, where the glamorous guests smile as they float by in striped linen shirts en route to drinks and sushi at the hotel’s outdoor cocktail bar, The Pelican Club.

The lobby area is staggering, with sweeping floor-to-ceiling drapery tied back to reveal vibrant floral arrangements and tastefully curated interiors. A large, marble-wrapped fireplace opposite the reception is surrounded by low sofas and footstools, offering an inviting and warm introduction.

The service

Staff are effortlessly cool and knowledgeable, and welcome guests with a glass of fizz on arrival. Tips for nearby sites are given freely and requested items – such as an iron – are magicked up immediately. This is genuine hospitality without being overbearing or earnest.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery The stylish rooms are well-equipped with modern amenities (filtered water taps) and beautiful analogue throwbacks (classic record players) ( Matt Kisiday )

All 58 rooms are spacious and thoughtfully designed and range from studio suites with marble bathrooms to multi-bedroom units with bunk beds and washers. Studio king rooms in the Kelley House are large and overlook the pool. They come with a vinyl player and a small collection of records and have large bathrooms done out in marble and gold with Byredo bath products, twin sinks and a large rain shower (which took a little while to get warm, it’s worth noting). Getting ready for dinner with a glass of wine as Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde spun on the record player was an absolute delight.

Food and drink

The hotel has two excellent, very different restaurants: The Newes From America and the Pelican Club. The fish and chips at “The Newes” is regularly touted as the best outside of the UK and the setting inside the cosy wood panelled pub dating to the early 1700s is on par with any Cornish café or London chippy experience.

The friendly staff explained the hotel’s Hemingway-inspired tradition of writing and wax sealing a letter to a friend or loved one who might one day pass through Edgartown and collect it. A wooden writing box containing headed letter paper, pen, wax pellet and seal accompanied by an old fashioned cocktail was a fun experience.

The Pelican Club is all about the vibes and serves top quality sushi and great wines. Go for a pre-dinner mezcal paloma or enjoy a bottle of Drouhin-Vaudon Chablis with delicious crab and salmon sushi rolls and some lobster bao buns to share.

Facilities

Faraway’s fitness centre overlooks the pool and hot tub, and on hot days, mats and spin bikes are brought out onto the deck. It’s small, but well equipped, with free weights, a few machines and powerful AC. On the other side of the pool is the pool bar that serves drinks and bar snacks if you want to undo all that gym work, and to the side of Kelley House is a collection of stylish bikes that can be rented by guests for free at the front desk. This is a great way to explore the island beyond Edgartown, and roads are, on-the-whole, smooth and cycle friendly.

open image in gallery Family friendly suites are well-designed, making clever use of the space to accommodate bunk beds and rollaways ( Matt Kisiday )

Disability access

While there’s no lift, several ADA‑compliant rooms and thoughtfully integrated ramps ensure access. The pool features a hoist, and the attentive staff are always on hand to assist with specific needs.

Pet policy

Faraway is pet-friendly, welcoming dogs and cats for a fee of $125 flat fee per stay. Service animals are exempt from the fee.

Check from 4pm (contactless options available); check out by 11 am, with express and late-checkout available.

Family‑friendly?

Yes, and cleverly so. While the ambiance leans slightly towards an upscale couples retreat, there are some great options for visiting families including multi-bed suites with bunk beds and rollaway beds available at $50 per day.

At a glance

Best thing: Its central location and effortless cool come a close joint second, but the best thing for me was the genuine warmth I experienced in The Newes From America.

Worst thing: The tepid shower – a small inconvenience when the weather is as nice as it was, but when everything else is outstanding, you come to expect a hot shower.

Perfect for: Couples and young families seeking an authentic, upscale slice of classic New England charm.

Not right for: Anyone travelling on a budget.

Instagram from: A cosy corner of The Newes with your newly sealed letter, or poolside during golden hour.

Address: 23 Kelly Street, Martha's Vineyard, Edgartown, MA, 02539

Phone number: +1 855-748-6747

Website: www.farawaymarthasvineyard.com

