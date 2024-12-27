Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s safe to say, no city break leaves the cultural traveller more in need of a massage than one to New York City. Visiting the city that never sleeps is invigorating, yet no doubt exhausting. Holidays to the Big Apple relishing its buzz are often spent in an excited jetlagged haze, pounding its storied pavements for hours – cramming in visits to hotspots, museums and shops by day, followed by memorable meals, blockbuster theatre shows and jazz clubs by night.

If the itinerary allows, finding peace in one of New York’s spa hotels is an absolute must for the tired tourist. With hotels on every block home to some of the world’s finest, pampering is never far away – from subterranean dens hidden in the basements of classic Midtown grand dames to chic modern affairs downtown. Whether it’s a nourishing rub to reinvigorate tired feet or an entire half-day ritual you need to refresh, here are 10 of the best New York spa hotels.

The best spa hotels in New York City

At a glance

1. Baccarat Hotel and Residences

Midtown

open image in gallery This Midtown hotel is the only La Mer skincare spa in the US ( Baccarat Hotel )

Apart from its excellent location near MoMa – a few metres away – this dazzling luxury Midtown hotel, from legendary French crystal brand, is home to the only La Mer skincare spa in the USA. Open exclusively to hotel guests and residents, it’s an intimate subterranean haven of tranquillity with a menu of facials, massages and bespoke packages as luxurious as its glitzy home. For example, the signature Baccarat facial features exfoliation with powdered diamonds, no less. Completing the experience is a 55m pool lined with dreamy daybeds for the ultimate Midtown escape.

Address: 28 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019

2. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Brooklyn

open image in gallery Book a bespoke wellness day package at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge ( 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge )

Manhattan’s magnificent skyline view steals the spotlight at this eco-minded waterfront hotel. Peel yourself away from the terrace and the serene Bamford Wellness Spa awaits in the 1 Hotel’s basement. With sleek lines and simple light wood accents, it has a soothing Scandi feel. Founded in England by Carole Bamford, the synonymous spa’s treatment menu is extensive. From perfunctory waxes and refreshing facials to relaxing massages and decadent bespoke wellness day packages, all pampering is carried out in light, airy spacious rooms. Post treatment, reunite with Manhattan and take a dip in the small rooftop pool with skyline views.

Address: 60 Furman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

3. Fouquet’s

Tribeca

open image in gallery For ultimate indulgence, book a Spa Hideaways package at Fouquet’s ( Fouquet’s )

Hit pause on the Lower Manhattan buzz with a session at the delightful Spa Diane Barriére New York beneath the chic Fouquet’s, a new Tribeca hotel with French flavour. Products from cult Parisian skincare brand Biologique Recherche bolster a range of ‘enhancements’, from gemstone-infused collagen facials to nourishing foot treatments, carried out in five soothing rooms (this includes one for couples, too). For a special treat, Spa Hideaways are indulgent packages featuring a mix of facials, massages and body treatments. Elsewhere, there’s a sauna, steam room and indoor pool for unwinding in, and bespoke workout plans on offer at fitness centre DOGPOUND for gym bunnies.

Address: 456 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013

4. Ritz-Carlton New York

Central Park

open image in gallery The Ritz-Carlton offers six plush treatment rooms ( Ritz-Carlton New York )

Framed by Central Park is this upper Midtown outpost of the renowned Ritz-Carlton New York, one of the most opulent hotels in Manhattan, home to the first stateside spa from Swiss brand La Prairie. Fresh flowers fill its six plush treatment rooms for sampling signature treatments like the LED facial, which promises smoother plumper skin, and the 50 Central Park Signature Massage carried out with various essential oils. After a virtual workout in the Movement Studio, gear up for some infrared therapy, a new treatment to ease stiffness, soreness and inflammation, as well as reduce pain and improve muscle repair.

Address: 50 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019

5. Hotel Chelsea

Chelsea

open image in gallery From a Swedish sauna to traditional Chinese medicine, Hotel Chelsea has a range of options ( Hotel Chelsea )

Perched on the cobbled roof terrace of New York’s Hotel Chelsea is the cosy spa. Locals and guests alike are welcome to enjoy its hydrotherapy offerings: a traditional Swedish sauna, aromatic steam rooms and rain showers. Treatment-wise, choose from playfully named options, like the medicinal muse massage (using traditional Chinese medicine) and monastery made facial (based on botanicals), all carried out in cosy design-led treatment rooms with country cottage vibes and artwork on the walls. Relax pre- or post-treatment in the cosy flower-filled fireplace lounge with its bare brick wall and cane furniture.

Address: 222 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011

6. The Greenwich Hotel

Tribeca

open image in gallery The Japanese-inspired Shibui Spa has its own signature massage: the Drunken Lotus ( Brandon Lajoie )

The intimate Japanese-inspired Shibui Spa at Robert De Niro’s Tribeca hotel has been a New York favourite for over 10 years. At its heart, a 250-year-old wooden and bamboo farmhouse imported from Japan, beneath which are located a pool and lounge filled with antlers, a wet room, and a shiatsu room with a large tub. Sign up for the spa’s signature massage, the Drunken Lotus, which features hot sake-soaked towels to reinvigorate muscles. Facials are innovative, too, utilising products and methods of Augustinus Bader.

Address: 377 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10013

7. The Plaza

Central Park

open image in gallery For spa treatments with a view, head to The Plaza ( The Plaza )

Seek solace from the crowds on Fifth Avenue and Central Park at The Plaza, New York’s famous stately grand dame, home to the esteemed Guerlain Spa from one of the world’s oldest cosmetics and skincare brands. It’s a sumptuous, if compact, flower-filled fourth-floor refuge, that hotel guests and New Yorkers are invited to experience. Escape the bustling traffic for an hour with a signature one-hour massage incorporating your choice of three Guerlain oil blends. Tired tourists needing a lift should consider the 3.5-hour Boost your Energy experience. It includes a signature facial and deep muscular massage, leaving you refreshed and ready to pound more pavements.

Address: 768 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 1001

8. Mandarin Oriental New York

Central Park

open image in gallery The Mandarin Oriental New York offers massages tailored to those with jet lag ( Mandarin Oriental New York )

Known for its elite service and exceptional attention to detail, the Mandarin Oriental in New York attracts an upscale crowd, with its award-wining spa is a major draw – it’s unique as one of the few New York hotel spas not cocooned away in the basement. Travellers will love the Jet Lag Cure uplifting massage, while signature therapies like Oriental Qi massages are inspired by traditional Chinese medicine. Alongside tranquil treatment rooms, VIPs are at home in the 650sq ft spa suite, decked out like an Oriental-style home. Finish off with some laps of the pool overlooking the Hudson River and some fresh fruit in the relaxation room.

Address: 80 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10023

9. Peninsula New York

Midtown

open image in gallery Book a full body pamper session at the Peninsula ( The Peninsula )

Decadence infuses the air at the Peninsula, a classic New York institution just off Fifth Avenue with a 21st-floor spa offering glittering skyline views. The soothing, low-lit space decked out in natural wood is open to guests and locals alike, for indulging in treatments that blend Asian philosophy, Indian Ayurvedics and European techniques. For a full-body pamper session, the Spirit of Peninsula includes a footbath, full-body salt exfoliation, oil massage, and detoxifying hand, foot and scalp mask. Post treatment, relax over an organic brew in the tea lounge.

Address: 700 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10019

10. Aman New York

Midtown

open image in gallery Aman offers alternative spa treatments like acupuncture and IV infusions ( Aman )

Stepping inside Aman New York away from the hectic hubbub of 57th Street feels like arriving on another planet – one of pristine aesthetics, sleek lines and blissful soundproofed tranquillity. The spa is no different: an extensive haven of peaceful minimalism inside a three-story 25,000sq ft warren-like complex where rooms lurk behind wood-panelled doors. There’s an extensive spa menu to match, from deep-tissue massages and fitness assessments to acupuncture and IV infusions; you really can’t go wrong with any. For VIP guests, there are two ‘spa houses’, which are suites the size of Manhattan apartments, each with a double treatment room, living area and a hammam.

Address: 730 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10019

