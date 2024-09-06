Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Planning a Greek island holiday isn’t quite as straightforward as you might think. As a nation scattered liberally through the Ionian and Aegean Seas, each Grecian isle and archipelago has its own distinctive quirks. Understanding each one’s character is essential in helping you choose where to visit; and then begins the task of finding the perfect place to stay.

From party-mad Mykonos to understated Paros and ultra-romantic Santorini, we’ve picked seven of Greece’s most popular islands and suggested some great spots to stay on each one. If you’re into history, Rhodes will appeal for its marvellous medieval city; or for gorgeous scenery studded with olive trees, consider Corfu and Zakynthos. Crete, the largest of all the Greek isles, offers a bit of everything.

And whether you’re looking for an adults-only escape, a character-filled boutique hotel or an all-inclusive resort packed with family-friendly facilities, our choice of the best Greek island hotels has you covered.

The best hotels in Greece

The best hotels in Crete

1. Creta Maris, Hersonissos

The Creta Maris resort has 16 swimming pools ( Creta Maris )

Crete was an early adopter of mass-market mega-resorts. This property, now in its sixth decade, is a fantastic option for family travellers thanks to stacks of facilities (including a water park) and its location: 20 minutes from Heraklion’s airport. Don’t be deterred by its 680-strong room count; they’re split between a main block and a more spread-out cluster of bungalows, which cuts back on any sense of overcrowding. Other plus points for this hotel include direct access to a sandy beach and a long-held, way-before-its-time commitment to sustainability measures.

Address: Dimokratias, Chersonisos 700 14, Greece

2. LUXME White Palace, Kampos

The White Palace offers family-friendly luxury ( LUXME )

This white-on-white hotel feels classier than your average all-inclusive. With a sizeable pool and a long stretch of beach, it has all you need for a fly-and-flop break; but there’s plenty more to do besides, from spa treatments and al fresco yoga to kids’ club activities (including a fun and immersive Farmer for the Day experience). Beach-lovers will appreciate the hotel’s kilometre-long, sand-and-shingle frontage that doubles as a nesting ground for loggerhead sea turtles. Accommodation-wise, choose from bungalows, seafront villas, suites or swim-up family rooms.

Address: Pigianos Kampos 741 50, Greece

3. Milia Mountain Retreat, Vlatos

Magical Milia Mountain Retreat’s cottages are entirely off-grid ( Milia Mountain Retreat )

All-inclusive hotels not for you? Head instead into Crete’s White Mountains, where you’ll find Milia Mountain Retreat tucked away in a valley, surrounded by forest. Created from the ruins of a medieval village, this collection of stone-block cottages is entirely off-grid, relying on solar power, spring-fed water and its very own vegetable plots to supply the on-site, farm-to-table restaurant. It’s absolutely magical.

Address: Milia, Vlatos 730 12, Greece

The best hotels in Rhodes

1. Lindian Village Beach Resort, Lardos

Almost 10 bars and restaurants at Lindian Village mean there’s always something to combat hunger and thirst ( Lindian Village Beach Resort Rhodes, Curio Collection by Hilton )

Like Crete, Rhodes also has its share of large all-inclusives. Lindian Village (part of Hilton’s Curio Collection) is an excellent example. As well as luxurious accommodations (many with private terraces and plunge pools), the 188-room property near Lindos offers eight bars and restaurants, a spa and adult-focused activities such as wine-tasting and cooking classes (there’s also a kids’ club to give parents a break).

Address: Beach, Lardos 851 09, Greece

2. Melenos Art Boutique Hotel, Lindos

Melenos sits of the quiet side of medieval Lindos ( Melenos )

Historic Lindos is hugely popular with day-tripping tourists. Once the last of the sightseeing coaches rolls out of town, however, a peaceful ambiance settles and residents reclaim Lindos for themselves. Join them by staying at this 12-suite boutique hotel, which occupies a 17th-century mansion beneath the acropolis. Expect excellent service, stacks of personality, pebble-mosaic courtyards and views across the bay and the sea.

3. Cooks Club City Beach, Rhodes Town

Check in to enjoy luxe bohemian comfort ( Cooks Club )

This boho-chic retreat has a fantastic location in Rhodes Town. It’s a 10-minute, waterfront stroll into the city’s medieval quarter, or a two-minute trot in the other direction to Elli Beach, which is surely one of Europe’s best urban strands. Its pebble-and-sand sweep offers beach clubs, clear water and views across the sea to Turkey. Too far? Then simply admire it all from Cooks Club’s rooftop pool.

The best hotels in Corfu

1. Nido, Mar-Bella Collection, Agios Ioannis Peristeron

Some suites have swim-up pools for an adults-only escape ( Nido Mar-Bella Collection )

For an adults-only escape with bags of class, this beachfront Corfu hideaway is hard to beat. A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, it offers comfortable villas and suites with panoramic Ionian views; many of them feature a private pool or hot tub on the patio, alongside sun loungers. Tastes of local culture come via themed events and live music; or stop for a caffeine fix (or even play backgammon) at Kafenio Greek Coffee Corner.

Address: Corfu, Ag. Ioannis Peristeron 490 84, Greece

2. Ikos Odisia, Dassia

Ikos offers a variety of rooms, suites and apartments – all of them impressive ( Ikos Resorts )

The Ikos brand has taken the all-inclusive model upmarket. With its Infinite Lifestyle concept, this Corfu property (the second for the island, and one of seven across the Med) offers menus created by Michelin-starred chefs and a choice of over 300 wines (plus signature Anne Semonin Paris spa experiences). Local communities are supported through Dine Out, whereby meals out at nearby restaurants are included in the price.

Address: Kato Korakiana, Dassia 491 00, Greece

3. Liston Suites, Corfu Town

Corfu Town is delightful. Its architecture – a legacy from when Corfu fell within the Venetian Empire – is particularly lovely in the colonnaded Liston neighbourhood, which is where you’ll find this townhouse conversion. Comprised of 11 airy, modern and comfortable apartments, Liston Suites is a charming home from home. Corfu Town’s cafés, squares and colourful covered market are all on the doorstep.

Address: 110 Kapodistriou, Corfu Town, Greece

The best hotels in Zakynthos

1. Lesante Cape, Akrotiri

There’s plenty of space to chill out in Lesante Cape’s stylish suites ( Lesante Cape )

This fancy five-star on the east coast of Zakynthos (Zante) emulates a traditional island village, complete with taverna, café, central square and even a folklore museum. These nods to authenticity come hand in hand with all modern comforts: a spa, 10 bars and restaurants, and 95 spacious suites and villas. It’s no surprise to find it’s a member of Leading Hotels of the World. You’re only around a mile from the island’s capital – though the peacefulness makes it feel like you’re much further away.

Address: Akrotiri, Zakynthos 29100, Greece

2. Nobelos, Agios Nikolaos

The Nobelos Seaside Lodge is a located a stone’s throw from the sea ( Nobelos resort )

This Ionian island’s most famous site is Navagio (shipwreck) Bay, which is accessible by boat from Agios Nikolaos. Stay nearby at tasteful Nobelos Seaside Lodge, re-imagined from a traditional stone mansion within a stone’s throw of the sea. Each of the four suites is individually decorated with artisanal treasures such as island-made lace curtains. Best of all though is Bio Restaurant: the island’s only organic eatery.

Address: Nobelos Side Lodge Volimes Zakynthos 290 91, Greece

3. Windmill Bay Hotel, Argassi

All rooms at Windmill Bay Hotel have sea views ( Windmill Bay )

Although it may not have much of a beach, Argassi is the pick of the major resorts thanks to its location: close to the airport, Zakynthos Town (10 minutes) and Gerakas or Kalamaki’s turtle-nesting beaches (both 20 minutes’ drive). Family-run Windmill Bay Hotel is Argassi’s standout property with its all-sea-view rooms and high-end waterfront restaurant, Anadalis For extra thrills, pick up a boat directly from the hotel.

Address: Windmill Bay Hotel, Argassi, Zakynthos 291 00, Greece

The best hotels in Santorini

Canaves Ena, Oia

Check into these cave-like spaces on Santorini ( Canaves Ena )

Santorini’s most desirable digs are in the cliff-hugging village of Oia, where many of the best guestrooms are burrowed into the crater. These cave-like dwellings are a Santorini signature; and Canaves Ena has some of their finest iterations, both in terms of generous size and individual character (not to mention the private, bijou terrace attached to each of the units). OK, so such accommodations are among Greece’s most expensive, but what you’re paying for here is the view: a stunner taking in the entire volcano.

Address: Main Street, Oía 847 02, Greece

2. Sandblu, Kamari

Sandblu is close enough to the busierparts of Santorini but offers respite ( Sandblu Resort )

While the crater-facing hotels draw the most discerning (and deep-pocketed) travellers, the island’s gentler shores have more of a bucket-and-spade appeal. Going against that grain though is this magnificent hotel on the edge of Kamari. A 10-minute walk from the black-sand beach, it’s an utterly luxurious property with fantastic design, exceptional dining and exquisite attention to detail, plus one of the archipelago’s most impressive spas.

Address: Kamari 847 00, Greece

3. Santorini Sky, Pyrgos

Each suite has its own private hot tub ( Santorini Sky )

Breaking with convention altogether is this all-villa, mountainside retreat above Pyrgos, the hilltop village and former island capital. With neither the crater nor the beach fall back on, Santorini Sky sets itself apart with its super-spacious accommodations, each with a hot tub on its private terrace (the larger rooms also have plunge pools). It’s one of just a handful of hotels that stays open year-round.

Address: Epar.Od. Pirgou Kallistis - Profiti Ilia, Santorini 847 00, Greece

The best hotels in Myknonos

1. Casa Cook, Ornos

Looking for a grown-up stay? This hotel is adults-only ( Casa Cook )

Whether you’re a romantic type who enjoys over-sea sunsets or a partygoer heading home as the first light of the dawn hits the horizon, this chic hotel offers both aspects thanks to being positioned on a peninsula above the yacht-filled bay of Ornos. With just 26 rooms, it’s an intimate retreat with a sophisticated feel thanks to boho-chic styling and an adults-only policy.

Address: Aleomandra Ornou, Ornos 846 00, Greece

2. Koukoumi Vegan Hotel, Ano Mera

Plant-based Koukoumi is a sanctuary for health-concious holidaymakers ( Koukoumi Vegan Hotel )

This, Greece’s first five-star vegan hotel, hides away in Ano Mera, a small town in the east of Mykonos. A sanctuary for health-conscious travellers, Koukoumi offers a spa, fitness programmes and entirely vegan cuisine that’s detoxifying, anti-ageing and energy-boosting too. Better still, all this worthiness is balanced by great design: the rooms here are perfect in their all-white simplicity with splashes of bright-sky blue.

Address: Koukomi hotel, Ano Mera 846 00, Greece

3. The Wild Hotel, Agia Anna

All-natural materials were used to build The Wild Hotel ( Salva Lopez )

Though Mykonos has a reputation for conspicuous consumption, its roots are far more bohemian: an essence captured perfectly at The Wild. With all-natural materials used in the hotel’s construction and décor, this place feels authentic and earthy as well as both understated and chic. Its highlights include a Greek taverna and sushi restaurant, but its best asset is the secret, sandy, private-access cove.

Address: Agia Anna, Kalafatis, Loulos, Greece

The best hotels in Paros

1. Andronis Minois, Parasporos

The hotel’s 44-suites have easy access to the main pool ( Minios Hotel )

As an island whose star is on the ascent, Paros is undergoing a boom in hotel openings. This high-end property is a recent newcomer to the west of Parikia (Paros Town) and is built to resemble a Cycladic village. With 44 luxury suites, a day-to-night Lounge Deck and nearby golden-sand beaches, this is perhaps the most stylish place to stay on this ever-more-popular isle.

Address: Parasporos beach, Paros Island 844 00, Greece

2. Paros Agnanti Resort & Spa, Krotiri

There are several areas with spectacular views dotted around the Paros Agnanti Resort ( Paros Agnanti )

‘Agnanti’, the Greek word for ‘view’, makes a great choice of name for this lovely hotel. Positioned above Krios Beach, just a bay away from Parikia, it mixes traditional architecture with contemporary interiors, then further elevates the experience with excellent service and a super-chic spa. There’s even an open-air gym for helping you stay in shape for those holiday snapshots.

Address: Krios Beach, Paros 844 00, Greece

3. Pnoi Hotel, Logaras

The shore is within easy reach from Pnoi’s tasteful rooms ( Pnoi Hotel )

Over on Paros’s southeast coast, this affordable hideaway sits within walking distance of two Blue Flag beaches, so it’s handy for dipping into water sports (especially windsurfing and kite-surfing) as well as the local beach-club scene. Service here is warm and friendly, enhancing Pnoi’s feel-good factor, and although there’s no restaurant, there are excellent tavernas nearby for sea-view suppers. Best of all though, with its tastefully simple design, generous pool deck and on-site cocktail bar, this is a three-star stay that doesn’t compromise on style.

Address: Logaras Beach, Logaras 844 00, Greece

