Carved into the volcanic caldera cliffs of Oia village, Andronis Luxury Suites offers top-notch service and sweeping panoramic views away from the crowds

Location

Poised right on the northwestern tip of popular Greek island of Santorini and awash in its classic hues of blue and white, Oia is simply beautiful. It’s no wonder that the village ranks among the world’s most Instagrammed spots. Though this comes with a downside: its narrow lanes can get densely congested during high season. However, there are havens of relaxation if you know where to look. Andronis Luxury Suites is one such place. Its airy white lobby is located just off the buzzy marble-paved strip of shops and restaurants – which are incidentally best explored in the early hours of the evening once the coaches have departed for the day.

Andronis comprises 39 suites and villas, most boasting private pools in varying sizes, as well as generously proportioned terraces where fragrant fuchsia bougainvillea spill over sun-warmed walls Annabel Nugent

Though it is worth braving the crowds at least once to wander down to Ammoudi beach for a swim and, if you fancy it, a cliff jump – but fair warning: the way down is steep and the way up is even steeper.

The vibe

open image in gallery Andronis is located just off Oia’s buzzy marble-paved strip of shops and restaurants ( Andronis Luxury Suites )

In one word: luxurious. The hotel more than lives up to its name, from the sleek, minimalist lobby to the cave-hotel concept that it helped to pioneer back when it opened in 2017. Its spaces are defined as much by design as they are by geology – rooms are carved directly into the volcanic caldera cliffs, and accessed by a labyrinth of steps set behind inconspicuous gated entrances from the main walkway.

The decor is modern, muted and minimal so as to let the views do the talking. It’s hard to imagine a better vantage point from which to admire the white-washed caldera and the cliffs tumbling into the deep blue of the Aegean sea below.

The service

open image in gallery Private terraces let guests enjoy the views without the crowds ( Andronis Luxury Suites )

The staff at Andronis are superb and detail-oriented. They made light work of carrying my heavy suitcases up and down a seemingly endless staircase in 35 degree heat.

If you find your pillow firmness isn’t to your taste, simply call the concierge who will gladly swap it out for you.

Top-notch service is to be expected given the substantial international clientele that the hotel attracts, but it’s still a nice thing whenever a passing employee greets you with a kindly “yassas”.

Bed and bath

An impressive 39 suites and villas make up Andronis, and most of them come with their own pool in varying sizes, as well as a generously-sized private terrace boasting sweeping views of the sea.

Some of the plunge pools are situated along the hotel’s private walkway, but while you may hear the chatter of fellow guests, rest assured that carefully placed bougainvillea maintains the privacy.

open image in gallery Andronis helped to pioneer the cave-hotel concept back when it opened in 2017 ( Andronis Luxury Suites )

While the exteriors are undoubtedly the highlight of these suites, the interiors are also noteworthy. Awash in various shades of beige, it’s a trendy blend of Mediterranean warmth and Scandinavian understatement that feels lifted straight from Pinterest.

The shower’s high domed ceiling and built-in wrap-around bench brings to mind the meditative space of a dimly lit Turkish hammam, though the trade off is that zero windows also mean zero natural light.

Food and drink

Don’t miss chef Christos Karagiannis’ tasting menu at Lycabettus. It offers elegant and inventive dishes, such as red shrimp tartare with green gazpacho and oyster emulsion topped with kohlrabi and caviar. It’s decadent, but that’s the point. The hotel’s resident cat Cece is a darling dinner guest, curling up by your feet as you polish off dessert and your last glass of volcanic wine.

There’s also plenty to feast your eyes on, as Lycabettus is set across several levels on the cliffside meaning that even the tables not directly overlooking the edge can enjoy the views.

open image in gallery Don’t miss chef Christos Karagiannis’ tasting menu at Lycabettus ( Andronis Luxury Suites )

Miltos is the hotel’s other more casual restaurant, spotlighting Greek cuisine. The food is slightly unremarkable compared to Lycabettus, but the service and setting make up for it.

Perched high on a terrace, Miltos offers near 360 degree views of Oia. Breakfast is also served at Miltos, with guests choosing from a vast a la carte menu that ranges from yogurt bowls to chorizo croissants.

Room service at Andronis reaches a rare level of indulgence: few experiences rival ordering eggs Benedict to your private terrace, the deep blue Aegean stretching out below.

Facilities

open image in gallery The hotel offers uninterrupted views above Oia ( Andronis Luxury Suites )

Chances are you’ll spend most of your time lounging by your own private pool, but if it so happens that you’re looking for a change – or simply an opportunity to people-watch – then the hotel’s main infinity pool is an ideal spot to spend an afternoon. It’s hard to believe you’ll need to unwind further but for primo relaxation, enjoy one of the many treatments at Mare Sanus spa – perfect if you’ve spent the day braving the crowds along the strip.

Accessibility

The hotel does not offer specific provisions for guests with accessibility needs.

Pet policy

Andronis Luxury Suites has a strict “no pets” policy due to the cliffside nature of the hotel.

Check-in/check out

Check in from 3pm, check out by 11pm. It’s best to contact the hotel directly if you are after an early check-in or a late check-out.

Family-friendly?

The hotel is not kid-friendly, with children under the age of 13 unable to stay. This hotel is more suited to adults, particularly loved-up couples looking for a romantic getaway.

At a glance

Best thing: The sweeping views of Oia simply can’t be beaten.

Perfect for: Privacy and tranquility while being close to the buzz of the village.

Not right for: Families with young kids.

Instagram from: Your private pool. Or anywhere really; the whole hotel is a photogenic vantage point.

Address: Oia 847 02, Greece

Phone: +302286072041

Website: andronis.com

