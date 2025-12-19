Ace Hotel & Swim Club, Athens, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This is a hotel that wears its creativity on its sleeve, and offers something memorable on the Riviera. It invites you to linger a little longer rather than using it simply as a base for exploring the city including the Acropolis

Location

The hotel is based by the sea in Glyfada, affectionately known as the “Athens Riviera”, about 30 minutes by public transport or taxi from central Athens, and just a short stroll from the marina and beaches of the Aegean Sea.

If your ambition is to hit the classical sights of the city (the Acropolis and central museums) you may feel a little far from the action versus staying somewhere in the heart of Athens, such as Plaka; but if you’re looking for a modern hotel and a more chilled out break, then the Riviera may suit you perfectly.

Read more: Best hotels in Athens for luxury beachside resorts and inner city boutiques

The vibe

open image in gallery The 1970s-look pool area of The Ace Hotel Athens ( Ace Hotel )

The hotel is geared towards relaxation, cafe culture and late-afternoon drinks by the pool. The building itself is a re-imagined 1970s hotel, with cubic balconies and a white-washed facade.

There’s a laidback attitude here, similar to that of the Ace branches in Sydney and Kyoto. Think turntables in some of the rooms and acoustic guitars in others, and nods to the creative-hotel concept with local art on the walls. There are digital nomads and locals enjoying flat whites and freddo espressos in the cafe area. The hotel lobby spills out to the pool area, and indoor and outdoor merge, with drinks and nibbles served all day in both.

Those who are fans of design, local flavours and somewhere with a buzz about it will enjoy this hotel.

The service

Service is polished, friendly and tuned in to the hotel’s relaxed vibe. The staff are happy to recommend their favourite local hipster haunts.

In the off-season it’s clear the plan is to encourage locals and tourists alike to use the facilities; on a Sunday in October the cafe was filled with affluent locals from the area surrounding the hotel.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery A well-curated room at Athens’ Ace Hotel ( Ace Hotel )

There are 120 rooms, with nine different styles – ranging from king poolside to ace suite. They feature king beds in many rooms for couples or two double beds in rooms for more guests.

Most of the rooms are small but highly curated – with shell-toned walls, arty bedspreads and hemp rugs.

They are designed by Parisian studio Ciguë and feel calm if somewhat clinical. Green marble bathrooms and soft lighting making the rooms elegant and perfect for Instagram. The bathrooms are topped of with the hotel’s own branded bath products and toiletries

Many rooms have a balcony overlooking the pool that, at a push, could be described as having a sea view – if you can see past a busy road and some small buildings.

Read more: This Unesco-listed treasure is the best way to visit Greece this autumn

open image in gallery Sebastian serves French-American cuisine ( Ace Hotel )

Food and drink

The hotel offers an all-day cafe, pool bar and ground-floor and rooftop restaurants. Sebastian, the restaurant on the ground floor blends French and American influences with a Mediterranean twist. Rooftop restaurant, Sora, serves modern Pan-Asian cuisine.

Breakfast is served at Sebastian, with a modern offering spanning avocado on toast and huge pastries. There is also Good Chemistry cafe for all your takeaway needs.

If you’re staying several nights in the summer, expect evenings where the pool bar terrace becomes a more rowdy spot rather than for peaceful dining only.

Facilities

open image in gallery A 1970s vibe is bought to the Swim Club ( Ace Hotel )

The pool is what the hotel is known for, hence the name. It has a chic 1970s feel and is framed by pale stone and surrounded by loungers and furniture. There is also a hot tub attached. There is background music and cocktails being served, making it a great area to relax and socialise with other guests.

There is also a gym and common areas with plenty of room to work remotely on the hotel’s reliable wifi.

Read more: This Greek island retreat taught me how to holiday in style as a single parent

Accessibility

The hotel offers accessible rooms. There are elevators to every floor and the entrance has a ramp, making the building more accessible. The restaurant, lounge, fitness centre, and concierge desk are all wheelchair-friendly.

Pet policy

The hotel is pet-friendly for furry friends up to 25kg. A charge of £22 per day, per pet applies.

Check-in/check out

Check-in is from 3pm, check-out is noon.

Family-friendly?

Yes – the hotel can accommodate families, although the vibe leans more adult-cool than kid-friendly.

At a glance

Best thing: The overall vibe. This is a relaxed, hip hotel with communal areas perfect for young travellers and digital nomads.

Perfect for: Style lovers who want access to a bustling city centre without the noise and crowds.

open image in gallery The dining booths at Sebastian restaurant ( Ace Hotel )

Not right for: A city centre stay within easy walking distant to the city’s famed tourist attractions.

Instagram from: The rooms, with guitars, record players and views over the 1970s-style pool area.

Address: Artemisiou 1, Glifada 166 75, Greece

Phone: +30 21 0022 0188

Website: acehotel.com/athens

Rich’s stay was hosted by The Ace Hotel & Swim Club, Athens.

Read more: How I learned to tackle burnout like an ancient Greek