Elounda Peninsula, Crete, hotel review

If space is your number one luxury, Elounda Peninsula will appeal with its huge all-suite or villa accommodations on East Crete's Mirabello Bay, in a coastal complex shared with two sister properties and a Six Senses spa.

Location

Elounda Peninsula - one of three Elounda Collection Hotels - occupies a finger of land surrounded by temptingly dive-on-in, crystal-blue waters, with a clutch of cove beaches granting access for sublime sea swims. Multiple restaurants, pools, sports facilities and a 2,000-square-metre spa spread across the estate, making this the type of resort that's difficult to leave. Should guests wish to sample local life though, Schisma Eloundas and Agios Nikolaos are both within a 20-minute drive. The nearest airport, Heraklion, is just over an hour away.

The vibe

open image in gallery Suites and villas sit on the peninsula overlooking the turquoise sea ( Elounda Peninsula )

The resort's long, low-slung structure fills the peninsula on which it sits. The retro-looking architecture mixes local stone with white painted concrete, with the same dark stone extending to the lounger-decked docks that curve around the bijou sandy coves. Inside the main building, the look is more traditional (stained wood, beige tones, a wine cellar) with manor house aspirations that make it feel a bit like a country club. That's not to say it's stuffy though – it's refined, yes, but super relaxed.

Service

The warmest of welcomes delivered by the front desk team gives a great first impression upon check in. Elsewhere, the service is unremarkable: efficient but unobtrusive. The formula certainly works though – the hotel enjoys an extremely high percentage of repeat guests (one couple loved it so much they even had their ashes interred here).

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Almost every suite and villa has its own private pool ( Elounda Peninsula )

Sea views come as standard across all 54 suites and villas, only five of which (the entry-level junior suites) do not have their own pool. Each unit is named after a Greek island and is decorated in muted shades with ocean-blue splashes. The marble bathrooms have walk-in showers and separate tubs, and are as generously sized as the rest of the suite. Every other room category (the Collection one-bedroom suites and above) has a pool and families will appreciate those with multiple bedrooms or direct beach access.

Food and drink

open image in gallery Contemporary Japanese restaurant Sumosan juts out over the water ( Elounda Peninsula )

The resort's traditional vibes are reflected in the a la carte breakfast menu served at indoor/outdoor Calypso, with French toast, steak and eggs and full English among the popular choices (plus yoghurt-based bowls or shakshuka). For lunch, attention turns to beachfront Elies's taverna-with-a-twist dishes. Dinner is served here too, as well as at Sumosan (contemporary Japanese) and Il Borro Tuscan Bistro. For further choice, jump on the (complimentary) water taxi to four other Elounda Collection restaurants (including a buffet).

Facilities

open image in gallery Get ready to set sail with the resort’s day-tripping yacht ( Elounda Peninsula )

Beyond the main and kids’ pools (both beachfront), there's an indoor, sea-view pool and an underwhelming gym. A much better gym can be found at the limestone-and-wood-wrapped Six Senses spa which, along with a 9-hole golf course and water-sports centre, is shared by all three hotels. For something really special, rent the resort's yacht for day trips around the bay (or even sail as far as Santorini).

Disability access

One exterior-access room has an adapted bathroom and buggy access; lifts and ramps reach the pool and restaurants.

Pet policy

Only the villas welcome pets.

Check in/check out?

Check in is 2pm; Check out is 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes: cots and the kids’ club are included, while the creche and babysitting cost extra.

At a glance

open image in gallery Families will appreciate the space at Elounda Suites ( Elounda Suites )

Best thing: Thanks to being sheltered by Kalydon islet, the sea remains calm on even the windiest of days.

Perfect for: Mature couples and young families seeking relaxing stays.

Not right for: Those in need of entertainment and nightlife.

Instagram from: The end of the dock, with the resort's yacht moored in the background.

Address: Schisma Elountas 720 53, Crete

Phone: +30 284 1068 250

Website: Eloundapeninsula.com

