Santo Pure’s boutique resort leaves you spoilt for choice when it comes to places to relax, from private Jacuzzis to six pools scattered around the resort

open image in gallery While the resort does not have a beach, suites still have a prime view over the sparkling Aegean ( Santo Collection )

Santo Pure has got the balance between peace and privacy just right. For ultimate serenity and undisturbed relaxation, this hotel offers barefoot luxury at its finest. Amelia Neath

Location

Santo Pure is located in one of the best spots on the island of Santorini, affording guests a prime view of the sun setting over the Aegean Sea each evening. Less than a 10-minute walk away, guests will find themselves in the famous capital of Oia, and aside from the iconic domed churches, is also home to twisting cobbled stone streets filled with boutique shops, small cafes and restaurants overlooking the water. Also within walking distance is Ammoudi Bay, the place to go for some of the best fresh seafood on the island and dining tables placed on the rocks right next to the water.

The vibe

Santo Pure captures the very essence of R&R. The resort is quiet, except for the occasional whistle of the Aegean breeze as it twists through the white cubic buildings that make up the resort. Elegant, minimal interiors employ a small colour palette that echoes the volcanic stone surrounding the suites.

The hotel is separated into six small suite ‘neighbourhoods’ named after Greek islands. The neighbourhoods are knitted together on the side of the cliff face, and it can be easy to take a wrong turn on your first few days there. However, golf buggies (and staff) are always available to whisk you to the right place, even if the walk is only a short one.

Service

It would be easy to spend all day in your suite, as room service goes above and beyond to cater to guest’s needs, treating you as if you were lounging by the main pool near the bar. One of the hotel’s signature services is a floating breakfast served in your Jacuzzi or pool. A fun treat.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Privacy is honoured at Santo Pure with personal Jacuzzis or pools (or both) ( Santo Collection )

There are 83 expansive one to two-bedroom suites across the complex, as well as two large villas sleeping up to four people across two rooms. Suites vary in shape and size, but all boast private verandas and either a pool, Jacuzzi, or both. The verandas offer plenty of places to lounge, such as a daybed dangling over the pool, loungers and an outdoor seating area.

Small touches elevate the suites, such as outdoor plugs and soft lighting. If the afternoon Santorini sun becomes too much to bear, guests can retreat into living spaces inside the suites, where plush sofas and a television are waiting, and the double doors can be left open for the warm breeze to drift inside.

Food and drink

Dinners at Alios Ilios are served near the main pool bar, looking out over the whitewashed suites below that turn a golden yellow as the sun sets. The restaurant offers a choice of Mediterranean dishes like Cretan skioufikta pasta and family-style sharing plates such as meze platters and Greek keftedakia meatballs, all presented in a refined and delicate style.

Many of the dishes also appear on the poolside lunch and room service menus, and while there are plenty of dishes to choose from, if you wish to venture out of the hotel, head to Ālme at the sister hotel, Santo Mine, next door for a fine dining experience, or check out the staff-recommended restaurants in Oia or Ammoudi Bay, a short walk away.

open image in gallery Dine at Alios Ilios as the sun sets ( Santo Collection )

Facilities

Aside from having a private place to take a dip in your suite, each “neighbourhood” has its own pool or two shared between the collection of suites. Near the bar and restaurant, you will find Santo Pure’s main infinity pool and a Jacuzzi. Alongside an indoor pool, at the spa, guests can make use of a steam room, sauna and two treatment rooms for massages.

A yoga programme runs from Monday to Saturday with sessions offered for varying ability levels, starting at €30 (£26) for a full session. A fully-equipped indoor fitness centre is also available, as well as the even more impressive outdoor gym at Santo Mine (which guests staying at Santo Pure can use) for workouts looking out over the Aegean.

Accessibility

There are three accessible rooms at Santo Pure.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

open image in gallery Day beds and outdoor dining areas can be found at Santo Pure’s suites ( Santo Collection )

Check in/check out

Check-in after 3pm, check-out at 11am.

Family-friendly?

Only guests aged 12 and over can stay at Santo Pure.

At a glance

Best thing: Speedy room service.

Perfect for: A romantic couples getaway or solo wellness break.

Not right for: Families with young children.

Instagram from: One of three infinity pools.

Address: 84702, Oia, Santorini, Greece

Phone: 0030 28975 02154

Website: santocollection.gr/santo-pure/

