Tenerife has come a long way in the past two decades, shaking off its gaudy stereotypes of a cheap and somewhat tacky fly-and-flop destination, in favour of better-quality experiences, up-market hotels and resorts, a spectacular food and drink scene, and an appreciation for cultural and historical activities and sights.

One marked difference has been the emergence of luxury hotels and resorts across the island, from five-star, palatial resorts and opulent boutique hotels, to calm and sophisticated retreats and adults-only escapes.

While most of the luxury hotels in Tenerife are located in the south-west area of Costa Adeje, there are sumptuous accommodation offerings springing up across the island. Only a four-hour flight from most UK airports, Tenerife is a year-round destination thanks for its near constant temperate climate and sunny weather, and ideal for those seeking the finer things from their getaway.

Best luxury hotels in Tenerife

At a glance

1. Bahia del Duque hotel

Playa del Duque, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery Bahia del Duque has 10 lavish restaurants to choose from ( Bahia del Duque )

Ask anyone on the island about luxury hotels and they’ll probably all come up with the same name: Bahia del Duque. That’s because this family-run hotel group has been at the forefront of the high-end Tenerife hospitality scene for decades. Their now iconic Bahia del Duque resort is like a small Canarian-style village with different levels and areas – don’t worry there are chauffeur-driven golf buggies to get you from place to place. The spa has a courtyard-style, open-air pool and is set up for ultimate relaxation. You won’t go hungry, as the resort’s 10 restaurants cater to all tastes. They include the sublime Japanese-inspired Kensei, and the innovative Michelin-star Nub helmed by chefs Andrea Bernardi and Fernanda Fuentes Cárdenas who fuse the best of Latin American and Mediterranean cuisines.

Address: Av. de Bruselas, 38660 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

2. The Ritz-Carlton Tenerife, Abama hotel

Playa Abama

open image in gallery The Ritz-Carlton Tenerife has its own private beach to soak up the island sun ( Joe Agdeppa/Ritz-Carlton Tenerife )

This is possibly the most well-equipped hotel resort on the island, so much so, that you don’t really have to leave other than to go back to the airport – or to visit the dramatic landscapes that Tenerife offers. It has its own private beach reached by a rather cool funicular railway, and the largest of the Ritz-Carlton kids’ clubs in Europe. Naturally, there’s a serene spa where you can opt for the Earth, Wind and Fire massage inspired but El Teide (the tallest mountain in Spain) that towers above the hotel in the centre of the island. For extra-special stays, opt for a suite in The Retreat part of the resort where rooms are all in low-rise villa-style buildings with gardens and impressive Atlantic Ocean views. Dining comes with the culinary supervision of legendary Spanish chef Martín Berasategui.

Address: Calle María Zambrano 2, Carretera General, TF-47, Km 9, 38687, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

3. Gran Meliá Palacio de Isora hotel

Alcalá

open image in gallery Gran Meliá Palacio de Isora focuses on reviving local ancestral recipes in their cooking ( Gran Melia Palacio Guia de Isora )

This sprawling fantasy fortress of a resort bridges the gap between mar y montaña (sea and mountains) on the island’s west coast. The size of the hotel means that you never feel crowded and the multiple pools (some adults-only) and sun terraces offer options for all. If you choose the hotel’s RedLevel service, you’ll have access to private lounges and pools, butler service, private airport transfers and more. Dine at La Terrasse by chef Jorge Peñate. Its ethos is gastro-regressive cooking, which means reviving and innovating local ancestral recipes and heritage ingredients from the bountiful waters and countryside. On the restaurant’s terrace, you’ll also enjoy some of the best views of the neighbouring islands of La Gomera. Don’t miss the natural sea pools nearby for a refreshing cold-water dip.

Address: Av. de Los Oceanos, s/n, 38686 Alcalá, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

4. JOIA Salomé by Iberostar hotel

Playa del Fañabé

open image in gallery Choose from 33 luxurious suites at JOIA Salomé ( JOIA Salomé by Iberostar )

If you’re looking for adults-only escapism, this laid-back oasis has you covered. Situated in Costa Adeje with all its high-end amenities, the hotel offers a sublime retreat. It’s got all the makings of a boutique hotel with just 33 suites, and yet it is spacious and bright and has an enviable beachside spot. All the cool and elegant suites have sea views and comes with terraces as standard complete with whirlpool baths, sun loungers and butler service. Guests also have access to all the facilities at the neighbouring five-star, family-friendly Iberostar Selection Anthelia including the large spa. You’ll notice a concerted effort towards more sustainable stays, with refillable filtered water stations, locally sourced food and ingredients, and commitment to the ocean and supporting local communities.

Address: C. Londres, 15-A, 38660 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

5. Sir Anthony hotel

Playa del Camisón, Las Americas

Unpretentious and understated, the Sir Anthony is a 70-room boutique hotel in Playa del Camisón. It stands out as a calm retreat among the frenetic fun and exuberant nightlife of Las Americas. All the rooms here are spacious and plush with neutral tones, but the deluxe suite is the best pick for ultimate luxury thanks to an expansive terrace with its own private pool, Balinese beds and gorgeous ocean views. Head down into the sumptuous spa for the 105-minute Royal Citrus Experience where face and body will be revitalised with the help of vitamin C. Feast on fresh Mediterranean cuisine including classic Spanish tapas, locally sourced seafood and salads at the main restaurant.

Address: Av. las Américas, s/n, 38650 Playa de la Américas, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

6. Royal Hideaway Corales Beach hotel

La Caleta, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery Seek out the rooftop restaurant El Rincón de Juan Carlos ( Royal Hideaway Corales Beach )

The Royal Hideaway Corales Beach is all clean lines, stylish design and immaculate service. The adults-only hotel makes up one side of a larger resort along with the family-friendly Royal Hideaway Corales Suites, with guests of the Beach side able to use the facilities of both. You’ll be greeted with a glass of cava before being shown to your contemporary but plush suite. All rooms face the sea, and some come with hot tubs on their ample terraces. The island’s most famous two-Michelin-star restaurant is on the roof, El Rincón de Juan Carlos, which serves tasting menus using the best ingredients sourced from the islands and further afield. For something more laid back – besides the resort’s tranquil spa – head next door to Starfish, where you’ll find seasonal local dishes, and a good choice of Canarian wines.

Address: Avenida Virgen de Guadalupe, Playa La Enramada, 21, 38679, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

7. Tivoli La Caleta hotel

La Caleta, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery For a high end experience, book a La Caleta suite at Tivoli ( Tivoli La Caleta )

Set in the quieter La Caleta area of Costa Adeje, the Tivoli is well-placed for those wanting relaxation but still within easy reach of the upmarket shops, bars and restaurants of the main resort. That said, you don’t really need to leave the hotel, as its stand-out restaurants, indulgent spa, and multiple pools and sports facilities (including a padel court) should keep you busy. While not strictly adults-only, there’s definitely a chic grown-up vibe here. For all-out luxe, book the La Caleta suite with its enormous terrace overlooking the sea. With the hotel’s Suite Experience package, you’ll get access to a VIP pool, lounge and sun terrace, a massage and entry to the wellness circuit and more. Snag a table at Seen for stylish beach-club vibes, live music, and an innovative menu using fresh local ingredients – the Canarian goat’s cheese croquettes are a must.

Address: C. la Enramada, 9, 38670 Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

8. Baobab Suites hotel

Playa del Duque, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery Live it up at the 60s-chic Baobab Suites with sprawling ocean views ( Hotel Baobab Suites )

You’d be forgiven for thinking that you’d stepped back into oh-so-cool 1960s Hollywood at Baobab Suites if it weren’t for all the mod-cons. The cool, sleek and stylish resort is made up of well-equipped suites, many with their own whirlpool baths, pools and expansive terraces with ocean views. Wellbeing is a big deal here with dedicated fitness facilities including a swanky outdoor spin area, plus personal training, yoga, pilates and fitness lessons. Unsurprisingly, there’s a decadent spa in the form of the NiRama Centre, where the treatments are based on Ayurveda philosophy. If you want to take to the water – and why wouldn’t you in Tenerife – then book onto the hotel’s own catamaran for the day for whale watching or to sip Cava at sunset.

Address: C. Roques del Salmor, 5, 38679 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

9. Iberostar Heritage Grand Mencey hotel

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

open image in gallery For a stay near the city centre, opt for the Grand Mencey ( Finn Partners Box UK )

Santa Cruz de Tenerife has started to emerge as more of a holiday destination in the last few years rather than simply a day stop for cruise ship passengers. The capital’s got a burgeoning food scene and is the home of the famous Tenerife carnival each February. Several small hotels have opened on the city’s calm streets, but none can quite match the legendary Grand Mencey for history or luxury. Rooms have beautiful Canarian pinewood details and are comfortable with luxe touches. There’s a huge stylish spa and the city centre is a pleasant 10 min stroll through the lush García Sanabria park, one of the city’s green lungs. Along with several superb restaurants, there’s also a cookery school to put your own skills to the test.

Address: Calle Dr. Jose Naveiras, 38, 38004 Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

10. Royal River hotel

Golf Costa Adeje

Fancy having your own private villa on the banks of a river or perhaps by a lake? At Royal River, all 50 rooms are villa-style properties with lavish interiors and private pools. River suites connect your private pool to a longer ‘river’ one, while lagoon villas offer direct swim access to a large lagoon pool. This adults-only resort is all about relaxation and opulence. There is a choice of four on-site restaurants, from Asian-inspired Kokoro to Flamingo French bistro. Book into the calming spa and luxuriate into the Oasis Serenity ritual, which combines an anti-stress body treatment, hydrating facial, clay wrap and Tibetan singing bowls balancing. For those looking to take in a cool 18, Costa Adeje Golf Course in on your doorstep.

Address: C. Alcojora, s/n, 38670 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

11. Hacienda del Conde hotel

Buenavista del Norte

open image in gallery The five-star Hacienda del Conde is great for those who love active adventure ( Hacienda Del Conde )

If you are looking to escape the busier resort of the island’s south west, try booking into the five-star Hacienda del Conde on the island’s north-west coast. Part of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, the hotel is housed in a traditional Canarian Spanish-colonial-style buildings around a lagoon-like swimming pool. There are 117 rooms in total including the sublime sea view suite with whirlpool bathtub. As this is a good spot for active adventure – the north of the island is a popular place for hikers, cyclists and professional athletes – there’s even a cyclist junior suite that includes a welcome pack, a workshop with tools and spare parts, a bike storage area, route planner and daily access to the YHI Spa thermal circuit to soothe weary limbs.

Address: C. La Finca, s/n, 38480 Buenavista, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

