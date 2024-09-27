Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



For such a relatively small place – you can walk across its Old Town in 10 minutes – Dubrovnik has a huge choice of places to stay. If you want to surround yourself with the Renaissance and baroque beauty of its Old Town, choose one of the 16th-century palaces that have been converted into a stylish B&B. When things get a bit too hectic in the centre – which they often do at popular Croatia destinations during the summer – opt for one of the grand hotels overlooking the Adriatic Sea just south of the city walls.

For a laid-back Dalmatian beach experience, you can’t beat the sprawling resorts that line the coasts of the Lapad and Babin Kuk peninsulas north of the Old Town. Or perhaps you want an intimate guesthouse near the ferry port of Gruž. To help you decide, we’ve come up with some of the best hotels in Dubrovnik.

1. Bokun Guesthouse

open image in gallery Cool off in the pool at this family-run guesthouse ( Bokun Guesthouse )

Get to the know the increasingly trendy district of Gruž and its buzzing bars by staying in friendly family-run Bokun Guesthouse. This 400-year-old stone house has three apartments as well as two guest rooms to go with a serene, spacious garden with a pool, large terrace and barbecue. It’s only about 10 to 15 minutes on the bus to the Old Town, and while the restaurant serves only breakfast, there are quite a few very good restaurants in Gruž to check out.

Address: Obala Stjepana Radića 7, Dubrovnik

2. Hotel Kazbek

open image in gallery You can roll out of bed and into a speedboat ( Hotel Kazbek )

This classy 16th-century stone villa is in a handy spot for the beaches of Babin Kuk, Lapad Bay and Gruž’s bars across the harbour. Behind creamy stone walls is an attractive garden and outdoor pool, and Hotel Kazbek’s 13 luxurious rooms are pleasingly traditional, with dark wood and heavy fabrics. Enjoy the views of the harbour from the terrace, and dine in either the stone-vaulted restaurant or sunny courtyard terrace. There’s even a hotel speedboat to hire if you want to explore nearby islands.

Address: Lapadska Obala 25, Dubrovnik

3. Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik

open image in gallery Views of the water come east at Hotel Excelsior ( Adriatic Luxury Hotels )

You get the best of both worlds at the Hotel Excelsior – just a 10-minute walk south from the Old Town but you’re in a peaceful spot to take in superb views of the old port and the city walls. It’s really two hotels in one: an elegant 1913 stone villa merged with a gleaming 1970s addition – all with smart modern decor. Soak up the sun on the hotel’s bathing platform when you’re not in the large spa with its indoor pool, dining in its three restaurants or lounging in the piano bar.

Address: Ulica Frana Supila 12, Dubrovnik

4. Palace Natali

On the gently rising hillsides below Mount Srd is the immensely inviting Palace Natali, the former summer home of the aristocratic Natali family back in the 16th century. Come for the fabulous views of the city below, stay for the tranquil Renaissance-style gardens, outdoor pool, hot tub, chic contemporary rooms and excellent restaurant. Splash out on one of the prestige suites that come with a private sauna, or go for the garden suite with its own pretty terrace and sea views.

Address: Privežna 21, Dubrovnik

5. Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection

open image in gallery This is a spot for those seeking exceptional sunsets ( Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection Hotel )

If you love beaches and vivid sunsets, head to the western end of the Babin Kuk peninsula and relax in one of the modern rooms in the sleek Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection. Although there are nearly 300 rooms, all of them come with terraces and sea views, which also include vistas of the Elaphiti Islands. It’s about a 15–20-minute bus ride to the Old Town, but there’s plenty to keep you occupied here: a large stretch of pebbly beach, outdoor pool, spa, two restaurants, a gym and a diving centre. Walk around the peninsula for more beaches at Cava and Copacabana.

Address: Ulica Iva Dulčića 142, Dubrovnik

open image in gallery Croatian chic: Roome at Hotel Kompas ( Adriatic Luxury Hotels )

In a prime spot right on Lapad Bay, Hotel Kompas Dubrovnik gives all of its 173 rooms terraces, most of which have sea views. Everything is arranged to make the most of those views, from the large terrace with an outdoor pool and poolside bar to the rooftop Zenith Bar which is the place for a sunset cocktail. The buffet restaurant spills out on to the large terrace out front, and the neighbouring beach has sunloungers reserved for Hotel Kompas guests.

Address: Ulica Kardinala Stepinca 21, Dubrovnik

7. Rixos Premium Dubrovnik

open image in gallery This hotel brings the sunshine inside as much as possible ( Rixos Premium Dubrovnik )

It’s all about the light at Rixos Premium Dubrovnik. This luxurious 1970s hotel cut into a hillside overlooking a bay north of the Old Town has floor-length windows everywhere to capture the sun and sparkle of the Adriatic. Its 310 rooms make use of the light, too, with terraces and sea views. Relax on the enormous terrace by the outdoor pool and lounge bar, or follow the stone steps to the rocky beach. The spa is just as huge, with indoor pools, hot tubs and saunas including areas specifically for children. You’ll dine very well in the excellent fish restaurant and Dubrovnik’s only teppanyaki restaurant.

Address: Liechtensteinov put 3, Dubrovnik

8. St Joseph’s

open image in gallery B&Bs don’t get much more elegant than this ( St Joseph’s )

Down a quiet street in the heart of the Old Town are the two 16th-century stone houses that make up St Joseph’s, one of the most elegant B&Bs you’ll come across. The main house has six quietly luxurious suites with kitchenettes and a style that hints at a very upmarket French country cottage. A bespoke breakfast is brought to your door at whatever time of the morning you choose. Across the marble lane are three more rooms in a stone house with a large shared kitchen and dining table.

Address: Ulica Svetog Josipa 3, Dubrovnik

9. Hotel Dubrovnik Palace

open image in gallery Discover contemporary interiors beside the sea ( Hotel Dubrovnik Palace )

Seemingly in its own world but on a direct bus route to the Old Town, Hotel Dubrovnik Palace is spread across its own peninsula in Lapad and has so much to keep you pleasantly occupied. Two outdoor pools, a dive centre, tennis courts, a massive spa, plus a series of rocky and pebbly beaches and a poolside bar with great cocktails. Behind there’s a lush pine forest with trails that make a perfect running track. Overlooking the sea, the Maslina Tavern is one of the most romantic dining spots in town.

Address: Masarykov put 20, Dubrovnik

10. Hotel Bellevue

open image in gallery Dine right beside the waves at Hotel Bellevue ( Adriatic Luxury Hotels )

Like its neighbour Rixos Premium Dubrovnik, Hotel Bellevue sits snugly under a cliff in front of sheltered Miramare Bay with a pebbly/sandy beach that’s accessed via a lift. While all of its 91 sophisticated rooms and suites have sea views, it’s worth upgrading to one with a balcony to enjoy the feeling of pampered serenity. Breezy contemporary decor makes the most of floor-to-ceiling windows, adding to an overall atmosphere of understated luxury. When you’re not on the beach, you’re in the light-filled spa with its freshwater pool behind massive windows. Feast on Croatian and Mediterranean cuisine in its fine-dining Vapor Restaurant facing the sea.

Address: Pera Čingrije 7, Dubrovnik

