10 most beautiful places to visit in Dubrovnik

Colossal stone walls, limestone-paved streets and breathtaking historic buildings are just a handful of the unique qualities characteristic to one of Croatia’s most popular destinations, all perched on the edge of the glimmering Adriatic Sea. Aptly nicknamed “the Pearl of the Adriatic”, Dubrovnik has long been renowned as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Mediterranean and for good reason.

The city’s Old Town was listed as one of Unesco’s World Heritage Sites in the late 1970s due to its picturesque and well-preserved Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture, while its hidden beaches, caves and idyllic landscapes have also created a legion of admirers.

Its popularity has also peaked in recent years, with the city forming the backdrop for key scenes in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. Some of the show’s most memorable moments to take place in the fictional city of King’s Landing were filmed at Fort Lovrijenac and along the city walls, prompting the creation of a host of themed tours around the city.

With so many historic sites to visit and views to set your eyes on, we’ve found some of the most beautiful places to visit in Dubrovnik.

Most beautiful places to visit in Dubrovnik

Fort Lovrjenac

open image in gallery Game of Thrones fans will know this as the Red Keep ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Fort Lovrijenac is a popular spot for Game of Thrones fans and visitors as it forms the centrepiece for the Red Keep in the TV series. The stronghold is much more than just a film set, however. Also known as St Lawrence’s Fortress, the fort is perched on top of a 37m-high rock surrounded by the crystal blue Adriatic waters. Dating back at least 700 years, this historic structure enjoys excellent views of the Old Town and West Harbour.

Read more on Croatia travel:

The Old Town City Walls

open image in gallery The City Walls in Dubrovnik’s Old Town twist around the city ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The city walls that snake around Dubrovnik’s Old Town are one of Europe’s most well-preserved fortifications, providing a historic and unique opportunity to see some of this picturesque city from a different angle. At 940 metres in length and at 25 metres high, a stroll along these historic walls passes terracotta rooftops, architectural feats such as St Luke’s Tower and Fort Minčeta, plus wonderful views of the shimmering sea and the town below. With limited shade or shelter, it’s recommended to walk the walls early in the morning or later in the day when the sun is lower and the temperature is cooler.

Adults €35 (£30)/children €15 (£13); dpds.hr

Cable car up Mount Srđ

open image in gallery Taking a cable car up Mount Srđ is a must ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

While walking the walls of the Old Town offers some stellar close-up views of Dubrovnik, nothing quite beats catching a bird’s-eye view of this striking city while gliding up a hillside in a cable car. Choose a clear day to head to Dubrovnik’s cable car service to see a panoramic view up to 37 miles away. The cabin takes you to the top of Srđ Hill, where you can make full use of the viewing platform to soak up the idyllic views and stop at the restaurant and shop. While the spectacular views may cost a little, this is the ideal spot to take in the best sights this city has to offer.

Adults €27.75(£23.50)/children €7(£6) return; dubrovnikcablecar.com

Lokrum

open image in gallery Lokrum offers natural wonders and a large medieval monastery ( Getty Images )

Eagle-eyed visitors walking around the Old Town or sightseeing from Srđ Hill may spot a small island off the coast of Dubrovnik, completely covered in vegetation and densely packed trees. This is Lokrum, an uninhabited island and nature reserve. Much of its plant life owes to the botanical gardens that were established when Austrian archduke Maximilian I had a residence here in the late 1800s. While the reserve island is now uninhabited, it’s a perfect place to spend an afternoon exploring other points of beauty and hidden gems away from the city. Visit the large medieval Benedictine monastery, and the stunning ruins of the 19th-century Fort Royal at another end. Take the time to escape the hustle and bustle of Dubrovnik by surrounding yourself in botanical wonders or simply chilling on the rocky shoreline before taking a quick boat ride back to the mainland.

Cliff Bars

open image in gallery Need a break from walking? Stop at Dubrovnik’s bars that are integrated into the cliffside ( Getty Images )

Sightseeing can be a tiring venture, so why not do it from the comfort of your seat with a drink in your hand? Thankfully, a series of bars have been established within the cliffside that enable you to do just that. Take the weight off your feet and relax with a glass of something cool at Buza Bar (translating as “hole-in-the-wall” in the old Dubrovnik dialect) or Bard Mala Buža and look out over priceless views of the Adriatic and Lokrum from a distance. While the bars may get busy, it’s well worth stopping back and soaking up the unique atmosphere for a least one before moving on.

Stradun

open image in gallery Roaming down Stradun is a way to spot some of Dubrovnik’s most beautiful architecture ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Dubrovnik has plenty of opportunities to embrace the city’s natural wonders, but just as sensational are the cream and white buildings, complete with terracotta roof tiles that line the streets. Stradun, Dubrovnik Old Town’s main street, is a busy hub of the city, but a stroll down the pedestrian-only walkway should not be overlooked. Packed with restaurants, shops and cafes, the street earns its beauty points due to its white limestone paving and uniform buildings, each complete with grand archways over their entrances. Stradun is also crawling with historic buildings, starting with the magnificent Pile Gate at one end of the street, to the elegant 16th-century Sponza Palace at the other. Onofrio’s Large Fountain, Orlando’s Column and the Clock Tower are also worth a look.

Velika and Mala Petka Forest Park

open image in gallery Velika and Mala Petka Forest Park is a hotspot for birdwatchers ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you need to take a breather from Dubrovnik’s bustling centre, head over to the residential neighbourhood of Lapad. Here, you will find Velika and Mala Petka Forest Park, a green area spanning 106 acres covered in Aleppo pines and other trees. The park is named after its two hills, Velika and Mala (translating to big and small, respectively), attracting trekkers and hikers to complete trails around the forest and enjoying magnificent views of the sea. The park also attracts twitchers to spy on the area’s feathered friends living within the foliage.

Trsteno Arboretum

open image in gallery Trsteno Arboretum will transport you back hundreds of years to the Republic of Ragusa ( Getty Images )

Just under 20km north of Dubrovnik lies a peaceful slice of history. Trsteno Arboretum, a large botanical garden, was created around the summer residence of the Gučetić (Gozze) noble family of the Republic of Ragusa in the late 15th to early 16th-century. As one of the region’s oldest botanical gardens, the arboretum still boasts impressive vegetation including colourful flowers, plants shaped into geometrics, and the garden’s jewels: two giant plane trees thought to be over 500 years old greeting you at the entrance. Weave around the many walkways in this tranquil setting, keeping an eye out for the pretty villa and infamous pavillion, known for its cameos in Game of Thrones. A majestic 18th-century grotto can also be found amongst the gardens with a statue of Neptune, flanked by two nymphs and overlooking a lily pond, at its centre. Catch a local bus to Trsteno Arboretum from Dubrovnik.

From €10 (£8.47 )for an adult single ticket; tzdubrovnik.hr

Monasteries, palaces and cathedrals

open image in gallery Dubrovnik is packed with historic buildings ( Getty Images )

As well as admiring the architecture while walking down Stradun, it’s worth stepping inside some of the city’s heritage buildings to take in the beautiful constructions from the inside (they also serve as a cool refuge from the hot weather). The Cathedral of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary is the city’s Roman Catholic religious structure and is home to the infamous Baroque dome synonymous with Dubrovnik’s cityscape. The 14th-century Franciscan Monastery is also worth a look; inside is the third-oldest working pharmacy in the world that has been in business since 1317. Elsewhere, the Dominican Monastery provides a peaceful courtyard to walk in away from the city crowds, while the Rector’s Palace, a Gothic-Renaissance structure that now holds the Cultural History Museum, is filled with paintings and an eerie dungeon.

The Cathedral is free to enter, Franciscan Monastery from around €6 (£5), Dominican Monastery from around €5 (£4.23), Rector’s Palace €15 (£12.70); dumus.hr/en/

Betina Cave/Sveti Jakov Beach

open image in gallery Spend a day by the water’s edge at Sveti Jakov beach ( Getty Images )

While Banje Beach is a well-known seashore spot situated near the Old Town, Sveti Jakov Beach is rated as the more favourable spot to immerse yourself in the Adriatic waters with the City Walls still in view. The pebbly beach is surrounded by cliff rocks and greenery, leading up to the historic Church of St James, which the beach is named after. Take a kayaking tour to the nearby Betina Cave, a small cliffside alcove, to spend time in this hidden gem away from the crowds.

Where to stay

Hotel Bellevue

Carved into the cliffside, this boutique luxury hotel is just a 10-minute walk away from Dubrovnik’s Old Town, yet it feels far away enough to relax after a long day in the hustle and bustle of the city centre. Hotel Bellevue is equipped with restaurants, a cocktail and wine bar, a spa with a heated pool looking out over the Adriatic and sea-view rooms. One of its premium attractions has to be the private panoramic lift that transports guests down to a secluded pebble beach away from the crowds.

