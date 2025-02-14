Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s not surprising that Dubrovnik is such a big hit with families. Its beauty is like something out of a fairy tale, and it instantly casts its spell on people of all ages. The clear, clean waters of the Adriatic are all around the Old Town and its sprawling peninsulas – some within small pebbly coves, others with long stretches of beach. You won’t find sandy beaches here, so bring a supply of swimming shoes for the family.

Beach-lovers will want to head north of the Old Town to the Lapad or Babin Kuk peninsulas, which have the most convenient family-friendly hotels with beaches nearby. Plenty come with indoor and/or outdoor pools and children’s play areas, as well as family-friendly spas. Sheltered Lapad Bay offers good swimming for children, and there’s a wide range of restaurants and cafés. Buses into the Old Town are frequent and very straightforward.

To help you choose, here are the best family-friendly hotels in Dubrovnik.

The best family friendly hotels in Dubrovnik

1. Valamar Tirena Hotel

open image in gallery Within the Valamar hotel cluster you will find the ultimate entertainment station for kids, Maro World ( Valamar )

One of a cluster of large Valamar hotels in the tree-shaded Babin Kuk and Lapad areas, Valamar Tirena Hotel has an outdoor pool with a swim-up bar, and several pebbly beaches are within a short walk. But its main draw for families is Maro World, an enormous entertainment complex that includes pools with waterslides, a trampoline park, kids’ clubs and playrooms, and game lounges with old-school games as well as the latest consoles. Check out its busy programme of evening shows, theatre, music, cinema and themed parties.

Address: Ulica Iva Dulčića 36, Dubrovnik, Croatia

2. Bokun Guesthouse hotel

open image in gallery For a quieter family trip away from the resorts, check out Bokun Guesthouse ( Bokun Guesthouse )

There’s a relaxed, family-friendly vibe at Bokun Guesthouse in the Gruž district near the ferry port. Families can book one of the three apartments within this 400-year-old stone house, which also features two guest rooms, a spacious garden with a pool, a large terrace and barbecue. It’s only about 10 to 15 minutes on the bus to the Old Town, and while the restaurant serves only breakfast, there are some very good restaurants in Gruž to check out. The ferry port is handy for day trips to the Elaphiti Islands and Mljet.

Address: Obala Stjepana Radića 7, Dubrovnik, Croatia

3. Valamar Lacroma Hotel

open image in gallery From family saunas to a dive centre, there are plenty of new experiences to be had at Lacroma ( Valamar Lacroma Hotel )

Valamar Lacroma Hotel is a firm favourite among families who enjoy its laid-back atmosphere and excellent facilities. The two outdoor pools include one just for children, and the extensive spa features a family sauna as well as an indoor pool. While Lacroma doesn’t have a beach, it’s only a short walk to the pebbly beach in front of its sister hotel, Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection, where there’s also a dive centre. All Valamar guests can also use Maro World at Valamar Tirena, a few minutes’ walk away.

Address: Ulica Iva Dulčića 34, Dubrovnik, Croatia

4. Royal Hotel Neptun

Five hotels make up the Royal Resort, which overlooks Lapad Bay on the southern side of Babin Kuk. Four-star Royal Hotel Neptun is the tallest, with fantastic views from its rooms and suites. While the Neptun has two pools of its own, the other hotels’ facilities are open to all guests, so you can pick and choose between the indoor and outdoor pools at the five-star Princess, Blue, Palm and Ariston (bear in mind the Blue’s rooftop pool is for adults only). From the Neptun you have easy access to the rocky beach with its bathing platform and sun loungers.

Address: Ulica Kardinala Stepnica 31d, Dubrovnik, Croatia

5. Sunny Dubrovnik by Valamar hotel

open image in gallery Sleepy teens in your family? Breakfasts go on until 1pm at Sunny Dubrovnik ( Sunny Dubrovnik by Valamar )

Everything about Sunny Dubrovnik by Valamar is geared towards families. That includes breakfast times that go until 1pm for late risers and a varied buffet dinner, both as part of your rate. The pool area is huge, with waterslides and a bar serving snacks and light meals. There’s also a Chill & Play Zone with games and pool tables, plus outdoor sports including badminton and football. Here in the northern coast of Babin Kuk, you’ll be right by one of the peninsula’s biggest beaches, Copacabana, where you can try watersports or rent a canoe or pedalo.

Address: Ulica Iva Dulčića 38, Dubrovnik, Croatia

6. Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik

open image in gallery Little ones itching to go into the sea can try the enclosed saltwater pool ( Adriatic Luxury Hotels )

Made up of an elegant 1913 stone villa and a 1970s modern addition, the very luxurious Hotel Excelsior is in an enviable seafront location just 10 minutes’ walk south from the Old Town’s Ploče Gate. A long bathing platform has steps into the sea, and there’s also an enclosed saltwater pool for little ones. Pamper the whole family in the large spa, where there’s an indoor pool and two Jacuzzis. All three of its restaurants have fabulous views of the Old Town and Lokrum island directly opposite.

Address: Ulica Frana Supila 12, Dubrovnik, Croatia

7. Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection hotel

open image in gallery Find your ideal stay in one of the 300 rooms at Dubrovnik President ( Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection Hotel )

Prepare to be dazzled by the sunsets at the Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection on the western side of Babin Kuk. It’s a big place, with nearly 300 rooms, but all of them come with terraces and sea views. Between the large pebbly beach, outdoor pool, spa, watersports, gym and two restaurants, there’s much to keep everyone occupied when you don’t want to take the 15-20-minute bus ride to the Old Town. Guests can use the Maro World at the sister Valamar Tirena Hotel.

Address: Ulica Iva Dulčića 142, Dubrovnik, Croatia

8. Hotel Kompas Dubrovnik

open image in gallery For a stay close to Lapad Bay’s main beach, check in to Hotel Kompas ( Adriatic Luxury Hotels )

Hotel Kompas makes the most of its prime location on Lapad Bay right beside the main beach, and that includes several rows of sun loungers on the beach reserved for its guests. You’ll get more sea views from the enormous terrace of the buffet restaurant, as well as from the upper terrace with its outdoor pool and poolside bar. Head to the spa for lazy swims in the indoor freshwater pool and some chill-out time in the relaxation zone. One of the loveliest promenades in the region is along Lapad Bay, lined with cafés and places to enjoy some stunning sunsets.

Address: Ulica Kardinala Stepinca 21, Dubrovnik, Croatia

9. Rixos Premium Dubrovnik hotel

open image in gallery Looking for a shoulder season family trip? Rixos Premium Dubrovnik is open all year ( Rixos Premium Dubrovnik )

Families are looked after very well at Rixos Premium Dubrovnik. This enormous 1970s hotel cut into a hillside is within walking distance of the Old Town but has much to keep everyone happy. It’s also one of Dubrovnik’s few hotels that stays open all year round. Wide terraces covered in sun loungers spread out towards the sea containing a large outdoor pool, a supervised kids’ pool and a poolside bar before reaching the rocky beach with more sun loungers. The spa is the star here: a huge complex with a dedicated area for children, and there’s also a children’s club for younger kids.

Address: Liechtensteinov put 3, Dubrovnik, Croatia

10. Hotel Dubrovnik Palace

open image in gallery Sporty families will love the dive centre and tennis courts at Hotel Dubrovnik Palace ( Hotel Dubrovnik Palace )

Resembling a giant ocean liner clinging to the western side of Lapad peninsula, Hotel Dubrovnik Palace feels a world away from the Old Town yet is only a 20-minute bus ride. Keep the kids entertained in either of the two outdoor pools and the beach, and slightly older children might want to sample the world of scuba diving in the hotel’s dive centre. Have a relaxing session in the indoor pool in the rooftop spa area once you’ve played a few games of tennis. Even picky eaters will find something tasty at the buffet in the main Elafiti restaurant.

Address: Masarykov put 20, Dubrovnik, Croatia

11. Hilton Imperial Dubrovnik hotel

open image in gallery This Hilton hotel is on the edge of Dubrovnik’s Old Town ( Hilton Imperial )

Location is everything at the Hilton Imperial, a grand, stately hotel dating from 1897. It’s just outside the Pile Gate, the western entrance to the Old Town, and it’s a short walk from Šulić Beach, a popular place to rent kayaks. There’s a spa with an indoor pool, sauna and steam room, and part of the extensive gardens are taken over by sun loungers. The classy Imperial Terrace serves Mediterranean cuisine as well as an excellent breakfast buffet, which spill out into the garden as soon as it’s warm.

Address: Ulica Marijana Blažića 2, Dubrovnik, Croatia

