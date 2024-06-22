Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Croatia has steadily grown in popularity as a tourist hotspot, offering everything from crystal clear bays to cities crammed full of history dating back to medieval times. But with so much culture and coastline to choose from, it can be hard to decide which part of Croatia to visit first.

While Dubrovnik’s Roman ampitheatres and Fort Bokar have gained fame from their appearances in Game of Thrones, the island of Hvar combines turquoise waters with a party scene to rival Mykonos or St Tropez. Meanwhile, foodies have a lot to say about Zagreb, which blends Eastern and Western European cooking styles with Mediterranean ingredients like olive oil and rosemary, as well as root vegetables and dumplings.

Cruising around the Adriatic sea is a great way to experience ancient walled cities filled with medieval architecture along with lush island gems like Mljet, Korcula, and Vis. All without having to pack and unpack or browse ferry timetables to travel between islands.

Whether you’re travelling as a family or want a romantic trip with a loved one, we’ve rounded up some top cruise options in Croatia.

Visit three UNESCO world heritage sites

Explore ancient architecture as well as golden sands with Sail Croatia ( Sail Croatia )

Sail Croatia offers the ultimate break for culture lovers, or anyone who enjoys sightseeing as much as they like sunbathing. The Elegance Cruise starts and ends in Split, where you can tour the Unesco heritage site of Diocletian’s Palace, which is one of the best preserved monuments of Roman architecture in the world.

The route will take you north through the seaside town of Trogir, which is also Unesco-listed, before stopping in Sidenik where you can explore the Cathedral of St James. From there, you’ll be taken to Vodice to admire world-famous waterfalls before having beach days on the islands of Vis and Hvar.

Prices from £2,019pp including seven nights accommodation, all meals and drinks, daily swim stops, airport transfers and a tour manager. Departing 7 July 2024.

Get blown away by the intimate luxury of a twin-masted yacht

The SS Mendula only has 15 guest cabins ( Riviera Travel )

Experience the romance and glamour of a sailing yacht that only holds 30 passengers and six staff. Riviera Travel’s SS Mendula can easily be anchored in tiny ports, so all you have to do is skip off and start your day without the need to queue for a charter. Every day it will pull up in a different place for a swim spot, giving you the chance to enjoy unique places for a calming dip.

This cruise docks in two different places a day, so you can spend the morning in one place, return to the ship for lunch, and then arrive at a different port for some afternoon exploring. You’ll see more islands on this cruise than with other itineraries, stopping at Bol, Vis, Hvar, Korcula, Jesla, Milna and Trogir, as well as starting and ending in Split.

Prices from £1,999pp including seven nights accommodation, return flights, all meals and drinks and some guided tours. Departing 31 August 2024.

Savour food and wine tastings with fresh Mediterranean flavours

Experience new flavours and unexplored islands on a hidden gems tour ( Cruise Croatia )

If trying new flavours and experiencing different dishes is what gets you excited about going on holiday, Cruise Croatia’s luxury hidden gems tour could be your ideal trip. You’ll sail on a small ship with a cruise director, captain and very talented chef who will take care of your every need. In Sibenik, you can experience local prosciutto tasting and visit a family-run winery on Krk. Not many cruises stop at Krk or Losinj on the North of the Dalmatian Coast, so this is a special trip.

Another highlight is that you’ll see the best of what each island has to offer since this cruise will set you up with a free expert local tour guide in every port. You don’t have to worry about working out what to do on each island, as you’ll be guided straight to each spot’s hidden gems. There’s also a Jacuzzi on the top deck so you can chill out after a day of sightseeing.

Prices from £1,921pp including seven nights accommodation, all guided tours, watersports, daily swim stops and Wi-Fi. Departing 21 June 2025.

Enjoy child-free travel and a gigantic floating spa

The 900-cabin Marella Explorer 2 has nine restaurants, 10 bars, a casino and spa ( Igl Cruises )

With Marella’s Adriatic Affair package, you can experience the old cities of Dubrovnik and Split, as well as the coastal charm of Rijeka. The eight-day cruise starts and ends in Dubrovnik where you can see the city’s old walls along with the Game of Thrones’ filming locations. In Rijeka, you can wander through the winding pedestrianised streets before taking a trip to the world-famous Plitvice National Park for breathtaking waterfalls. Once you get back on the boat, relax in a gigantic spa or choose from nine different restaurants and 10 bars, including a special Champagne bar. There are more than 900 cabins on this ship and night-time entertainment to cater for all tastes.

As this is an Adriatic cruise, rather than solely focused on Croatia, you’ll also get to experience ports in Montenegro and Slovenia on the Adriatic coast. The price includes return flights, making it a good value option compared to other cruises that cost around the same price without transfer options.

Prices from £1,029pp including flights, seven nights all-inclusive accommodation and entertainment. Departing 4 July 2024.

Beach hop and swim in secluded bays

Experince azure waters and unspoiled bays, guided by local experts ( My Croatia Cruise )

Some of Croatia’s best beaches are hidden from tourists who don’t have local knowledge, but you’ll get to experience these secluded bays and crystal clear waters on a cruise from Split to Dubrovnik with My Croatia Cruise. Along the way, you’ll stop at Trogir, Hvar, Brač, Vis and Elafiti where local guides will show you the best places to swim and sunbathe. In Vis, you’ll be taken into the blue cave, weather permitting, where you can take a dip in electric blue waters. Food on board features local produce, including oysters from the Pelješac peninsula and fresh fish.

Prices from £1,259pp including seven nights accommodation, all meals and drinks, all guided tours, historic building entry fees and wifi. Departing 29 June 2024.

Have a luxury family holiday on a budget

Adriagate offers wallet-friendly, half-board cruises suitable for all ages ( Adriagate )

While most cruises start at £1,000, Adriagate has options from £625 per person in October, or £825 if you want to travel in the summer school holidays in August. The downside is that this is a half-board trip, rather than all-inclusive, but this frees you up to enjoy some local cuisine whenever you stop. You’ll start and finish in Trogir, with stops including the islands of Brac, Hvar and Vis as well as the historical city of Dubrovnik.

There are no tour guides so you have the freedom to explore or relax depending on how the children feel that day. It’s a convenient way to island hop, without dragging everyone’s suitcases around.

Prices from £1,921pp including seven nights accommodation, all guided tours, watersports, daily swim stops and wifi. Departing 21 June 2024.