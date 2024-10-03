Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Canary Islands have had many names over the centuries, from ‘the islands of eternal spring’, to the ‘Fortunate Isles’. This is in no small part due to the year-round temperate climate – one of the main reasons for people visiting the Atlantic archipelago today.

Tenerife is the largest in this group of paradise islands – about a four-hour flight from the UK – and it welcomes thousands of visitors each year, who flock here seeking its clean, safe, sandy shores. Over the past decade, the island has been slowly shaking off its former guise as a place for cheap, tacky tourism in favour of showcasing its other-worldly natural wonders, such as Spain’s tallest mountain (the volcano, El Teide), its fascinating cultural heritage, and its cutting-edge food and drink scene.

As part of this Tinerfeño (Tenerifian) transformation, the variety and quality of the island’s hotels and accommodation have excelled, with high-end resorts, chic city boltholes, and sumptuous boutique hotels.

Best hotels in Tenerife

At a glance

1. Bahia del Duque

Playa del Duque, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery A Michelin-starred restaurant, five pools and two tennis courts... the list goes on ( Bahia del Duque )

This sprawling resort is legendary in these parts for its impeccable service, beachside location and award-winning restaurants. Laid out in the style of a Canarian mansion, surrounded by terracotta-roofed villas and buildings, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were staying in a small village, and a rundown of the hotel statistics reads like a rollcall of the perfect hotel checklist: five pools, 386 rooms, 10 restaurants, two tennis courts, direct access to the beach… the list goes on. The hotel’s wellness retreat is just that, a secluded retreat with a spa, outstanding treatments, yoga and mindfulness experts and a gym (should you feel the need). You can’t really go wrong with any of the restaurants here – Nub has a Michelin star – but you really shouldn’t miss the Japanese delights of Kensei by chef Victor Planas. The 2.5-hour tasting menu of sushi, slow-cooked wagyu and more is simply divine.

Address: Av. de Bruselas, 38660 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

2. Hotel San Roque

Garachico

open image in gallery Hotel San Roque offers a peaceful getaway in the quiet town of Garachico ( Hotel San Roque )

The adults-only San Roque sits in one of the most historic towns on the island and everything about it exudes heritage. Garachico on Tenerife’s north coast was the island’s first ever port and was incredibly important in establishing the trade links between Tenerife and Europe, but disaster struck in 1706 when a volcanic eruption completely destroyed the town and port. These days, the town is a quiet and relaxed part of the island, ideal for getting away from it all – and from the livelier resorts of the south. With just 20 rooms, the hotel is boutique but not lacking in facilities thanks to a year-round heated pool, sauna, courtyard restaurant and rooftop terrace. All rooms are unique but La Torre Suite has to be the most indulgent – it’s based over three floors of the old sea-traffic watchtower. This is a characterful place from which to explore the north of the island with its hikes, wineries and natural sea pools – perfect for cooling off on those sultry sunny days.

Address: C. Esteban de Ponte, 31, 38450 Garachico, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

3. The Ritz-Carlton Tenerife, Abama

Playa Abama

open image in gallery This hotel is home to the largest kids’ club on the island ( Joe Agdeppa/The Ritz-Carlton Tenerife )

A pink palace rising up out of the banana plantations on the island’s west coast, the Ritz-Carlton Abama is the ultimate in luxe resorts. There might not be much to do in the immediate surroundings of the hotel, but then there’s also not much reason to leave either, as the resort is set up with everything you could need for a high-end holiday. Rooms here are generous and have chic, clean beach vibes with ample terraces and balconies – ideal for supping wine at sundown. The hotel also has one of the largest kids’ clubs on the island and the family will also love to take the resort’s own funicular railway down to the beach. As well as a spa, there are multiple pools and sports facilities. You’ll also find dining to suit all tastes, with the laid-back Mediterranean El Mirador, to the two-Michelin star M.B by legendary Spanish chef Martín Berasategui.

Address: Calle María Zambrano 2, Carretera General, TF-47, Km 9, 38687, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

4. InnSide Santa Cruz de Tenerife

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

open image in gallery Relax beside the sky-level infinity pool ( Fox Communications )

The Tenerife capital often gets overlooked by visitors outside of carnival time in February, but it’s packed full of interesting museums and art galleries, an opera house to rival Sydney’s in the architecture stakes, quaint plazas with intimate restaurants and cafes, and a beautiful manmade beach, Las Teresitas. Right in the heart of the city, you’ll find the InnSide hotel from Meliá. This smart-looking urban bolthole has everything you’d expect from a boutique city stopover including a rooftop bar and terrace, sky-high infinity pool, gym and restaurant. You’re right next to the city’s main shopping street, the Museum of Fine Arts, and a short stroll from both the portside and verdant Parque García Sanabria.

Address: C. el Pilar, 3, 38002 Santa Cruz de Tenerife

5. Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife

Playa Paraiso, Adeje

open image in gallery The Hard Rock Hotel is a no-brainer for music fans visiting Tenerife ( Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife )

As you’d expect from the Hard Rock brand, this hotel is stylish and cool. Its 365 rooms and 259 suites are decorated to fit the rock’n’roll theme with pops of colour, Bose speakers, and views of the Atlantic Ocean. As well as a soothing spa and sports facilities, you can also take guitar and dance lessons or learn how to be a DJ during your stay. The hotel has five a-la-carte restaurants and one buffet-style spot to re-energise after rocking out. The music theme continues with a calendar of live music performances and events throughout the year, from sunset music and cocktail sessions to big stage shows and acts. Meanwhile, your whole stay will be soundtracked with personalised playlists.

Address: Avenida Adeje 300 300, Av. Playa Paraiso, s/n, 38678 Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

6. GF Victoria

Playa del Duque, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery Looking for a pool with a view? Try GF Victoria ( GF Victoira )

The bar is set high at this five-star from the get-go as all rooms are handsomely decorated and well-equipped suites. Located less than a five-minute walk from both Playa del Duque and Playa de Fañabé, the hotel is designed with entertainment at its core, be it wellness, family fun, gastronomy, or exciting live shows. Children will love the resort’s waterparks with different pools, slides and water activities, or for something less wet, the adventure park with its maze of climbing walls, zip lines and treehouses. Evening entertainment is guaranteed here with several big-budget shows including a mesmerising burlesque-style dinner show and a flamenco spectacle. Don’t miss dinner at the panoramic restaurant Donaire, where chef Jesús Camacho and team take Canarian ingredients and cuisine and give them a modern-day twist.

Address: C. Fernando Lopez Arvelo, 1, 38660 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

7. Bahia Principe Fantasia Tenerife

Golf del Sur

open image in gallery Bahia Principe Fantasia is a children’s paradise – but there are plenty of things for the adults to do as well ( Bahia Principe Fantasia Tenerife )

You might think you’ve walked into a theme park when you first see this hotel – that’s no coincidence – as it’s designed to look like a fairytale land, complete with a turreted castle. As you’ll gather, it’s designed for families and you’ll find a kids’ club, a teens club, dramatic mystical live performance shows and a water park to keep them busy. But there’s stuff for adults here too, including the Bahia Spa, that offers a wellness water circuit and indulgent treatments including energy rituals and plantain oil massages. There are five restaurants including three a la carte options – ideal for picky eaters. All-inclusive options are available which includes most of the resort’s facilities.

Address: Av. J.M. Galván Bello, 38639, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

8. Royal Hideaway Corales Beach

La Caleta, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery Want a luxury escape fit for royalty? This hotel lives up to its name ( Royal Hideaway Corales Beach )

This futuristic, white-washed hotel regularly makes it into top hotel lists, be it for architecture or luxury. There are 121 bright and spacious suites, some with hot tubs, all with exceptional views of the shimmering Atlantic Ocean (the higher floors offer the most uninterrupted vistas). This is a strictly adults-only hotel but it’s sister hotel Royal Hideaway Corales Suites next door caters to families, and you can use some of the facilities at both. Unsurprisingly, there is a luxurious spa and various sun terraces for languid days in the sun. One of the hotel’s calling cards is its dining offering. With no fewer than three Michelin stars, including the famous Rincón de Juan Carlos from the Padrón brothers, serving an innovative menu using many local products. The hotel also has sustainability high on their agenda, which has been built into every aspect of the resort from solar panels to local suppliers.

Address: Avenida Virgen de Guadalupe, Playa La Enramada, 21, 38679, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

9. Atlantic Mirage Suites & Spa

Puerto de la Cruz

Everything about this adults-only hotel is beach chic, with modern facilities and bright, clean communal spaces. It’s located on the island’s north coast in the mature resort of Puerto de la Cruz. This whole area of the island is known for its outstanding wines and gastronomic scene thanks to the fertile volcanic soils of the Orotava Valley. And the Atlantic Mirage hugs the coast where the valley meets the sea. All the rooms are suites with stellar ocean views and plush furnishings with design-forward décor. The rooftop terrace and pool deck are the standout spaces with plunge pool loungers and impeccable bar service for times when you need a refresher.

Address: Calle Eucaliptus, 4, 38400 Puerto de la Cruz, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

10. Tivoli La Caleta

La Caleta, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery Tivoli La Caleta makes guests feel right at home among its warm teracotta hue ( Tivoli La Caleta )

This hotel received a much-needed refurb when it was taken over a few years ago by Tivoli, to become their first hotel in Spain. It reopened in 2023 with fresh, new interiors in its 280 rooms and suites with natural wood details and cool mid-century-style furniture. The resort has kept its characteristic terracotta hue, and it now offers guests a choice of 8 bars and restaurants helmed by Portuguese chef Olivier da Costa. The boutique spa has also had a makeover and welcomes guests looking for a touch of relaxation and rejuvenation thanks to its spa circuit, serene terrace and treatments including an after-sun massage that uses mint, eucalyptus, and pine oil from nearby Mount Teide to soothe skin. There are also tropical gardens, three outdoor pools, and a padel court.

Address: C. la Enramada, 9, 38670 Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

11. Baobab Suites

Playa del Duque, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery Baobab is comprised of stylish suites ( Hotel Baobab Suites )

As the name might suggest, this incredibly sleek hotel is made up of suites. There are 21 different types to choose from ranging from studios to four-bedroom options. Some come with spa pools or private plunge pools on their terraces, which all provide beautiful sea views. Everything about Baobab is stylish from the pool decks to the restaurants, which includes the famous Char (the best grill house in the Canary Islands 2024 according to Guía Que Bueno Canarias). Opt for one of the tasting menus to try a selection of six or eight of the most popular dishes that could include the likes of wagyu cecina croquettes and charcoal roasted chicken. The resort also has a spa and salon as well as a sports centre with classes.

Address: C. Roques del Salmor, 5, 38679 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

12. Hotel Laguna Nivaria

San Cristóbal de La Laguna

La Laguna is one of the island’s most historic places. It was the first city on the island, it’s home to the university, and the old town is a Unesco World Heritage Site. The layout of the 15th-century streets here was used as a blueprint for many settlements in the Americas including Havana in Cuba. The Nivaria hotel sits right in the heart of the old town in a Spanish colonial-style mansion dating from 16th century. The hotel is packed full of character with beautiful dark Canarian pine wood details. The café bar and restaurants use ingredients – from eggs to avocados – grown on the hotel’s own finca organic farm. Book time in the intimate spa hidden beneath street level – numbers are limited to help keep the experience feeling bespoke.

Address: Pl. del Adelantado, 11, 38201 La Laguna, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

13. Hotel Royal Garden Villas

Golf Costa Adeje

Overlooking the Costa Adeje Golf Course and with views of the sea, this boutique hotel is made up of 28 intimate villas. Each beautifully designed villa comes with its own pool, sun terrace, The sumptuous spa offers a range of treatments and a water circuit. Try the Eternal Youth facial or perhaps succumb to a hot volcanic stones massage for ultimate switched-off bliss. What perhaps sets this hotel apart is the experiences, whether that’s playing a leisurely 18 on the adjacent golf course, or heading out on the hotel’s very own boat, the Royal Garden, where you’ll be able to spot sea life that could include whales, dolphins and turtles, luxuriate on the deck, and indulge in a Mediterranean-style lunch on board.

Address: Campo de Golf, C. Alcojora, s/n, 38670 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

14. Parador de Las Cañadas del Teide

El Teide National Park

open image in gallery The Parador offers stargazing opportunities and plenty of vistas ( Parador de Las Cañadas del Teide )

While not the most luxurious hotel on the list, the Parador offers something else that makes it unique. This hotel from the wonderful Paradores hotel chain is a mansion situated at the foot of El Teide – that’s 2,000 metres above sea level. It offers unparalleled access to the national park which is ripe for hiking and exploring the volcanic landscape. As Tenerife is also a starlight reserve, this is also one of the best places to witness the beauty of the night sky. If you speak Spanish, there are guided stargazing workshops each Friday evening at the hotel. There’s a restaurant serving classic Canarian-style cuisine, and the hotel is very conscious of its environmental impact, which is why it generates its own electricity. You can relax and soothe tired hiking limbs in the hotel’s indoor pool.

Address: Las Cañadas del Teide, 38300, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

