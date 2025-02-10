Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Often referred to as Thailand’s “second city”, loved by locals for its creative spirit and serene ambience, Chiang Mai is a place where ancient meets modern. On first impression it doesn’t seem particularly large, as its buildings are mostly low-rise, but it’s a wide metropolis, hemmed in by the mountains, jungle, river and rice fields that surround it. The close proximity to nature is a large part of Chiang Mai’s appeal, as are the reams of medieval architecture, cool live music venues, thriving art galleries and hundreds of beautiful temples – the north of Thailand being home to a deeply Buddhist population.

A vibrant university town and the kingdom’s capital of culture in the north, it’s also known for its delectable local food, hiking trails and its lovely inhabitants. While it’s long been a favourite with yogis, digital nomads and backpackers, recent years have seen Chiang Mai’s high-end hotel scene boom, with many properties making the most of elegant heritage buildings. Here is our pick of where to stay in Chiang Mai.

The best hotels in Chiang Mai

At a glance

1. The Four Seasons Hotel

open image in gallery The bungalows and villas at Chiang Mai’s Four Seasons offer an intimate getaway ( The Four Seasons )

The rice paddies of this Four Seasons, designed by lauded hotel architect Bill Bensley, foster the tranquility of staying in a remote, quintessentially Thai village – even a buffalo and his keeper do the rounds. Yet this tucked-away resort in the hills of Mae Rim is only a 30-minute drive north of the Old City. The standalone bungalows and villas that dot around the fields and infinity pool add to the secluded getaway feel, while the main buildings – a heavenly spa, vaulted ornate restaurant and high tech gym – are decked with teak wood interiors in old school Lanna (Northern Thai) style. As luxurious as any of the country’s Four Seasons, this branch comes in slightly cheaper than its Koh Samui counterpart, which is playing backdrop to the third season of The White Lotus.

Address: 502 Moo 1, Mae Rim-Samoeng Old Road, Chiang Mai, 50180

2. The Anantara Riverside Resort Hotel

open image in gallery Anantara Riverside Resort champions its heritage features ( The Anantara Riverside Resort )

This extremely special riverside hotel curls around a striking 19th-century building that once operated as the British embassy. Ease and decadence are the MO here, with the property making good use of its heritage features (make sure you check out the Ian Fleming / James Bond homage in the restaurant and cocktail bar’s interior design) topped with that unmistakable Anantara class. The resort’s newly relaunched river cruise on a traditional golden Lanna boat makes for royal treatment, while honeymooners (or love birds, or indeed any visitors) can book the private table that juts out on a platform overlooking the infinity pool and Ping River. Be sure to find time for spa treatments that range from traditional Thai practices (like a stomach fire massage) to Western-style health boosters a la mode, like vitamin-packed IV drips.

Address: 1 Charoen Prathet Rd, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai 50100

3. 137 Pillars House Hotel

open image in gallery For the ultimate relaxing getaway, choose a suite accompanied by a butler at 137 Pillars House ( 137 Pillars House )

This gorgeous property is named after the 1880s teak wood house that forms the centre of the heritage hotel, standing proudly on 137 pillars of teak wood. The building, which was home to the Borneo Trading Company until the 1950s, has been restored to its original splendor and is a snapshot of Chiang Mai’s past (complete with small museum in situ) while being a very active member of the city’s present – the management and staff support local schools and orphanages, run community events throughout the year and collaborate with the neighboring monastery Wat Ket to archive the neighbourhood’s history. Let the dedicated butler service at one of the 30 sumptuous suites assist you to fully unwind as you enjoy afternoon tea, poolside zen, or even a trip to the most ethical elephant sanctuary in town, with whom the hotel partner.

Address: Wat Kaet 1 Alley, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, 50000

4. InterContinental Chiang Mai Mae Ping Hotel

open image in gallery With nods to pagodas to the sprawling greenery that surrounds the city, the InterContinental has encapsulated the feel of Chiang Mai ( The Intercontinental Chiang Mai )

The InterContinental took over and completely refurbished one of the city’s tallest, longstanding hotel buildings and have made it their own. The redesign is a loving homage to Lanna culture and oozes magnificence down to the smallest features – from the gold-plated reception area that’s a nod to the pagodas of the royal temple at Wat Phra Singh to the local textile patterns of every cushion and floral door knobs at every turn. The property shouts “Chiang Mai” from top to bottom, with a medieval-era temple on the sprawling lush green lawn, complete with its own warden and an ultra-swish roof terrace cocktail bar with unparalleled views of mountain leviathan, Doi Suthep. Treat yourself to afternoon tea and, if you're travelling with little ones, pop them in the art classes or ball pool in the kids’ club.

Address: 153 Sridonchai Road, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai 50100

5. The Shangri-La Hotel

open image in gallery The Shangri-La has a wide range of kids’ activities ( Rory Daniel )

The name globally renowned for excellence is no different in Chiang Mai, a vast resort catering for every visitor – but this branch of the Shangri-La is a firm favourite with families. The creative activities at the kids’ club, the playground and the large children’s pool area will keep your sprogs entertained no end. The hotel also provides free provisions for babies visiting, Muay Thai classes for the older kids and eco tours of the garden for your intrepid young ones. The gorgeous teak wood spa, aptly named Chi, is definitely one to book into when you need to unwind, whether yoga or aromatherapy massages are your priority.

Address: 89/8 Chang Klan Road, Muang, Chiang Mai 50100

6. The Inside House Hotel

open image in gallery From private pools to elegant designs, this boutique stay ticks the boxes for an opulent stay ( The Inside House )

In the heart of the old city is an ultra-charming boutique stay at The Inside House, a colourful architectural homage to the Lanna-era gingerbread houses of the late 1800s. Built around a tall, elegant bodhi tree, finely carved woodwork dons every corner, from the leafy poolside pavilion to the elegant lobby and restaurant. This isn’t the only gobsmacking feature though: 14 of the individually designed rooms have their own private pool and freestanding tubs en suite. You’ll be loath to leave for breakfast and high tea, so have it delivered to your door, all just a few minutes walk from Wat Phra Singh and the Sunday night market.

Address: 56 Samlarn Rd, Tambon Phra Sing, Chiang Mai 50200

7. Paapu House Hotel

open image in gallery This quirky guesthouse cosily designed with plush and comfy furniture ( Paapu House )

Located on the eastern flank of the Old City moat, this quirky little guesthouse (you can’t miss its purple walls and plant-laden entrance) is a music lovers gem, where every brick radiates the heart and soul put into running the place. Accommodation is above the restaurant, which hosts some of the best live music in Chiang Mai a few nights a week. In the true spirit of a B&B, the homey room decor and attention to detail (ask for hairdryers and you shall receive) makes for a cosy stay, where the management bend over backwards to look after their guests.

Address: 98 Chaiyapoom Road, Sripoom, Chang Moi, Chiang Mai, 50300

8. Eleven Pillar Site Hotel

open image in gallery For an intimate stay, book a place in one of Eleven Pillar Site’s four boutique rooms ( Eleven Pillar Site )

Chicest of the small guesthouses in the Old City is Eleven Pillar Site, which is a steal price-wise and a win for design lovers. Manager-owner Jom has gone for Scandi minimalist textures while keeping a very strong Chiang Mai vibe, using local interior designers Pommballstudio and furniture makers Crop Mark to platform some of the sleekest style in town throughout his hotel. Alongside the four boutique rooms, he runs a cafe on site that serves Certified Naturally Grown coffee to accompany a menu of home-cooked Thai meals, as well as a small store selling unique gifts.

Address: 1 Prapokklao Road Soi 11 Sriphum, Chiang Mai, 50200

9. Onsen at Moncham Hotel

open image in gallery Peace is embraced at this Japanese-style luxury hotel ( Onsen at Moncham )

If you’re celebrating, treating yourself, or just fancy some fresh countryside air, head to the gloriously located Onsen at Moncham. It’s an utterly zen, Japanese-style luxury hotel that sits in the rolling hills of gorgeous Mon Jam, a quaint region in greater Chiang Mai that’s just 40 minutes out of the city centre. The peaceful resort has three different onsen baths to enjoy – one private, one public and one for tired feet – plus most rooms come with an en-suite onsen of their own, which the staff will make for you. The in-house dining experience is an incredible Japanese seven-course affair that mirrors the attention to detail throughout every corner of the place.

Address: 293 Moo 2 Pongyaeng, Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, 50180

