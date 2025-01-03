Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Once synonymous with backpackers earning their traveller stripes on the Khao San Road and families bundling in slightly tatty resorts on a very large island that we won’t name, the past few years have seen Thailand artfully deliver a post-pandemic rebrand as the luxury destination in Asia.

And it’s a campaign that continues to roll out oh-so-elegantly this winter peak season, as flames are stoked by trailers for the third series of the award-winning satire show The White Lotus, which will finally air from 25 February 2025. With a stellar cast, including the Thailand’s own sweetheart, ‘Lisa’ Lalisa Manoba, who despite rapping for a South Korean K-pop group, Blackpink, is actually Thai herself (a masterful bit of casting from Mike White). The Thai luxury hype will only grow from here on out.

It’s fair to say the show has all of us in Thailand poised in anticipation for huge visitor numbers in 2025. Flight bookings have already soared 30 per cent higher than this time last year, perhaps thanks to British Airways reinstating a direct route from London to Bangkok in October, coupled with the show, which was predominantly shot in Four Seasons resort in Koh Samui and the Anantara branches in Koh Samui and Phuket.

Thai luxury isn’t exclusively for the super rich though, and it’s much more than just minimalist design and swanky toiletries these days. The evolving scene is taking eco-issues to heart, while local hotels increasingly provide unique perspectives on their location, whether that’s honing in on identity that’s steeped in tradition, culinary treats or the lush natural surroundings. Luxury in Thailand might be rich in culture but it’s a lot more affordable than you would think – with price tags up to 50 per cent less than their European and North American counterparts.

Here’s where to go for high-end living with a low price.

Luxury with the family

open image in gallery A bird’s-eye view of the wonderous Andaman Coast ( Avani+ Khao Lak Resort )

The beachside, leafy Avani+ Khao Lak Resort is an opulent tropical paradise on the Andaman Coast that’s relatively new but already known as the kingdom’s swankiest family-friendly stay. Lounge by one of the four vast pool areas, including a children’s water playground, or the beach while the young ones are kept busy at art classes, the climbing wall, skate park, retro computer games arcade or Muay Thai ring (don’t worry, these youth-friendly zones and activities are open for guests of all ages) or aim for whole team activities and culinary success at their Thai cooking classes, followed by a wander around their lakeside petting zoo. Prices start from as little as £70 a night which really beggars belief; it’s a real stunner that you won’t want to leave.

Luxury on the islands

open image in gallery After boutique by the beach? This resort might be just what you need ( Buri Rasa Village Samui )

Koh Samui, the largest island in its archipelago and the only island in the Gulf of Thailand to have its own airport, has been a luxury foothold in Thailand for decades. The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui is undoubtedly one of the best stays in the world, but comes at a punchy price tag. Luckily the island is a hub for affordable high-end stays, whether you’re in need of something in the way of wellness at Kamalaya or a decadent boutique spot like Buri Rasa Village Samui (both starting from under £200 a night).

Samui’s sister islands are worth checking out, too. The Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas come with the highest of top-tier service at Thailand’s classiest chain, starting at £300 per night for idyllic sea views, or for something more boho but equally as serene, check out yoga resort Baan Ta Lay on Koh Tao, where £70 a night gets you gorgeous rooms or glamping tents.

Luxury in the city

open image in gallery High-life: Bold rooms at The Standard in Bangkok come at surprisingly good prices ( Standard Hotels )

Bangkok is, if you’d believe it, one of the most well-priced stops in Thailand for luxurious stays and fine dining, with five-star rooms easily found for between £100-£200 per night, perhaps due to the density and availability of all of the above in the capital. No one does posh mid-century modern like The Standard, and their Asia flagship branch in Thailand’s tallest building, the King Power Mahanakhon, comes with incredible views of the city. Guests get a free evening pass to the skyscraper’s rooftop lounge, where you can enjoy a cocktail while gazing over the hustle and bustle far, far below. Prices start from £150 a night, which is an absolute steal for a stay where the gym, pool and three restaurants knock high quality out of the park. For gourmet food, be sure to reserve a table at the new spot in town, Khaan, where chef Sujira ‘Aom’ Pongmorn is flexing her chops, serving an 11-course tasting menu that sheds light on ingredients from across Thailand’s regional provinces from £90 a head.

Luxury in the mountains

open image in gallery An elephant in the early morning fog at the Anantara Golden Triangle resort ( Getty Images )

For a holiday that feels like you’ve stepped into a David Attenborough television series, look no further than the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort. This slice of heaven perched above the Mekong River is where luxury meets jungle, and it is a vibe to say the least. The resort sits at the meeting point of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, so you’re graced with misty Myanmar views in the distance every morning, while the rescued elephants, cared for by their mahouts and the resort, meander through the valley below. While the elephants are the real stars here, Anantara’s elephant programme isn’t about Instagram moments (though you’ll get those). It’s all about ethical interactions: walking alongside these majestic creatures and learning about their conservation. The food here is next level, too. Whether you’re craving authentic Thai flavours or just a poolside snack with your cocktail, they’ve got you covered. Don’t skip the khao soy noodle soup, it’s basically a hug in a bowl. Deals including four nights (two here and two at the gorgeous Anantara Chiang Mai Resort) start from £840, available directly from hotel group’s website.

