The Canary Islands have always been a popular holiday hotspot for families thanks to their near-guaranteed sunny weather, safe, clean beaches and well-established resorts. Tenerife – along with neighbouring Gran Canaria – is one of the go-to islands in the archipelago for family holidays.

Any visitors to the islands will be struck by how much Canarian people absolutely adore children, so don’t be surprised if locals, waiters, tour guides and hotel staff all speak to your children before they greet you.

Tenerife is also incredibly popular due to the number of family-friendly activities you can do, from exhilarating waterparks, whale and dolphin spotting, to hiking and nature trails, watersports and cool volcanic sights.

Accommodation-wise, Tenerife is awash with family-oriented hotels, apartments and resorts, so whether you’re looking for a casual spot with self-catering or all-inclusive options to keep the cost down, or all-out luxury with your own private family pool, you’ll find it in Tenerife.

Best family hotels for kids in Tenerife, Canary Islands

At a glance

1. Roca Nivaria Gran Hotel

El Roque, Adeje

open image in gallery From theme parks to waterslides, Roca Nivara has plenty of things for kids to explore ( Roca Nivaria )

You’d be forgiven for mistaking the incredibly chic five-star Roca Nivaria for an exclusive adults-only hotel at first glance. But a snoop around and you’ll find it’s home to its own children’s theme park. It’s a clever set up as you could easily come here without children and feel at home or with the entire family in tow. The Roniaventura park is split into two sections: one wet, one dry. The wet side has waterslides, a shipwreck, pools and water games, while the dry part has a zip line, climbing frames, cave and rope bridges. There’s also a daily kids’ club between 10am and 6pm for those children aged four to 12 – ideal for parents who want a moment to relax in the soothing spa.

Address: Av. Adeje 300, s/n, 38678 Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

2. Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife

El Roque, Adeje

open image in gallery Head down to the kids’ club, Roxity, or hang out at Teen Spirit ( Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife )

Hard Rock might not be the first brand that comes to mind for family holidays, and yet this hotel resort caters exceptionally well for children (and big kids). It has a dedicated kids’ club called Roxity for those aged four to nine that has a host of entertaining activities and workshops, such as singing and choreography. For older children, there’s Teen Spirit, a club where they can play video games, do music-themed activities and more. The huge splash pool is open to all and there’s an adjoining pool for infants. It’s also just moments away from several beaches.

Address: Avenida Adeje 300 300, Av. Playa Paraiso, 38678 Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

3. Spring Hotel Bitácora

Playa de Las Américas

This slick and stylish four-star hotel is ideal for all ages. The rooms are fresh, simple and spacious, and the Ocean Rooms offer bright pops of vibrant colour along with their large terraces. There are multiple pools here, and wet and wild waterslides for a hit of adrenaline in the sunshine, plus there’s a huge children’s play zone that includes a fast and fun zipwire. For adults, there is a spa and a dedicated rooftop area with a bar – perfect for sundowners. As well as the main buffet-style restaurant catering even to the pickiest of eaters, there are also snack and pool bars.

Address: C. California, 1, 38650 Arona, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

4. HD Parque Cristóbal

Playa de Las Américas

Comprised of 151 bungalows, this hotel prides itself as being a family hotel. The accommodation is almost like mini villas with kitchens and terraces. There are accessible rooms too, and some rooms come with games consoles and extras for kids. There are several pools, sports facilities, and a complete activities programme with everything from family yoga and archery to pétanque. There’s also an e-gamer and cinema room. There are several restaurants, and helpfully, they also do a takeaway service so you can eat in your bungalow – or on the beach.

Address: Av. Rafael Puig Lluvina, 15, 38660 Arona, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

5. HOVIMA La Pinta Beachfront Family Hotel

Playa de La Pinta, Adeje

open image in gallery La Pinta’s baby club will keep your toddler occupied if you need a few hours to soak up the sun ( HOVIMA La Pinta )

The clue is in the name of this hotel, as it’s targeted at families and enjoys a wonderful beachside location on Playa de La Pinta. All rooms are sizable apartments with kitchens, from one to three bedrooms. There are multiple clubs here for children from six months old to 16 years. As well as activities onsite, the entertainment team conduct beach walks looking at marine life and the natural environment, and there are discos, football and more. The hotel offers and all-inclusive option or you can make the most of the kitchen in your apartment to keep costs down.

Address: Av. de España, 5, 38660 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

6. Parque Santiago III

Playa del Camisón, Adeje

open image in gallery Splash about in Parque Santiago’s mutliple pools before heading to the waterslides ( Parque Santiago III )

From cute studio apartments to five-bedroom villas, this resort welcomes families of all sizes – and is set up for multi-generational stays. The resort is split into three different hotels, but facilities are shared such as an exciting children’s waterpark and a mini-golf. There are several pools to splash and play, and El Camisón beach is right on the hotel’s doorstep. Did you know that the hotel makes 30 tons of artisan ice cream a year? A great cooling treat for when the temperatures soar during summer days and sultry nights.

Address: Av. las Américas, 2, 38660 Playa de la Américas, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

7. Iberostar Waves Bouganville Playa

Costa Adeje

open image in gallery The Star Camp has a wide range of activities to keep younger guests entertained ( Finn Partners Box UK )

The Star Camp programme run by Iberostar caters to children and young people from four to 17. It’s more than just a while-away-the-hours club, aiming to educate and teach at the same time as having fun. Activities range from cooking skills to art classes, to scientific experiments. The hotel has an aquafun area for frolicking in the water and family rooms offer additional space for larger groups. For adults, there’s a gym, bike centre, and special adults-only areas for those on the Star Prestige programme. The hotel is also just 20 metres from the sandy Bobo Beach.

Address: Av. Eugenio Dominguez Alfonso, 23, 38660 Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

8. Gran Oasis Resort

Playa de Las Américas

open image in gallery Days can be filled with time in the Oasis Splash Island ( Gran Oasis Resort )

This laid-back, four-star resort is spread out in two-storey suites and duplexes around several swimming pools. Children will love the Oasis Splash Island water park with its slides, water jets and games. There are also plenty of entertainment sessions during the day from face painting to treasure hunts to keep little ones busy. Older children will enjoy the games room with air hockey table and video games. Parents are catered for with a gym and hydrotherapy spa circuit. Off to the beach? Jump on the hotel’s free shuttle bus that will drop you down through the main resort of Las Américas to the sand.

Address: C. Meandro, 3, 38640 Arona, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

9. Bahia Principe Fantasia Tenerife

Golf del Sur

open image in gallery Let your kids imagination run wild at the fairytale castle ( Bahia Principe Fantasia Tenerife )

From the moment you see this hotel, you know it’s going to be fun for the family. It might have something to do with the giant fairytale castle that takes centre-stage in the heart of the resort. There are kids’ clubs for all ages, a water park and a jam-packed timetable of entertainment and things to keep even the most fidgety busy. The Castle Suite has to be the ultimate dream room for kids, as it’s housed inside the fairytale castle, and has a dressing room with costumes for children, and a bottle of bubbly for adults.

Address: Av. J.M. Galván Bello, 38639, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

10. Royal Hideaway Corales Suites

La Caleta, Costa Adeje

open image in gallery Opt for a private family pool to make memories in at Royal Hideaway Corales Suites ( Royal Hideaway Corales Suites )

Part of a larger resort made up of this hotel and the neighbouring adults-only Corales Beach, this futuristic-looking hotel is designed with families in mind. Rooms are a mix of chic suites and villas. Many come with their own pools or whirlpool baths and ample terraces. There are several clubs where children and teens can hang out, learn skills such as magic, art and science, plus there are swimming pools and relaxation spots with technology and games. Parents can enjoy a spa treatment or treat themselves to a meal at El Rincón de Juan Carlos, which hols two Michelin stars.

Address: Avenida Virgen de Guadalupe, Playa La Enramada, 21, 38679, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

