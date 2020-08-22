Jump to content
Independent
US election
Beaches & Islands

Beach & island travel

Expert travel guides and holiday advice

From European seaside holidays to sunshine breaks on tropical islands, our travel experts have guides on all the best beach breaks. Read guides on resorts, hotels, restaurants and more for the perfect sun and sand soaked soujorn.

Latest beaches & islands articles and travel guides’

<p>Lisbon, Portugal’s affordable and cheerful capital, makes for a soulful escape for couples </p>
Inspiration

Best cheap couples holidays destinations for 2023/2024

<p> Morro Jable, Fuerteventura</p>
Inspiration

Best beach holidays to book for 2023

<p>The island is low on modern development and high on Mother Nature</p>
Travel

Why resilient Dominica is the nature-packed island for the adventurous

<p>Aquarium Beach (Plazhi Akuariumit), near Sarande, Albania</p>
Albania

Why you should swap packed Greece for the quieter beaches of Albania

<p>For Lucy’s family, a familiar taverna by the sea is adventure enough</p>
News & Advice

The joys of a ‘copy and paste’ holiday

<p>Greece’s Meganisi Island</p>
Inspiration

The best last-minute holiday ideas for August

An idyllic view on St Martin's
Cornwall

10 reasons to visit the Isles of Scilly

<p>The clash in European sunbed etiquette is a big topic of debate among travellers</p>
News & Advice

Sunbed wars: Video shows holidaymakers racing to reserve loungers

<p>Praia de Rodas in the Cies Islands, Spain</p>
Inspiration

Best lesser-known European destinations for sun without the crowds

<p>There will most likely be a high cost to a traveller who gets a diagnosis of coronavirus while abroad</p>
Travel

Will insurers cover holidaymakers who test positive for Covid?

Run away to St Lucia 
News & Advice

All the Caribbean islands you can visit right now

People bask in the sun at Bournemouth beach on 31 July, 2020, the warmest day of the year so far.
Voices

I hate hot weather like this – bring back good old drizzle and misery

UK beach holidays

Inspiration and info on the best beach trips you can make in the UK

<p>Pop a parasol on Porthcurno’s white sands </p>
UK

The best UK beach holidays

You don’t have to leave the UK to find idyllic sandy coastlines

<p>Discover hidden coastal spots, such as secluded Lantic Bay, Cornwall </p>
UK

Best secret UK beaches to visit for peace and quiet

As the weather warms up, we’ve rounded up the best beaches to visit and avoid the crowds

<p>The UK has a wealth of cosy coastal hotels, including the Seaside Boarding House</p>
UK

The UK’s best seaside hotels 2023

<p>A view of Bamburgh Castle and the beach </p>
UK

UK’s favourite seaside towns revealed

<p>Kynance Cove in Cornwall</p>
UK

The best beaches you won’t believe are in the UK

<p>There are many hidden spots to discover along our coastlines – if you know where to look </p>
Hotels

Best beach stays in the UK and Ireland 2023

Beach holidays in Europe

Get away for some sun, sand and sea on the continent with the help of our travel guides.

<p>Valencia came out on top of a recent report </p>
Europe

Best beaches and seaside holidays in Europe 2023

Brits have their say on the continent’s best beachside towns and cities

Our pick of secret spots to get your beach fix this summer

<p>Adventure awaits at these family-focused resorts </p>
Europe

Best kids club resorts in Europe 2024

<p>The mainland and islands of Greece are known for fantastic beach resorts </p>
Greece

10 best family holidays to Greece to keep the kids entertained

<p>Head to the coast for a French beach holiday this summer </p>
France

Where to go camping in France: Eight best coastal campsites

<p>Himare in Albania</p>
Europe

Avoid the crowds at these 9 European beach destinations

Caribbean holidays

British Airways Caribbean

Discover the natural and cultural highlights of Tobago

British Airways Caribbean

Here’s why St Lucia is becoming the hiking hotspot of the Caribbean

British Airways Caribbean

Unearth Grenada’s rich spices and tasty chocolate

British Airways Caribbean

Discover the food, drink, culture and heritage of Barbados

British Airways Caribbean

Adventure beyond the beaches of St Kitts

<p>These small Caribbean islands pack a punch</p>
Caribbean and Central America

The tiny twin-island nation that’s become a celebrity holiday hotspot

<p>Saint Marie island, though fictional in name, is a real-life slice of the Caribbean</p>
Caribbean and Central America

Where is Death in Paradise filmed?

Thailand holidays

<p>Combine tradition and culture with luxury in Thailand</p>
Thailand

8 best Thailand holidays 2023

Experience the “Land of Smiles” in all its authentic glory, from jungle rafts to cosmopolitan hotels

<p>Tropical islands in Ang Thong National Marine Park</p>
Thailand

The best islands in Thailand to visit for holidays

<p>Thailand’s tropical climate is strongest in the north </p>
Thailand

The best time to visit Thailand for a holiday

<p>Thailand’s beaches are among some of the finest in the world </p>
Thailand

The best beaches to visit in Thailand

More on beach holidays

Lifestyle

British woman stranded on remote island for two months due to Covid-19

Marrakech is an easy escape from the UK
News & Advice

Where to go on holiday in September, from Chile to Canada

Elba is guaranteeing dry skies
News & Advice

Italian island offers to refund hotel stays if it rains

Stormy times for Tulum... or not, says writer Liz Dodd
Americas

Why Tulum doesn’t deserve its bad reputation

Baja is littered with pretty towns
Americas

Baja's best undiscovered gems

Mermaid classes start in September in select hotels in Spain, Mexico and Japan
News & Advice

Learn how to swim like a mermaid

Many will choose not to take a holiday in the coming months
Fashion

The ultimate guide to holiday packing for men

Booking holiday insurance, changing spending money into local currency and checking the weather are priorities for parents
Home News

Britons plan holidays more than 6 months in advance, survey finds

Grace Bay, in Turks and Caicos, has been voted TripAdvisor’s best beach in the world 2018
News & Advice

The 10 best beaches in the world

Stacey Solomon
Home News

Stacey Solomon wants to celebrate her ‘muffin top and saggy boobs'

A beach near Venice
Europe

Italian beaches offer tourists their money back if it rains

Some package holidays to Zante had flights with Thomas Cook
Travel

The 19 cheapest places for a European beach holiday

Bahia is home to the ‘Discovery Coast’, where Trancoso sits on Unesco-protected shores
Americas

​Trancoso: Brazil's best hidden beach town

