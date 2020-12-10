As the government’s quarantine-free list of countries grows ever smaller, it may be time for travellers to start setting their sights further afield.

With sun, sea and sand in plentiful supply, the Caribbean islands rely heavily on tourism – and a number of them have reopened their doors to holidaymakers (with various safety precautions in place, of course).

Here are some of the best to head to for an exotic getaway.

Petit St Vincent

This 115-acre private island resort in St Vincent and the Grenadines, accessed by private plane or via Barbados or St Lucia, reopened on 1 November.

With just 22 private cottages spread across the island, it’s an ideal spot to stay socially distanced from other guests, and does not require visitors to quarantine upon arrival.

In fact, PSV is one of a few designated “bubble zones” in St Vincent and the Grenadines, meaning there are fewer travel restrictions – for example, larger family groups can stay there together, making it an enticing prospect for Christmas or New Year’s gatherings.

Testing?

Those travelling to St Vincent and the Grenadines from the UK (a ‘high risk’ country) must complete a pre-arrival questionnaire and arrive with a negative Covid-19 test dated no more than five days before arrival. Visitors will also be retested on arrival.

There are no direct commercial flights, with visitors advised to also check the entry requirements of the country they’re transiting through.

Quarantine on arrival?

Visitors to most of the SVG islands are required to quarantine for five days – but PSV has been quarantine-free from 1 November.

Quarantine on return?

No – the country is on the Department for Transport’s list of travel corridors, and is also deemed “low risk” by the Foreign Office.

Bermuda

Known for its pink sand beaches, diving-friendly reefs and balmy climate, Bermuda is so keen to attract international visitors back it introduced a brand new year-long remote working visa for digital nomads. For those not wanting to commit to such a lengthy stay, its tourist visa has also been extended from 90 to 180 days (around six months).

Bermuda is known for its pink sand beaches

Testing?

All visitors from a country classified by the WHO as having community transmission of Covid-19 (including the UK) need to apply for Travel Authorisation one to three days before departure and are required to have a pre-departure test, receiving a negative PCR test no more than five days before travel.

Upon arrival, visitors must show a copy of the Travel Authorisation and present a copy of the pre-departure PCR Covid-19 negative test result to health officers on request.

A further Covid-19 test needs to be done at Bermuda L.F. Wade International Airport, with travellers required to quarantine in their accommodation until the results are ready.

Quarantine on arrival?

Only until the airport test result becomes available (assuming it’s negative) – which only takes around 24 hours. After that, as of 8 December, all visitors to Bermuda are required to wear a Traveller Wristband for the first 14 days of their stay. Removal of the wristband is not permitted and can result in a fine of $500 and home quarantining with an electronic monitoring bracelet. Those who don’t want to wear the Traveller Wristband have to quarantine at their accommodation for 14 days.

Quarantine on return?

No – the country is on the Department for Transport’s list of travel corridors, and is also deemed “low risk” by the Foreign Office.

Aruba

Aruba reopened its borders to travellers from Europe on 1 July 2020. UK travellers can reach the year-round temperate climate and white-sand beaches of the independent nation in the southern Caribbean by connecting flight via Miami.

Aruba reopened its borders to travellers from Europe on 1 July

Testing?

A negative Covid-19 test result must be provided, with the test carried out no more than 72 hours before departure for Aruba. Alternatively, visitors can take a test on arrival in Aruba (but this requires a mandatory 24-hour quarantine).

Tourists must also fill in an Embarkation/Disembarkation card online before arrival; purchase Aruba’s Covid-19 insurance for the duration of the trip; and undergo a health screening and temperature check, carried out on arrival.

Quarantine on arrival?

Only for those who opt to be tested on arrival – they must then quarantine until the results are issued, which normally takes 24 hours. You must also quarantine if you test positive for Covid at any point during your stay.

Quarantine on return?

No – after a few shuffles, the country is back on the Department for Transport’s list of travel corridors.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican authorities are so keen to entice tourists back, the island nation is offering free Covid insurance cover for all those staying at participating hotels until 31 December 2020.

It covers medical transfers, repatriation, medical care, flight change fees and daily expenses for those forced to stay longer to recover.

Dominican Republic is offering free Covid insurance at selected hotels

Testing?

The Dominican authorities will administer a rapid diagnostic test to a percentage of randomly-selected passengers on arrival. You don’t have to provide your own negative test.

As of 29 November, passengers are required to complete an electronic entry and exit form, which combines the forms from the National Directorate of Migration, the National Directorate of Customs and the Ministry of Public Health.

Quarantine on arrival?

Not unless you’re randomly selected for a test and the result is positive.

Quarantine on return?

Yes. The Dominican Republic is not on the travel corridors list, meaning travellers face 14 days of self-isolation upon their return; or, from 15 December, arrivals can opt to pay for a Lamp test five days after leaving the islands and stop quarantine early if the result is negative.

Anguilla

Anguilla was declared Covid-free by the WHO in June, but since its phased reopening there have been a small number of coronavirus cases - as of 7 December there were six active cases.

In November it launched a new “island bubble” concept – it means that, while visitors technically have to quarantine on arrival, they can enjoy a relatively normal holiday. Bubbles will be formed between hotels, resorts and villas, plus a selection of approved amenities, restaurants, bars, services and activity providers – such as watersports and beach yoga. Under current regulations, in force until at least 23 January 2021, entry to Anguilla is restricted and must be pre-approved.

Anguilla requires quarantine, but not as we know it (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Testing?

Under current regulations, in force until at least 23 January 2021, entry to Anguilla is restricted and must be pre-approved. If you wish to travel to Anguilla you will need prior approval from the Government’s Health Team; you can apply for approval by completing an online form.

As part of the approval process you must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken three to five days before the planned date of your arrival. You will be subject to testing on arrival.

Quarantine on arrival?

Technically yes – all arrivals must quarantine for 10 days. However, the “bubble” concept means in practice tourists can still eat and drink out at approved places as well as participating in activities. It’s quarantine, but not as we know it.

Quarantine on return?

No – the country is on the Department for Transport’s list of travel corridors, and is also deemed “low risk” by the Foreign Office.

Turks and Caicos Islands

Entry to the Turks and Caicos Islands has been permitted since 22 July 2020. There’s plenty of choice for holidaymakers, with the archipelago just east of Cuba made up of 40 coral islands.

Testing?

Anyone arriving to the Turks and Caicos Islands is required to obtain pre-travel authorisation via the Turks and Caicos Islands Assured Portal. This requires evidence of a negative Covid-19 test from a reputable facility taken less than five days prior to arrival, proof of health/travel insurance with coronavirus cover and a completed health screening questionnaire.

Temperature checks and screening will be conducted upon arrival, and travellers may be subject to a “spot check” Covid-19 test.

Quarantine on arrival?

There is no mandatory quarantine for visitors.

Quarantine on return?

No – the country is on the Department for Transport’s list of travel corridors, and is also deemed “low risk” by the Foreign Office.

St Lucia

Saint Lucia began a phased reopening on 4 June and has been gradually reopening hotels and resorts in stages. Even more excursions are relaunching in time for tourists to catch some winter sun.

St Lucia says it has the lowest Covid rates across the region

Testing?

All travellers must complete a Pre-Arrival registration form, which can be found on the St Lucia Covid-19 page. Reservations at a Covid-19 certified property must be confirmed before travel.

All travellers must provide certified proof of a negative PCR coronavirus test taken seven days or less before travel to St Lucia. All arriving passengers will be screened, including temperature checks, at the airport.

Quarantine on arrival?

Yes and no. While all international visitors must stay at a Covid-certified property for the duration of their visit, there are 96 approved properties now open or scheduled to open within the next month. Guests are allowed to stay at two different hotels during their holiday, and are permitted to leave their accommodation to participate in 13 certified tours and excursions; from 15 December they can eat out at eight restaurants and choose between five operators for diving excursions.

Quarantine on return?

No – the country is on the Department for Transport’s list of travel corridors, and is also deemed “low risk” by the Foreign Office.

Antigua and Barbuda

Known for its white-pink sand beaches and miles of shoreline lapped by the Caribbean Sea, Antigua and Barbuda has finally reopened for international travellers.

Testing?

All passengers 12 years and older must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test taken no more than seven days before arrival. Only tests administered by health care professionals are valid (home tests are not permitted). Further health screening is in place at the airport, including temperature checks and spot testing. All arrivals must stay at government-approved hotel accommodation.

Quarantine on arrival?

It’s likely not required. The Ministry of Health and Wellness of Antigua and Barbuda advise that all arrivals will be monitored for coronavirus for up to 14 days and that ultimately it is the decision of the Quarantine Authority on who must self-isolate or quarantine on arrival.

However, according to the Foreign Office, “In practice, tourists arriving from outside the region’s ‘travel bubble’ with pre-booked hotel accommodation from the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s Approved List will normally be permitted to travel to their accommodation after screening and be allowed to move around the country providing they adhere to local social distancing measures.”

Quarantine on return?

No – the country is on the Department for Transport’s list of travel corridors, and is also deemed “low risk” by the Foreign Office.