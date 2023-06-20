Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thailand has long been one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, thanks to its sprawling capital, vibrant cities and over one thousand islands awaiting those who visit.

With the country on course to welcome over 30 million tourists this year, it’s clear that it has maintained its appeal as southeast Asia’s top holiday destination for everyone from gap-year backpackers to honeymooning couples – plus travellers of all stripes who are keen to catch some guaranteed sunshine and average temperatures of 27C, even in winter.

While many will visit to see the sights of Bangkok, Phuket or Chiang Mai, Thailand also has 1,500 miles of coastline to explore across the mainland and its islands, offering hundreds of beaches to discover.

White sands, blue waters, dramatic rock formations and tall palm trees await, from Koh Samui to Krabi. We’ve rounded up some of the best in the country to help inspire your next trip.

Maya Bay, Koh Phi Phi Leh

Maya Bay was used as a filming location for the film The Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Perhaps Thailand’s most famous beach, Maya Bay was the setting for the 2000 film The Beach. The resulting publicity made it one of the country’s most popular beaches, but the resulting over-tourism caused a destruction of much of the local ecosystem, leading authorities to close it in 2018. It re-opened early last year with new rules banning swimming and boats near the shore; with the authorities accepting that much of the ecosystem had recovered, tourists can now visit between 10am and 4pm every day.

Despite its closure, it remains one of the most breathtaking beaches in the country. You may not be able to enjoy its clear waters so easily, but the surrounding nature is arguably the most attractive feature anyway. Koh Phi Phi Leh is an uninhabited island where steep limestone hills have helped form the bay areas; Maya Bay is surrounded on three sides by 100-metre high cliffs, with soft white sands and turquoise waters that complement its idyllic setting. In short, if its good enough for Hollywood, it’s probably worth a visit on your trip.

Tanote Bay, Koh Tao

Ao Tanote is one of several stunning beaches on Koh Tao (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As with many Thai beaches, you’ll likely see this one referred to with several names (both local and English translations). Ao Tanote is on Koh Tao, the smallest of the popular Tao-Phangan-Samui trio of islands that lie off the southeastern coast of Thailand. The jungle-clad island may be less well-known than its neighbours, but its beaches are among the finest in the country, and Tanot Bay is no exception.

Located on the east coast of the island, the beach’s dramatic backdrop consists of rolling hills and rainforest behind a 200-metre, curved stretch of almost impossibly golden sand. Large granite rocks and boulders line the beach itself and its tips, offering opportunities for rock jumping as well as an abundance of water sports such as snorkelling and scuba diving (aided by the presence of expansive coral reefs). One of the area’s free-to-enter beaches, it also contains a variety of nearby cafes and restaurants where you can hire gear, refuel and simply enjoy the views.

Railay Beach, Krabi

A drone shot of Railay Bay (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This beach is part of Railay, a small peninsula between Krabi and Ao Nang in the west. The area is split into three parts: Railay Beach West, Railay Beach East and Phra Nang Cave Beach. Backed by more Thai jungle, it is most famous for the vast limestone cliffs that surround it, providing yet another dramatic backdrop for striking views and sunset watching. The western section is the best for relaxation and swimming, while the Phra Nang section is named after the eponymous cave and also has several coves that line the shores.

The area is particularly popular for rock climbing; highlights include a 200-metre cliff with 21 different routes, and the region reportedly features 45 climbing areas and 631 routes in total. The local area is home to dozens of resorts, restaurants and bars that you can trek to after a day of strenuous (or not-so-strenuous) activity.

Kamala Beach, Phuket

A panoramic view of an empty Kamala Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While the island of Phuket has dozens of beaches worthy of inclusion, Kamala tops the list due to its tranquil, secluded location on the west of the island. While less popular than areas such as Kata Noi and Freedom Beach, Kamala is no less beautiful and remains pristine and peaceful in comparison to the areas where most tourists flock to. The beach is popular with families and couples, who can enjoy a spectacular stretch of white sand and azure waters that offer safe, shallow swimming opportunities (there are few waves between November and April).

The northern section is the most unspoiled, while the southern section is the busiest in high season. The central section is where the village is found, offering Thai and international resorts and several options for eating and drinking.

Sai Kaew, Koh Samet

Sunset on Sai Kaew beach (Getty Images)

Sai Kaew (also known as Diamond Beach) is one of 14 beaches on Koh Samet, a small island just three hours’ drive from Bangkok. It is among the island’s outstanding beaches, though it’s not just for fans of sunbathing and swimming; the area’s vibrant nightlife includes several beach bars and clubs that are open until the early hours.

Stretching for 800 metres, the beach thrives on its buzzing atmosphere and the activities on offer, from hiking and bay-hopping to snorkelling and scuba diving. In the evenings, sit down at a beach bar or restaurant and witness nightly fire shows before enjoying live music and karaoke bars.

Sunset Beach, Koh Lipe

The crystalline waters of Sunset Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Koh Lipe is a small, remote island in the Adang Archipelago, close to the Malaysian border and on the edge of the Tarutao National Marine Park. One of the country’s most remote inhabited islands, it can be reached via boat from Pak Bara. Sunset Beach (Hat Pramong) is the quietest of the three main beaches on the island (along with Sunrise Beach and Pattaya), though its busiest time is in the late afteroon, when many flock to see the sunsets it has been named after.

The beach offers especially clear waters that make it a haven for divers and snorkellers, and it is said that 25 per cent of the world’s tropical fish species can be found around the island. Other than that, a lack of resorts and bars means that the area maintains a sense of peace and tranquility in the day, unspoiled by the presence of vast amounts of tourists and associated activities.

Haad Rin Beach, Koh Phangan

Haad Rin is more famously known for its monthly Full Moon parties (Getty Images)

Whether you’re searching for Haad Rin, Hadrin or Haat Rin, chances are that you’ll come across its beach fairly easily. Koh Phangan’s most well-known beach is (in)famous for its monthly Full Moon parties. The beach itself is divided into two sections – Sunset and Sunrise Beach – with the parties taking place on Sunrise and often going on until partygoers can enjoy the sunrise itself.

While its reputation may suggest that it isn’t a particularly beautiful area, Haad Rin is a magnificent place to relax and unwind during the day. A blend of clean golden and white sands provides a great place for sunbathing, while the waters are calm and clear (ideal for swimming off a hangover). Add to this the nearby infrastructure that caters to tourists who want to relax, eat, drink and party, and its the perfect spot for an all-activities visit during your trip.

Lamai, Koh Samui

Lamai has an impressive mountainous backdrop (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Koh Samui has fostered a reputation as an island that appeals to anyone from backpackers to honeymooners, with a range of activities and accommodation options that cater to all styles and budgets . Thailand’s second-largest island is still small enough to be crossed by motorbike or car, but it offers dozens of holiday-worthy activities including Muay Thai, water sports, yoga and even world-class golf courses.

Chaweng is the most popular of Koh Samui’s list-worthy beaches, but Lamai is a quieter alternative that is just as scenic. The sandy coastline snakes around the island, with alluring blue waters where visitors can try canoeing, jet skiing and wind surfing, as well as swimming. Nightlife here is a calm and romantic alternative to places such as Haad Rin: think candles, fairy lights and tables on the sand rather than groups of backpackers sinking vodka Red Bulls.

Koh Nang Yuan

An aerial view of Koh Nang Yuan (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This entry encompasses the entire island as one ‘beach’. A small isle that can be reached on a day trip from Koh Tao, Koh Nang Yuan consists of three islets that are linked together by winding white sands. The idyllic setting features stretches of fine white sand surrounded on either side by either towering hills and lush greenery or turquoise waters containing sweeping coral reefs, giving visitors exceptional views as they wander along the beach paths.

The small fee that visitors pay for cleaning the island (roughly £3 or 100 baht) is testament to the importance of maintaining its ecosystem and helps to keep this area pristine as its popularity increases.

Paradise Beach, Koh Kradan

The waters around Koh Kradan are just as unspoilt as the island itself (Getty Images)

Koh Kradan is yet another small Thai island that offers amazing miles of coastline. Located in the Andaman Sea, it is part of the Had Chao Mai National Park and is one of several islands that is free of mass tourism (there are few accommodation options, almost no shopping options and even very few ATMs on the island). Consisting mainly of coastline and jungle, the island is a natural paradise that offers small, charming accommodation and quaint bars rather than bustling beachfront areas and resorts.

Paradise Beach is the main beach on the island. A secluded spot, it has white sands that last for just under a mile, backed by a dense jungle area that provides some much needed shelter and shade. The water is exceptionally bright and clear, with an offshore coral reef even visible from the beach itself. Neighbouring Sunset Beach is another good spot, but the peace, quiet and natural setting of Paradise beach make it worthy of its English name.

