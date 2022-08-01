The best last-minute holiday ideas for August

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fingers firmly crossed that the chaos we’ve seen at Britain’s airports and ferry ports might be calming down – at least for long enough that you can go off and have a well-deserved break.

Whether you choose the Continent or prefer to stay closer to home, late summer is a sunkissed time to get away, albeit at peak-time prices. So last-minute bookings can be your friend - but as availability wanes, move quickly to take advantage of these August holidays.

Greece

Life has its own agreeably lazy pace on the Greek island of Meganisi, especially compared with its bigger Ionian neighbour Lefkada. Base yourself in the fishing village of Vathy and you can follow the footpaths around the island to sparkling coves and long stretches of beach. Sunvil has a week’s self-catering in Rose Garden Apartments set on the hill overlooking Vathy. Sit on the covered terraces (or, indeed, in the rose garden) and take in lovely views of the port. Prices start at £629pp for a 7 August departure and include flights and transfers.

Spain

Head to the hills of Catalonia for some peace, yet have beautiful Sitges and its beaches within a short drive when you stay at Casa Annalie. This traditional Catalan house in the tranquil hamlet of Puigmolto has three bedrooms, a pool and views of olive groves. Enjoy long lunches on the shaded terrace, which handily includes a barbecue. Booked through Sitges Hills Villas, it sleeps six and costs €2,150 for a week from 20 August onwards.

Aerial view of Sitges, Catalonia (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Scotland

Get to know Scotland’s waterways from the leisurely perspective of a narrowboat as you gently chug along at three miles per hour. Starting at Black Prince’s base in Falkirk, you can meander along the Forth and Clyde Canal towards Edinburgh or west towards Glasgow. Don’t miss the chance to check out the Falkirk Wheel, the world’s first and only rotating boat lift. A week’s boat hire starting 29 August costs from £1,724, down from £2,299, and includes tuition but not fuel. You’ll be on a Lautrec 4, which is 62ft and sleeps four.

Turkey

It’s not often you get your own swim-up bar in a villa, but Villa Koti in Kalkan offers just that. If you’ve been hankering after a group holiday that’s a cut above the usual, and doesn’t need a hire car, this fabulous four-bedroom fits the bill. All of the bedrooms have superb views of Kalkan and the surrounding mountains, and there’s even a separate apartment with its own kitchen. Available through CV Villas, it costs £4,780 for a week’s rental from 20 August.

Slovenia’s Lake Bled (Getty Images)

Slovenia

Ljubljana is one of Europe’s most exquisite capital cities, and Lake Bled with its island church sends you straight into the land of fairy tales. Combine the two in this seven-day tour by Regent Holidays. You’ll spend the first three days pootling about Lake Bled, maybe hiking or kayaking, before exploring Slovenia’s outrageously beautiful capital. The starting price of £885pp includes flights, six nights’ B&B and transfers for departures throughout August.

Cornwall

If you’re looking for a romantic getaway in Cornwall, try this one-bedroom bolthole in the countryside of the Roseland Peninsula. Chy Kosel has one bedroom, a stylish kitchen, a patio garden and even a wood-burner if the weather takes a turn for the worse. It’s only a couple of miles from Mevagissey, and you’ll be surrounded by miles of quiet country lanes. Classic Cottages is offering a 10 per cent discount throughout August, when a week’s rental costs £652, down from £725.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk.