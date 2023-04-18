Best UK beach holidays for summer 2023

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With trips abroad made impossible during much of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people looked closer to home to locations around the UK for their summer holidays over the past few years.

And what plenty of British holidaymakers found was that the nation has plenty to offer when it comes to staycations, from city breaks to coastal escapes.

Yes, it may not have the “guaranteed” sun of European hotspots such as Greece, Portugal and southern Spain, but the UK has a range of beaches to rival that of many warmer destinations.

Read more on UK travel:

From quiet, undisturbed coastlines in Wales to the rugged, sandy beaches of Cornwall, there really is something for everyone if you’re willing to swap soaring temperatures for a milder domestic stay.

We’ve picked out some of the best beach holidays in the UK for anyone wanting to get an injection of seaside fun without the need to pack a passport.

Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales

While not everyone wants a small hike (half a mile from Stackpole) to reach their relaxation destination, you won’t be disappointed after making the effort to get to this idyllic stretch of Welsh coastline. Picnics are welcome here but there’s also a cafe and other amenities if you need them in between taking a dip and sunbathing (weather permitting).

Barafundle Beach, Pembrokeshire (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Where to stay

The Stackpole Inn is a mere five-minute walk from the beach and offers a selection of homely rooms plus both lunch and dinner service. Doubles from £130, B&B.

Whitby Sands, North Yorkshire

Less than a mile from the centre of one of the UK’s most famous seaside towns, Whitby Sands offers everything you’d want from a stereotypical UK beach. White sand and blue sea mix with the backdrop of green hills, multicoloured beach huts and the requisite fish and chip and ice cream shops to provide a stellar Northern seaside getaway.

Whitby Harbour (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Where to stay

Set within a magnificent townhouse on Whitby’s West Cliff, several rooms at La Rosa offer dramatic views across Whitby Harbour. Different rooms have different themes, ranging from the interior of an old caravan to the view of Whitby Abbey that is said to have inspired Bram Stoker to write Dracula.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of La Rosa Hotel here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

North Shore Beach, Llandudno, Wales

With a pier, long stretches of sand and a town and location that is more accessible than many of its Pembrokeshire rivals (due to a well-served train station and close proximity to cities such as Manchester and Liverpool), this northern Welsh beach provides everything for a family or friends’ getaway in the largest seaside resort in the country. While the weather can be unreliable, the beach (and indeed the town) are a sight to behold when the sun shines.

View across North Shore Beach (Getty Images)

Where to stay

The Quay Hotel & Spa is a 10-minute drive or train ride from the North Shore and provides a comfortable escape from the town in nearby Deganwy. Situated right on the harbour and with sea views, the hotel has also been recently renovated.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of The Quay Hotel and Spa here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Tankerton Beach, Kent

A similar (but English) close-to-town offering, this beach sits just 20 minutes away from Whitstable and could be a good option for those living around the capital who fancy a day (or three) out on the coast. This long pebble beach is (geologically) different to many of the others on the list, but still a knock-out.

Huts on Tankerton Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Where to stay

The Marine Hotel offers amazing sea (or town) views in classically decorated ‘English’ style rooms. The location right on Whitstable’s promenade offers an excellent base, whether for strolling the town or simply staring at the view from the hotel restaurant.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of The Marine Hotel here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Porthmeor Beach, St. Ives, Cornwall

A major part of Porthmeor’s attraction is its proximity to St. Ives. The magnificent town has lost none of its charm despite increased tourism, while the beach itself offers excellent cafes and restaurants and activity hires (think surfing and paddle boarding). It’s also (probably) the only beach that you can step off and almost directly into a Tate gallery, if that’s your thing.

A view of Porthmeor Beach (Getty Images)

Where to stay

The St Ives Harbour Hotel is located around 15 minutes away and overlooks Porthminster beach, another of St Ives’ headliners. Stay at this dog-friendly hotel for the best of both beaches – via an excellent walk along the town’s sea front – as well as spacious rooms with an intelligent layout.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of Harbour Hotel St Ives here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Brighton, East Sussex

Perhaps the quintessential UK seaside resort, Brighton provides all the charm and activity of the towns on this list but in urban size. The beaches are a mix of sand and pebble and are found next to marinas, the historic buildings of Kemp Town or the famous Palace Pier, but the real attraction here is the city itself. Here, a day on the beach can just as easily be the precursor to dinner at one of the excellent restaurants or a blow-out night out, or to wind down after a day’s shopping in the Lanes.

Brighton’s famous Palace Pier (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Where to stay

Brighton has a range of hotel offerings befitting of any city, but the Hotel du Vin stands out for its proximity to the seafront and city centre as well as its stylish room and bistro. The front of the hotel may look Shakespearean but the interiors are modern with a maritime twist.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of Hotel Du Vin & Bistro Brighton here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Portstewart Strand, Derry, Northern Ireland

The only beach on this list that still welcomes cars onto its sands, the two-mile stretch is characterised by its numerous dunes and picnicking families. More isolated than other entries, this is the perfect place for day-tripping families.

Portstewart Strand in summer (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Where to stay

A relaxed B&B just a short drive from the beach, Strand House is especially popular with golfers, as it sits next to two coastal golf courses.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of Strand House here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall

Despite being located in arguably the most blessed county in the UK – as far as beaches are concerned anyway – Porthcurno nevertheless manages to stand out from the competition. While the soft sand and clear water are akin to that of other local beaches, the combination of dramatic high cliffs (for wind protection) and a quiet, scenic location put this beach at the top of an enviable list.

Porthcurno Beach in the springtime (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Where to stay

Cornish Horizons offers rental cottages across the county for up to 12 guests. While prices will be dictated by when you go (and how far you book in advance), a deal for four people for four nights over a June weekend costs from £500.

Woolacombe Beach, North Devon

Located between the towns of Croyde and Ilfracombe, this two-mile stretch of sandy beach is popular for surfers, kite-surfers, kayakers and families alike. Woolacombe stands out among a plethora of excellent beaches in Devon due to large untouched areas and the variety of potential activities on offer.

Woolacombe Beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Where to stay

With spectacular sea views, an excellent spa and swimming facilities, tennis courts and its own cinema, the Woolacombe Bay Hotel has everything needed to enjoy a stay whatever the weather. Every room is styled differently, but the decor will likely be the last thing on your mind here. Doubles from £160.

Weymouth Beach, Dorset

While one could easily recommend the nearby beach in Bournemouth – another one of the UK’s most popular seaside destinations – Weymouth has all the charm without being so crowded. All the elements for the classic UK beach getaway are included: think beach huts, ice cream parlours and a constant fear of seagulls stealing the excellent fish and chips you just bought.

Weymouth at dusk (Getty Images)

Where to stay

A beach-front townhouse delight, No.98 is a small boutique hotel that overlooks Weymouth Bay. Just two minutes away from the train station, the hotel is a good base for anyone wishing to simply sample Weymouth or those looking to travel a little further afield.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Read our full review of No. 98 Boutique Hotel here Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more of our best UK hotel reviews