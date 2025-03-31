The best towns and villages to visit in the Lake District

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Lake District is home to many lively market towns and quaint villages dotted between rugged fells and dramatic tarns.

Although there are plenty of well-known spots with great accommodation options for visiting the region’s beautiful landscapes, bases away from the most popular – and often crowded – areas are well worth exploring.

Along pretty streets that boast artisanal shops and traditional pubs, visitors will find gastronomic wonders in the Lake’s 13 Michelin-starred restaurants and can discover where the Lake District’s many renowned artists and writers have lived and worked. With cobbled streets, slate houses and trickling streams, it doesn’t take long to understand the unrivalled artistic inspiration.

Each town and village offers a different window to the glorious national park, so we’ve rounded up a few favourites for you to pick the best suit your trip.

Grasmere

open image in gallery Picturesque Grasmere has a rich artistic and literary heritage ( Getty Images )

Nestled among magnificent fells and a tranquil lake, Grasmere village is perfect for an relaxing stay with gentle walks and helpings of culture. It was a favoured spot for William Wordsworth and home to his Dove Cottage, where the poet wrote most of his major works. You can currently visit the cottage, along with a museum and gardens. Further artistic depictions of the area’s beauty can be found at the Heaton Cooper Studio. Established by landscape artist Alfred Heaton Cooper in 1938, the gallery now runs three exhibitions showcasing the work of the Heaton Cooper family – artists who have shaped the way the Lake District has been cherished.

If the sun is shining, hire a pretty pastel-coloured rowing boat at Faeryland Grasmere, before admiring the lake views with a speciality tea and scones at the tea room. Don’t head home without some spicy-sweet gingerbread from the Grasmere Gingerbread shop.

Where to stay

Victorian House is a boutique hotel that’s perfectly placed in the charming village. Choose from a handful of smart rooms finished with period quirks, or opt for their shepherd’s hut to wake up surrounded by nature. In the morning, enjoy breakfast with peaceful views of the garden.

Read more: Best things to do in the Lake District on a rainy day

Cartmel

open image in gallery Between the late May Bank Holiday and August Bank Holiday, visitors flock to the village to watch the horse jumping at Cartmel Racecourse. ( Getty Images )

One of the prettiest villages in the Lakes, Cartmel is a great choice for excellent food, atmospheric drinking spots and shops selling local products. In the warmer months, the village square buzzes with outdoor eating and drinking. As well as a scattering of gastro pubs serving hearty British fare, the small village is home to two Michelin-starred restaurants, Rogan & Co and L’Enclume, both the work of Simon Rogan. Cartmel is also famous for sticky toffee pudding, which can be bought from the village shop, along with other puddings and deli foods.

Walk off the indulgence by exploring Cartmel’s medieval origins. A highlight is the 12th-century Cartmel Priory which has eight centuries of history.

Where to stay

L’Enclume is a the three Michelin-star restaurant with bedrooms and suites scattered around the village. Each room elegantly displays local craftsmanship and references to the village’s history. All stays include breakfast at the Michelin-starred neighbourhood restaurant Rogan & Co, and guarantee a table reservation at L’Enclume.

Book now

Troutbeck

open image in gallery Troutbeck was favourite walking spot of Beatrix Potter ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Troutbeck is a cluster of hamlets that cling to the hilly road from Windermere to Penrith. A stay here is ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy the fells, but you could also take a gentle stroll around the village, stopping at Jesus Church, which is home to stained-glass windows by Edward Burne-Jones and William Morris. Afterwards, the Queens Head offers a cosy spot for a drink or meal.

Alternatively, tackle the heights of Wansfell Pike – a climb rewarded by brilliant views of Lake Windermere. Walking boots are recommended for the strenuous fell walk up to High Street, which reaches 828 metres, via the Ill Bell ridge.

Back in the village, the Old Post Office Tea Room is a popular stop for walkers wishing to enjoy the views with homemade soups and cakes.

Where to stay

Family-run inn the Mortal Man is a great value option. With traditional 17th-century low-beamed rooms, open fires and horse brasses, it an atmospheric stay with characterful bedrooms. The hotel also boasts a large beer garden which is a great place to relax after a walk.

Read more: Best budget-friendly hotels in the Lake District

Ambleside

open image in gallery The historic market town of Ambleside hosts many independent shops and excellent restaurants ( Getty Images )

Ambleside is a lively town, which is notable for its shopping. Deli Rattle Ghyll is a wonderful spot to pick up take-away sandwiches and freshly baked pies, as well as local cheese and Winter Tarn Butter. A gorgeous selection of perfumes and natural skincare fills the shelves in The Bath House, while Fred’s Bookshop is the place to find your holiday reading. Sample some local craft ales straight from their copper tanks at Tap Yard or taste the creative delights at Michelin-starred Lake Road Kitchen. The exquisite offerings include local produce with creative twists like Ōra king salmon, karebushi, tomato and maple dashi.

A relaxed stroll can be enjoyed at Rothay Park, while the clamber up to Wansfell Pike unveils the best views. On the way up, stop at Stockghyll Waterfall – its cascading water promises is wonderfully dramatic.

Where to stay

The Drunken Duck is a country inn that’s elegant yet down-to-earth. With cottage-style bedrooms finished with inviting furnishings, it’s a 10-minute drive from Ambleside, but travelling out is worth it. Downstairs you’ll find a characterful, cosy pub with its own microbrewery, but the inn’s sleek restaurant, with its adventurous and flavoursome menu, is the main draw for guests.

Read more: UK walks with a pub at the end

Keswick

open image in gallery Easily reachable from Keswick, Castlerigg Stone Circle dates back to the Neolithic period ( Getty Images )

Keswick is a jolly market town with a broad range of activities on your doorstep, making it an ideal place to entertain the whole family. On a bright day, visit Castlerigg Stone Circle, one of the most dramatic and earliest stone circles in the UK dating to about 3000 BC. It’s surrounded by glorious fells including Helvellyn and High Seat. In May, Keswick hosts one of the biggest mountain festivals. This family-friendly weekend is packed full of sporting events from trail runs to yoga, as well as live music and a programme of talks.

On a rainy day, discover the history of the pencil at the Derwent Pencil Museum. Alternatively, catch a show at Keswick’s Theatre by the Lake or go behind the scenes with a tour of whisky, gin, and vodka production at the Lakes Distillery, which finishes with a hosted sampling of the spirits.

Where to stay

Right in the centre of town, the Inn on The Square is a smart townhouse with slick Scandinavian design paired with charming Cumbrian features. There’s a cocktail bar, a family-friendly pub and a steakhouse restaurant with an open kitchen.

Read more: 9 lakes in the UK that are perfect for days out

Coniston

open image in gallery Coniston Water is a great place to get out on the water ( Getty Images )

Coniston village is an ideal base for water sports and outdoor family activities. It sits on Coniston Water, which is a quieter lake than touristy Windermere, so your boating ventures will be less disturbed by tours. Choose from rowing boats, kayaks, canoes at Coniston Boating Centre, or take a relaxing cruise with Coniston Launch Co.

Visit the Ruskin Museum to learn the story of Donald Campbell, who broke seven world water speed records, four of them on Coniston Water. His iconic hydroplane Bluebird K7 is a new feature in the museum.

Where to stay

Book the Coniston Inn for a classic Lakes hotel with good-value rooms and a family-friendly atmosphere. For hearty pub food and full Cumbrian breakfasts, grab a seat amongst electric memorabilia in the open-plan restaurant. It’s ideal for access to the lake since it has its own jetty.

Read more: Best family-friendly hotels in the Lake District for water sports and outdoor trails