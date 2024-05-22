Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK’s landscape boasts a beautiful coastline and rolling countryside, plus plentiful cities, towns and picturesque villages. There are scenic spots to explore in every corner, both on your own doorstep and further afield – from secluded bays to parks with fascinating histories.

While many of us flock to the beach as our first UK travel choice during warmer weather, lakes have become an increasingly popular place. The country is spoilt for choice: there are over 40,000 lakes in the UK, so there’s something however you wish to spend your day out. While the Lake District may be an obvious option, you’ll discover lakes and lochs worth visiting across the British Isles from the Scottish Highlands right down to Cornwall.

There’s often plenty to do around the banks and on the water – though always remember that some of the lakes have rules around entering them, so always check local restrictions (and make sure its safe to swim if you’re allowed).

We’ve rounded up the best UK lakes to visit; add them to your travel and day trip itinerary next time the British summertime cranks up the heat.

Serpentine Lake, London

Rent a pedalo and explore London’s Serpentine Lake ( Getty Images )

London’s Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park is known for its open water lido where the Serpentine Swimming Club gathers. To explore the lake without getting wet, you can hire a pedalo for 30-60 minutes. Picnic in the park or stop off at the Serpentine Bar and Kitchen or the Serpentine Lido Cafe for al fresco drinks and dining while the sun shines.

Read more on UK travel:

Where to stay

Chic five-star bolthole the Knightsbridge Hotel boasts colourful, individually decorated bedrooms, a beautiful drawing room and a library.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Buttermere, Cumbria

Buttermere is 2km long and surrounded by fells ( Getty Images )

Buttermere Valley is one of the Lake District’s most beautiful spots, where you’ll find Crummock Water, Loweswater and Buttermere. The last of these lakes is 2km long and surrounded by fells, making it a particularly scenic destination. As it’s owned by the National Trust, there’s a car park at Buttermere village and an accessible, dog-friendly path for exploring the shores. Head to the base of Sourmilk Gill waterfall, discover the Victorian tunnel or follow the Buttermere to Rannerdale ridge walk and soak up a breathtaking view of all three Buttermere Valley lakes.

Where to stay

Borrowdale Gates Hotel is a country house hotel set in picturesque woodland less than half an hour’s drive from Buttermere.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Loe Pool, Cornwall

You’ll find Loe Pool near Cornish coastal towns Porthleven and Helston ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Cornwall’s largest natural lake, Loe Pool, is found near coastal towns Porthleven and Helston. It’s a popular place to walk and there is a route around the lake. Originally an inlet of Mount’s bay, it sits adjacent to the coast and is separated from the sea by Loe Bar shingle beach. Head to the Penrose Estate for access to the circular walk and explore nearby farmland and woodland.

Where to stay

Harbour Inn is situated at nearby Porthleven Harbour, features coastal interior details and has a beautiful view of the bay.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Kielder Water, Northumberland

An ideal spot for water sports, Kielder Water is Europe’s largest man-made lake ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Kielder Water is the largest man-made lake in Europe, and the 10.8km area of water is set within an expansive forest. The area is ideal for cycling, birdwatching, exploring and stargazing. Activities on the lake include canoeing, sailing, snorkelling and water-skiing, while you can partake in archery, fencing and more on dry land too. The Forest Park has an enormous 250 square miles of woodland and this West Northumberland beauty spot is home to breeding ospreys, impressive sculptures and an observatory.

Where to stay

Northumberland Hideaways is an apartment complex within Kielder, where guests can enjoy dark sky stargazing and looking out onto the forest.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Loch Morar, Scottish Highlands

This freshwater loch is popular for fishing, walking and water sports ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Loch Morar is a freshwater loch in Lochaber with a depth of 310 metres, making this Scottish Highlands spot ideal for fishing. There are three villages surrounding the area – Morar, Moidart and Arisaig – and it’s also the deepest freshwater lake in Britain. Take a 3.5-hour walk to Tarbert, keep a keen eye out for eagles soaring above or partake in some water sports such as kayaking and paddleboarding.

Where to stay

The Chlachain Inn is 2.5 miles from the village of Morar, and features modern rooms with tartan details, a terrace, mountain views and a bar.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Bala Lake, Gwynedd

There’s a 14-mile walk around the water ( Getty Images )

If you’re partial to wild swimming, Bala is the largest lake in Wales and an ideal dipping destination. The freshwater glacial lake is over 3.5 miles long and there’s a path around it taking hikers on a 14-mile walk. Tuck into a picnic with an inviting view or head further into Snowdonia National Park. Bala also has an outdoor centre offering water activities and the lake often hosts international sporting events like triathlons.

Where to stay

Gwydyr Hotel is a 35-minute drive from Bala and has free parking, comfortable rooms and a restaurant which uses locally sourced ingredients.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Lough Neagh, Northern Ireland

This peaceful fishing lake is 20 miles west of Belfast ( Tony Pleavin/Tourism Northern Ireland )

A peaceful fishing lake in Northern Ireland, Lough Neagh stretches across an area of almost 400km. It’s located in the middle of five counties, is 20 miles west of Belfast and takes the crown as Britain’s largest freshwater lake. The lake is known for an eel fishing history, dating back hundreds of years. There are walking trails and wildlife to spot at National Nature Reserve of Oxford Island on the lake’s southeast shore in County Armagh. Wild swimmers can enter the water for a dip here, too.

Where to stay

Stylish lakeside hotel The Rabbit serves up a relaxing view of the water, thanks to its open-air spa.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

St James’s Park Lake, London

Spot famous buildings including Buckingham Palace, from this Royal Park ( Getty Images )

This lake is located in one of London’s Royal Parks, has a regal fountain and is framed by famous buildings Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Whitehall. Walk across the Blue Bridge to get a better view of the lake right across to Big Ben. You’ll also see waterfowl and may even spot one of the park’s pelicans. Stroll around London’s oldest Royal Park and absorb its historical sights, with 87 acres to explore.

Where to stay

Sofitel London St James is a West End five-star hotel in a Victorian building that had all of its bedrooms redesigned in 2019.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Malham Tarn, Yorkshire

This upland alkaline lake is one of only eight in Europe ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Glacial lake Malham Tarn sits at an altitude of 377 metres above sea level. Climb up to the upland alkaline lake – which is one of only eight in Europe – through a farm and moorland. The lake is within Malham Tarn National Nature Reserve and is home to aquatic plants, crayfish, teal, coots and more – in fact, it’s also a Site of Special Scientific Interest, which gives an even greater level of protection to its precious flora and fauna. Please note, entering the water or launching a craft of any kind here is strictly forbidden. There’s an 11-mile walk around the area, where you’ll discover Malham Cove and Gordale Scar.

Where to stay

The Lister Arms is a quaint inn with home-cooked fare and an outdoor area in the heart of Malham village.

Rooms available from{{#price}}{{price}}per night{{/price}} {{^price}}Check availability for dates and prices{{/price}} Check availability Rates provided by Booking.com Hotel Amenities {{#amenities.foodDrink.length}} Food & Drink {{#amenities.foodDrink}} {{.}} {{/amenities.foodDrink}}

{{/amenities.foodDrink.length}} {{#amenities.internet.length}} Internet Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.internet}} {{.}} {{/amenities.internet}}

{{/amenities.internet.length}} {{#amenities.services.length}} Services {{#amenities.services}} {{.}} {{/amenities.services}}

{{/amenities.services.length}} {{#amenities.parking.length}} Parking Please check hotel for more information on amenities {{#amenities.parking}} {{.}} {{/amenities.parking}}

{{/amenities.parking.length}} {{#amenities.health.length}} Health & Wellbeing {{#amenities.health}} {{.}} {{/amenities.health}}

{{/amenities.health.length}} {{/amenities}} {{#amenities}}{{/amenities}}

Read more: The best UK beach holidays for summer