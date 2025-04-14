Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spanning several picturesque counties, the Cotswolds is a treasure trove of historic market towns and chocolate-box villages. Trademarked by distinctive honey-hued limestone buildings, along with rolling hills and expansive farmland, a Cotswolds stay promises to be a quintessentially English escape.

The Cotswolds can get busy with tourists in the summer, but if you visit out of season or aim for one of the smaller villages, you can enjoy a peaceful stay. Spend your days wandering characterful lanes and village greens, before cosying up in front of an open fire at a quaint country inn.

For a taste of Cotswolds history and artisanal life, a stay in a market town or larger village might be more appealing. To and fro between boutique shops and museums, or let the walking trails whisk you into the rolling hills.

As you’re absolutely spoilt for choice, let our round-up of the most beautiful Cotswolds towns and villages help you plan your trip.

Most beautiful Cotswolds towns and villages

1. Kingham

open image in gallery Linked by a direct train to London Paddington, Kingham is an accessible way to enjoy a quintessential Cotswolds village ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Dotted with thatched cottages, a charming village green and a Norman parish church, the village of Kingham offers a serene retreat. Despite its petite size, there are pickings of excellent food and drink. Choose from its two high-rated pubs, the Kingham Plough and The Wild Rabbit, or trot down to The Fox in the next door village of Oddington. For amenities, the Kingham village store is irresistible. Thanks to the organic farmshop and luxury spa Daylesford, the village has become a stylish destination.

Where to stay

The Wild Rabbit is a former 18-century inn that has been transformed into an elegant restaurant and hotel while retaining its country period features. Choose from hotel rooms with rustic but cosy features and exposed beams, or one of the self-catering cottages dotted around the village.

Book now

Read more: The best Cotswolds hotels for luxury spa breaks and countryside cuisine

2. Snowshill

open image in gallery The Lavender Fields are home to over 35 types of lavender ( Getty Images )

Set in a valley escarpment, the winding roads leading to the idyllic village of Snowshill mean it remains a serene destination. Adorned with red post boxes, honey-coloured houses, and exceptional views of the Severn Vale, it’s no wonder this village was picked to star in Bridget Jones’ Diary. Snowshill is best known for the National Trust property Snowshill Manor. Once owned by King Henry VIII, the house and gardens were restored by architect and artist Charles Paget Wade. During a delightful day trip, peruse his eccentric collection of oddities that drew many famous visitors including J B Priestley and Virginia Woolf. If you’re visiting in summer, soak up the fragrance of the Cotswolds’ Lavender Fields, which are home to over 35 types of lavender.

Where to stay

Snowshill is a small village and accommodation options are limited, so we’d suggest heading to Russell’s of Broadway, just a few minutes’ drive away. Once the workshop of designer Sir Gordon Russell, the hotel showcases the arts and crafts movement he was at the forefront of, from the staircase to cutlery. Thefood here is renowned – enjoy fresh produce from the Vale of Evesham and Cotswolds with the daily menu.

Read more: The best hotels in the Cotswolds for budget-friendly breaks and affordable rooms

3. Broadway

open image in gallery A key attraction, Broadway Tower was once the country retreat for the Pre-Raphaelite artists like William Morris and Rossetti ( Getty Images )

Crowned by some as the ‘jewel of the Cotswolds’, Broadway is a postcard-perfect village which offers plenty to fill your time. Its atmosphere is best soaked up by promenading its tree-lined high street where you’ll find a handful of pretty shops, as well as art galleries, museums and restaurants. The Gordon Russell Design Museum, celebrating the renowned 20-century furniture designer, is among the most popular. For a view over the rolling hills, climb to the top of Broadway Tower, an 18-century folly created in Saxon-style.

Where to stay

The luxury hotel Abbots Grange Manor House has a seriously impressive guestbook with previous visitors including Claude Monet and Oscar Wilde. Wake up in a four-poster bed with plush furnishings and medieval features, before a game of croquet on the lawn.

Read more: The best boutique hotels in the Cotswolds

4. Chipping Campden

open image in gallery Chipping Campden flourished in the wool trade which remains visible in the archetypal ‘wool’ Church of St James ( Getty Images )

The market town Chipping Campden holds historic and cultural charm. For a window into the area’s development, discover Chipping Campden’s prosperity as a wool trading centre in the Middle Ages at the Court Barn Museum. Later its market, or ‘chipping’ in Old English, transformed the town into a bustling trading hub where local traders flocked to sell cheese, butter and poultry. The 17th-century Market Hall is wonderfully preserved. The curiosities continue with the Cotswold Olimpick Games in nearby Dover’s Hill. Founded in the 17th century, the bizarre mix of sports, games and village festivities, including the renowned ‘shin kicking’ contest, still attracts a large crowd.

Where to stay

Enjoy a tranquil retreat at the Cotswolds Hotel and Spa. Soak up the serenity at the pool and spa, which boasts a hydrotherapy pool, a hammam room and six treatment rooms, or pick a suite with a private hot tub for some undisturbed bliss.

Read more: The best spa hotels in the Cotswolds

5. Bourton-on-the-Water

open image in gallery Bourton-on-the-Water boasts five footbridges which draw many visitors ( Getty Images )

Bourton-on-the-Water offers a great base to immerse yourself into the surrounding greenery and sites of the north Cotswolds. Explore by hiring a tandem from Hartwell’s cycle shop or set off on foot via the many paths. Save some time to enjoy the wild nature reserve at Greystones Farm. Free to visit, the reserve includes an Iron Age fort and camp called Salmonsbury Camp, which was once a meeting place during Neolithic and Iron Age periods. If you’re lucky, you might spot otters and water voles. Nicknamed ‘the Venice of the Cotswolds’, the village itself is delightful but can become busy with visitors keen to admire its many low bridges crossing the River Windrush.

Where to stay

The Old New Inn has been reworked from its role as a coaching inn into a stylish but laid-back nine-bedroom hotel with period features notable throughout. After breakfast, guests gain unique early access to the world famous Model Village before it opens to the public.

Read more: Seven of the best walks in the Cotswolds

6. Lower Slaughter

open image in gallery This unassuming village is surprisingly notable with a mention in the Domesday book, and a backdrop in the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Emma ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Despite its macabre name, Lower Slaughter is arguably one of the prettiest villages in the Cotswolds. Stone footbridges sweeping over the River Eye, cottages draped in flowers, and a peaceful parish church – it’s spellbinding. Once voted the most romantic street in Britain, stroll along Copsehill Road for wonderful views and picture-perfect cottages nestled up to the Victorian village hall which now hosts a range of events and art exhibitions.

Where to stay

The Slaughters Manor House is a luxurious country stay. With crisp-linen and plumped pillows, the rooms are enticing and boast views over the hotel’s five acres of landscaped gardens.

Read more: How to have a Rivals-style stay in the Cotswolds