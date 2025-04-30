Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget jetting off to the Mediterranean, Britain's stunning coastline offers a wealth of beaches that rival those further afield.

From tranquil Welsh coves to Cornwall's dramatic shores, a staycation offers diverse seaside experiences, even if guaranteed sunshine isn't always on the menu.

Whether you prefer quiet contemplation with a flask of tea overlooking the dunes or the lively buzz of Brighton Pier with traditional fish and chips, the UK has a beach to suit every taste.

Often accompanied by charming coastal villages and bustling seaside towns, Britain's beaches offer more than just sand and sea.

Here are some of the best, along with nearby accommodation suggestions.

The best UK beach holidays for summer 2025

1. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales

open image in gallery It’s well worth the hike to bathe on Barafundle Bay ( Getty Images )

While not everyone wants a small hike (half a mile from Stackpole) to reach their relaxation destination, you won’t be disappointed after making the effort to get to this idyllic stretch of Welsh coastline. Picnics are welcome here but there’s also a cafe and other amenities if you need them in between taking a dip and sunbathing.

Where to stay

Just a 15-minute drive away inland sits the town of Pembroke, where you will find the Old Kings Arms Hotel & Bar, a traditional Welsh coaching inn that has welcomed travellers since the 16th century. Recently refurbished double and twin rooms include a fridge and smart TVs, while the more economical single rooms are great for a short stay on a budget.

Read more: The best beaches in Dubai, from family-friendly fun to partying on the sands

2. Whitby Sands, North Yorkshire

open image in gallery Whitby Sands offers a stellar Northern seaside getaway ( Getty Images )

Less than a mile from the centre of one of the UK’s most famous seaside towns, Whitby Sands offers everything you’d want from a stereotypical UK beach. White sand and blue sea mix with the backdrop of green hills, multicoloured beach huts and the requisite fish and chip and ice cream shops to provide a stellar Northern seaside getaway.

Where to stay

Set within a magnificent townhouse on Whitby’s West Cliff, several rooms at La Rosa offer dramatic views across Whitby Harbour. Different rooms have different themes, ranging from the interior of an old caravan to the view of Whitby Abbey which is said to have inspired Bram Stoker to write Dracula.

Read more: Out with Santorini, Mykonos and the Acropolis – in with these new Aegean gems for the ultimate Greece holiday

3. North Shore Beach, Llandudno, Wales

open image in gallery North Shore Beach sparkles when the sun comes out ( Getty Images )

With a pier, long stretches of sand and a town and location that is more accessible than many of its Pembrokeshire rivals – due to a well-served train station and close proximity to cities such as Manchester and Liverpool – this northern Welsh beach provides everything for a family or friends’ getaway in the largest seaside resort in the country. While the weather can be unreliable, the beach, and indeed the town, are a sight to behold when the sun shines.

Where to stay

The Quay Hotel & Spa is a 10-minute drive or train ride from the North Shore and provides a comfortable escape from the town in nearby Deganwy, situated right on the harbour and with sea views.

Read more: Islands with starring roles in films, from The Beach to Star Wars

4. Luskentyre Sands, Scotland

open image in gallery The emerald waters of the beaches of Luskentyre ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Luskentyre is another one of those beaches that looks like it belongs far from the shores of the UK, with emerald waters and white sands more reminiscent of the Caribbean or Spain’s Atlantic coast. It is one of the largest beaches on the Isle of Harris, with miles of empty sands and grassy dunes that provide serene swimming opportunities and the chance for long walks, hikes and bike rides.

Where to stay

A 20-minute drive away (or a lengthy hike) from the beach is the picturesque village of Tarbet, where you will find a selection of shops, including Harris Tweed and Knitwear. Stay at the highly-rated Hotel Hebrides, offering guests 21 individually designed en-suite bedrooms and four suites.

Read more: The lesser-known tropical island that’s perfect for a winter getaway

5. Tankerton Beach, Kent

open image in gallery A rainbow of beach huts fringe Tankerton Beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A similar close-to-town offering in England, Tankerton Beach sits just 20 minutes away from Whitstable and could be a good option for those living around the capital who fancy a day (or three) out on the coast. This long pebble beach is geologically different to many of the others on the list, but still a knock-out.

Where to stay

The Marine Hotel offers amazing sea (or town) views in classically decorated ‘English’ style rooms. The location right on Whitstable’s promenade offers an excellent base, whether for strolling the town or simply staring at the view from the hotel restaurant.

Read more: The best beaches in Spain

6. Porthmeor Beach, St. Ives, Cornwall

open image in gallery Stretch out on one of Cornwall’s best swathes ( Getty Images )

A major part of Porthmeor’s attraction is its proximity to St. Ives. The magnificent town has lost none of its charm despite increased tourism, while the beach itself offers excellent cafes and restaurants and activity hires – think surfing and paddle boarding. It’s also (probably) the only beach that you can step off and almost directly into a Tate gallery, if that’s your thing.

Where to stay

The St Ives Harbour Hotel is located around 15 minutes away and overlooks Porthminster Beach, another of St Ives’ headliners. Stay at this dog-friendly hotel for the best of both beaches – via an excellent walk along the town’s seafront – as well as spacious rooms with an intelligent layout.

Read more: The best beaches in Australia

7. Brighton Beach, East Sussex

open image in gallery Pebbles, deckchairs and the Palace Pier bless Brighton Beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Perhaps the quintessential UK seaside resort, Brighton provides all the charm and activity of the towns on this list but in urban size. The beaches are a mix of sand and pebble and are found next to marinas, the historic buildings of Kemp Town or the famous Palace Pier, but the real attraction here is the city itself. Here, a day on the beach can just as easily be the precursor to dinner at one of the excellent restaurants or a blow-out night out, or to wind down after a day’s shopping in the Lanes.

Where to stay

Brighton has a range of hotel offerings befitting of any city, but the Hotel du Vin stands out for its proximity to the seafront and city centre as well as its stylish room and bistro. The front of the hotel may look Shakespearean but the interiors are modern with a maritime twist.

Read more: Turkey’s best beaches, as chosen by a local

8. Portstewart Strand, Derry, Northern Ireland

open image in gallery For a family friendly day on the sand visit Portstewart Strand ( Getty Images )

The only beach on this list that still welcomes cars onto its sands, the two-mile stretch is characterised by its numerous dunes and picnicking families. More isolated than other entries, this is the perfect place for day-tripping families.

Where to stay

Situated right next to the beach is Port 56, a boutique bed and breakfast that caters for couples, groups and families with its range of king- and queen-size beds to bunks in some rooms, all with en suites complete with a powerful rain shower.

Read more: Best beaches in Florida for pure white sands, turquoise waters and rolling dunes

9. Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall

open image in gallery Pop a parasol on Porthcurno’s white sands ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Despite being located in arguably the most blessed county in the UK as far as beaches are concerned, Porthcurno nevertheless manages to stand out from the competition. While the soft sand and clear water are akin to that of other local beaches, the combination of dramatic high cliffs (for wind protection) and a quiet, scenic location put this beach at the top of an enviable list.

Where to stay

While there are plenty of campsites and cottages to choose from right next to the beach, for those who would prefer to bed down at a hotel may have to look a little further for a wider selection. Just past Land’s End, a 12-minute drive away, you will find the Old Success Inn at Sennen Cove, a historic pub that overlooks another beautiful stretch of Cornwall’s coastline.

Read more: The best beaches in Scotland to visit this summer

10. Loch Morlich Beach, Glenmore

open image in gallery Loch Morlich is Scotland’s only award-winning freshwater beach, and the highest beach in the UK ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The shores of Loch Morlich look like they’ve been plucked straight from the Yukon and placed in the Cairngorms. Situated on a lake rather than the coastline, this beach has the rugged surroundings of mountains, including Ben Macdui, as well a verdant pine forest. The lake setting means you can enjoy freshwater rather than the salt of the sea, and the beach is well-equipped for water sports, walking and even camping.

Where to stay

While camping is a viable option on these shores, opt for slightly more comfortable accommodation at the Pine Marten Bar Glenmore Pods. These glamping pods offer indoor comfort and warmth just 200 metres from the shores of Loch Morlich, with an on-site bar that serves food and drinks with an extensive breakfast, lunch and evening menu.

Read more: Best secret UK beaches to visit in 2024 for peace and quiet

11. Woolacombe Beach, North Devon

open image in gallery Paddle out on a surf board to enjoy Woolacombe’s waves ( Getty Images )

Located between the towns of Croyde and Ilfracombe, this two-mile stretch of sand is popular for surfers, kite surfers, kayakers and families alike. Woolacombe stands out among a plethora of excellent beaches in Devon due to large untouched areas and the variety of potential activities on offer.

Where to stay

With spectacular sea views, a steamy spa and its own cinema, the Woolacombe Bay Hotel has everything needed to enjoy a stay whatever the weather. Every room is styled differently, but the decor will likely be the last thing on your mind here. Doubles from £160.

Read more: The best beaches in the US to visit right now

12. Weymouth Beach, Dorset

open image in gallery Wade into Weymouth’s waters during the next heatwave ( Getty Images )

While crowds usually flock to the nearby beaches of Bournemouth – another of the UK’s most popular seaside destinations – Weymouth has all the charm without the cramped beach towels. All the elements for the classic UK beach getaway are included: think beach huts, ice cream parlours and a constant fear of seagulls stealing the salty fish and chips you just bought.

Where to stay

Beach-front townhouse, No.98 is a small boutique hotel that overlooks Weymouth Bay. Just two minutes away from the train station, the hotel is a good base for anyone wishing to sample Weymouth’s golden swathes.

Read more: The best beaches in Pembrokeshire

13. Bamburgh Beach

open image in gallery Behold the beauty of the castle at Bamburgh Beach ( Getty Images )

Often topping lists of the best seaside towns, Bamburgh and its pristine beach with 2.5km of sand have impressed visitors for years. Backed by the formidable Bamburgh Castle, which has stood guard on the Northumberland coast for over 1,400 years, it certainly competes with the equally spectacular natural scenery along the beach and views out to sea of Holy Island and Farne Island. In Bamburgh village, you will find a parade of cafes, pubs and restaurants championing local seafood.

Where to stay

In the village centre is The Sunningdale, offering 20 rooms designed with comfort in mind; the majority have views looking out towards the Farne Islands or the castle.

Read more: The best beaches in Lanzarote

14. Pentle Bay, Tresco, Isles of Scilly

open image in gallery The pale turquoise waters set Pentle Bay apart from other UK beaches ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The Isles of Scilly archipelago off the Cornish coast is known for having mild temperatures all year round, rarely falling below freezing and seldom experiencing extreme weather. On top of this, the islands feature some of the most stunning coastlines across the entirety of Britain, including Pentle Bay on Tresco, where the pale turquoise waters ebb and flow on the long, interrupted stretch of sand. While there is no booming seaside town that skirts around the bay, this makes the beach an ideal spot for a romantic walk or quiet retreat to the water’s edge.

Where to stay

Accommodation is limited on the islands, so it is advised to book well ahead of time. If staying on Tresco is a must so you can access Pentle Bay whenever you please, one of the 16 rooms at the award-winning The New Inn would not go amiss. The hotel provides super king or twin beds, a walk-in rain shower and a resident’s lounge with a log burner to keep you cosy.

Book now

Read more: The best towns and villages to visit in the Lake District