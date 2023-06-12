Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether your idea of a perfect beach break is sipping cocktails on a sun-lounger, a family-friendly frolic in gentle waves, dancing on the sands to open-air DJ sets, or a super-active stint of kayaking, windsurfing, or scuba diving, Turkey has a summer holiday destination to fit the bill. The country’s 5,000-plus miles of coastline encompass broad sandy expanses along the Mediterranean Sea, Aegean villages with charm to spare, and the rugged Black Sea shores, where the crashing waves can be dramatically scenic (if not exactly alluring to swimmers).

Direct flights from the UK to İzmir, Bodrum, Marmaris, Dalaman and Antalya put Turkish shores within easy reach, though you’ll find more peace and quiet – and less-developed coastline – the further you venture away from these popular airports. Here are some of the top spots to consider this summer.

Konyaaltı Beach, Antalya

Konyaaltı Beach, Antalya (Jennifer Hattam)

Back-dropped by the towering Beydağları mountains, this long, busy pebble beach offers a little bit of everything: water sports, children’s play areas, restaurants and nightlife. When you need a break from sun and sea, pop over to the nearby Antalya Archaeological Museum, filled with splendid finds from ancient cities all around this part of the coast. Antalya’s pleasant old town (Kaleiçi) is just two miles away.

Where to stay

Conveniently set two blocks inland from the beach, the adults-only Sealife Lounge Hotel gets high marks from guests for its friendly staff and tranquil vibe.

Çeşme Peninsula, İzmir

Alacati Beach, Cesme (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Jutting out into the Aegean Sea and studded with olive trees, the Çeşme Peninsula is a popular weekend break for residents of İzmir and İstanbul, with multiple towns suitable for a holiday base. Tiny Alaçatı is packed with picture-perfect boutique hotels and trendy restaurants serving seafood-heavy Aegean cuisine; its bay is prime wind-surfing territory. Bustling Çeşme has a 16th-century castle and better access to lovely sandy beaches like Altınkum and Pırlanta, both on the peninsula’s western-most tip.

Where to stay

Bohemian-chic Gaia Alaçatı blends comfort and relaxed cool for an intimate stay. The gourmet breakfast in the serene courtyard is a highlight.

İztuzu Beach, Dalyan

İztuzu Beach, Dalyan (Jennifer Hattam)

Probably the best trip to the beach is the open-air boat service down a winding, reed-lined river to İztuzu Beach near the western end of Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. And what a beach it is: a protected nesting area for sea turtles, this gorgeous three mile-long stretch of sand is super-clean and minimally developed. Dalyan itself is a laid-back holiday town set between vast Lake Köyceğiz and the ancient city of Kaunos.

Where to stay

On spacious, attractive riverfront grounds between town and the beach, the Dalyan Resort Hotel has a mildly maritimey vibe, tidy rooms, and amenities including a pool and spa.

Doubles from £116 per night

Book now

Ölüdeniz, Fethiye

Ölüdeniz, Fethiye (Jennifer Hattam)

Paragliders soar down from the peak of nearby Babadağ to land along the white sands of Belcekız Beach in this lively resort town, where the beachfront is lined with bars, restaurants, and cafes. (Head south about 2.5 miles to Kıdrak Beach for more peace and quiet, with an equally beautiful setting.) Adventurers who prefer to keep their feet on the ground can hike part of the scenic Lycian Way trail for sweeping views over the area’s famous ‘blue lagoon’.

Where to stay

Helpful staff and a great location just off Belcekız Beach elevate the small, simple Tonoz Beach Hotel into a prime pick.

Göltürkbükü, Bodrum

Bodrum, Turkey (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

For a taste of the Turkish highlife, head to this secluded bay on the northern edge of the Bodrum Peninsula where the rich and famous go to play in high summer. The Türkbükü (north-western) end of the bay is where the real celeb-spotting happens while the Gölköy end is more understated. The public beach is small but many hotels have their own waterfront sunbathing platforms.

Where to stay

Stylish, comfortable rooms, excellent food, and a private beach make the Flamm Bodrum a great get-away-from-it-all destination.

Cleopatra Beach, Alanya

Cleopatra Beach, Alanya (Jennifer Hattam)

The clear, warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea lap against 1.2 miles of golden sand at one of Turkey’s most (justifiably) famous beaches, fully equipped with cabanas, beach bars, kids playgrounds, volleyball courts, and other facilities. Alanya can reach scorching temperatures in high summer but on a cooler day, it’s well worth making the trek up the hill that overlooks the beach to the 13th-century castle on the summit, and the Seljuk-era shipyard and ‘red tower’ on the other side.

Where to stay

The adults-only Cook’s Club Alanya, right on Cleopatra Beach, caters to a hip young crowd with DJs by the pool and a food-truck-inspired buffet.

Patara Beach, Kaş

Patara Beach, Kas (Jennifer Hattam )

The longest and one of the wildest beaches in Turkey, the sands of Patara stretch for eight miles along the Mediterranean, with little to disturb sunbathers, swimmers and strollers. It’s backed by dunes, behind which lie the atmospheric ancient ruins of Patara, thought to have been founded in the 1st century BC. Mostly simple, family-run accommodation is in the rural village of Gelemiş, about 1.5 miles inland from the beach.

Where to stay

The peaceful, family-friendly Pataros Hotel has simple rooms, a warm vibe, and an outdoor pool for those who can’t be bothered to make the trip to the beach.

Datça Peninsula, Marmaris

Datça Peninsula, Marmais (Jennifer Hattam)

This narrow, hilly, windswept peninsula near where the Mediterranean meets the Aegean feels blissfully remote – and locals would like to keep it that way. Outside of the pleasantly lively Datça town, the winding coast is dotted with tranquil coves and beaches. Find your favourite, and don’t spread the word too loudly.

Where to stay

Perched on a hill above Datça town, overlooking the turquoise sea, the Villa Aşina hotel is an oasis within an oasis, treating guests to dramatic sunrises and delicious Aegean cuisine.

