Set in the Muğla region in the southwest of TÜRKİYE, the striking city of Bodrum and its eponymous peninsula stretching out into the Aegean Sea make for a spectacular setting to explore and unwind.

Historically the region holds great importance in the country and today’s modern additions place it firmly at the heart of the vibrant and contemporary Aegean scene. Iconic civilisations from the Persians and the Romans to the Byzantines and the Ottomans have called this place home throughout the ages and left their unique imprints.

Bodrum itself – formerly Halicarnassus – was home to the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus which was one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. It is, in fact, where the name Mausoleum first came from as this magnificent tomb was built for King Mausolus. Today, little of this wonder remains but visitors can still explore the remnants at a visitors centre in the city for an immersive experience.

Alternatively, head to the city’s seafront to see the foreboding fortress of the 15th century Bodrum Castle which still stands intact on a rocky hill between the two harbours. This architectural presence on the water is rivalled today by chic, world-class hotels along the coastline. These beautiful boltholes exude glamour and great taste.

A luxury paradise

Paddle through crystalline waters as you take in Bodrum’s beautiful coves and beaches ( Go Türkiye )

Luxury is beautifully understated here, with high-end resorts nestled in the forest-laden, beach-boasting coastline, and unforgettable stays ranging from hidden retreats to boutique hotels and seafront escapes. This is the place where one can be looked after and it’s clear that this ancient hotspot has reinvented itself for the modern age without losing an ounce of charm.

Stunning yachts speckle the waters and beach clubs, bars and entertainment from ballets and operas to live music know how to show you a good time. In fact, this peninsula flirts with all the senses, for it’s an evocative place. The smell of wild herbs is carried on the wind, your face will be equally bathed in balmy warmth and the salt-speckled sea breeze. Views astound at every turn and restaurants combine the best of the land with the best of the sea in a gastronomic pairing that suits the luxury atmosphere that Bodrum has curated to impress its guests.

There are two must-visit Michelin eateries here: Maçakızı, located in the eponymous hotel, where chef Aret Sahakyan serves up creative dishes that play on local culinary traditions, alongside a first-rate wine list, from Turkish and European vintages to an impressive champagne cellar. And Kitchen, run by Chef Osman Sezener, which offers modern Turkish cuisine with international accents. Regional, fresh produce takes center stage here via simple, richly flavored dishes, such as charcoal grilled octopus served with a garden herb salsa verde. It’s a sensory adventure for anyone who steps foot here.

Where old meets new

The mix of tradition and modernity in Bodrum makes for an unforgettable experience ( Go Türkiye )

This modern Aegean spot also proves to be a natural home to things that stand the test of time. Vineyards first started producing wine here over 2,000 years ago and today modern iterations roll out cool biodynamic options, while in spectacular marinas, traditional gulets bob happily alongside superyachts. It’s a place of coexistence and adventure where luxury prevails.

Luxury, too, can be found in the traditional beauty of Bodrum’s streets – think whitewashed, low-rise architecture with pops of bougainvillea – and down on the rugged, forested coastlines where hotels are hidden and understated but make their mark on the global scene. You’ll settle in and see why people have, since ancient times, been drawn to this perennial paradise.

Given its richness of beautiful sites, natural and historical, preserving this environment for the future is crucial. Last year the Turkish government committed to working with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) to accelerate and broaden sustainable practices around everything from accommodation and transport to food and drink across Türkiye, to ensure the protection of these enriching places for years and generations to come.

Whether you’re looking to revitalise, refresh, or simply relax, there is an attractive option in this unforgettable spot for the most discerning of travellers.

For more inspiring TÜRKİYE travel ideas, from so-cool city breaks to secret retreats and incredible adventures and experiences, visit Go Türkiye