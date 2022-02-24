Let Dalaman delight with its natural wonders that make it one of TÜRKİYE’s standout destinations. Strewn across the southwestern coast where the Mediterranean meets the Aegean Sea, Dalaman is a true gem. Once home to the ancient civilisations of the Romans and Lycians, today you’ll find the scattered remains of their presence nestling up against the more modern attractions.

Architectural delights, however, whether dating back centuries or the more recent inventions of famed architects, coexist calmly in this natural paradise. This is the place to find forested hills, cloaked with wild oregano and fragrant pine forests, sweeping coves of pristine sand and crystalline, turquoise waters.

One of the highlights of this undulating coastal region is the beautiful village of Dalyan, famous for its beautiful ancient sites and its stretching, sandy İztuzu Beach. This renowned sunspot, which forms a natural barrier between the freshwater delta of the Dalyan River and the Mediterranean, is an important and delicate habitat for nesting sea turtles.

Enjoy incredible views

The ancient Lycian rock tombs carved into the cliffside are a must-see (Go Türkiye)

Dalaman makes the perfect base for exploring and is set up for you to get to know it with ease. There are 15 impressive routes for mountain biking, as well as a further seven trails suitable for e-biking around the area.

Wherever you set off from and whatever your plans, this natural wonder looks astounding from all angles. Whether you’re easing down the beautifully lazy Dalyan river, surrounded by loggerhead turtles while admiring the ancient Lycian rock tombs carved into the cliffside in the distance or adoring the irrefutably attractive Blue Lagoon at Oludeniz, it’s impossible not to falter in the face of nature’s alluring prowess. Blue Flag beaches come as standard here so expect regenerating, horizontal days to come with an unforgettable backdrop.

Explore aquamarine waters

Sailing is an idyllic way to discover Dalaman, allowing you to relax and restore in style (Go Türkiye)

There are even more opportunities to relax and restore by taking to the waters. Sailing has long been an idyllic way to discover Dalaman, and Göcek is a firm favourite on the sailing routes here. And for good reason – this charming town, boasting six marinas, set in a beautiful cove has quietly become the best place to moor up in the region.

Beyond the sea surface, divers can experience even more incredible natural beauty. The aquamarine waters lend themselves to adventures and whether you’re submerging or simply bobbing above with kayaks and snorkels, the coastal nature reserves lie in wait.

Sample nature’s bounty

The fertile lands of this region translate not only into spectacular views, but also into the kitchens of local restaurants and hotels. This is a place of abundance, variety and creativity, and translates into a cuisine full of health and flavour, that makes for unforgettable culinary exploits. Expect plates bursting with vibrant produce from colourful gardens, daily-caught fish and fantastically fresh mezzes.

Head off on a foodventure, taking in picturesque orchards laden with citrus fruits and bright, red pomegranates, or visit the local farmer’s market where you can stroll around the stalls, chitchat with farmers, pick up delicious, seasonal ingredients and taste artisan products such as jams, honeys and pickles that make perfect souvenirs.

All of which goes toward explaining Dalaman’s enduring popularity. At a time when we value the purity and pleasure of nature more than ever, this lush region has everything you really need.

With such an abundance of enriching natural beauty, preserving these environments is key. Last year the Turkish government committed to working with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) to accelerate and broaden sustainable practices around everything from accommodation and transport to food and drink, to ensure the preservation of these natural wonders for years and generations to come.

For more inspiring TÜRKİYE travel ideas, from so-cool city breaks to secret retreats and incredible adventures and experiences, visit Go Türkiye