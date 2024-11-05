“If the world were only one country, İstanbul would be its capital” – so said Napoleon Bonaparte, who saw İstanbul as the most strategic point on earth. And centuries later, his words still stand. With its unique position, bridging Europe and Asia, İstanbul remains an eternal destination that captivates travelers from around the globe.

Adventurers from across Europe once arrived here via the Orient Express, the legendary train route that fused luxury and exploration. Today, you can retrace these illustrious steps by embarking on a newly restored Orient Express, rekindling the nostalgia of classic train travel. For those wishing to craft their own adventure, Europe’s extensive train network offers a scenic route to İstanbul’s Sirkeci Station, with mesmerizing landscapes unfolding along each mile. Alternatively if you prefer to travel by sea, İstanbul welcomes cruise passengers at Galataport, its brand-new waterfront terminal along the shores of the Bosphorus.

Immerse yourself in culture and cuisine

Deep-dive into culture at İstanbul’s myriad museums, galleries and sites ( Go Türkiye )

Begin your exploration of this vibrant city with a trip to İstanbul Modern, a world-class museum where you can tap into the artistic pulse of the city. From there, explore the galleries scattered around Karaköy and Galata, or the nearby Pera Museum. Whether you’re admiring Ottoman portraiture, soaking in avant-garde installations, or visiting independent artists’ studios, you can immerse yourself in the creative atmosphere that defines İstanbul’s thriving art scene today.

İstanbul’s dynamic food scene has also gained recent global recognition, extending far beyond iconic traditional dishes like baklava and kebab. The city now has 77 Michelin-recommended restaurants, including six Michelin-starred eateries and one boasting a hallowed two stars. A sophisticated culinary style has emerged thanks to the efforts of a new generation of culinary stars, including several notable female chefs. Ready your tastebuds for an elevated experience, as these culinary hotspots craft traditional Anatolian ingredients like yogurt, tahini, figs and pomegranates into inventive dishes.

One of the great joys of visiting İstanbul is its connection to two continents. In just 15 minutes, you can cross from Europe to Asia by boat, touching down in Kadıköy, a neighborhood that has transformed into one of the city’s trendiest locales, brimming with life, creativity, and an array of culinary delights. Stroll through its colourful streets, investigating a flurry of boutiques, antique shops, cafes and bars, as well as bustling food markets, street art murals, and scenic coastal parks. While the Bosphorus, the strait separating Europe and Asia and connecting the Sea of Marmara to the Black Sea, has a timeless beauty in and of itself. Relishing a striking sunset or full moon yacht cruise along its shores is an experience of a lifetime, set against a backdrop of imperial summer palaces and coastal mansions built by the Ottoman elite centuries ago.

Discover the land of ‘liquid gold’

After exploring İstanbul, head west toward the Aegean coast, where landscapes are adorned with olive groves that have been harvested for millennia. The coastal stretch from Çanakkale to Ayvalık, known as the land of olives, offers travelers an immersive connection to nature and local traditions. Wander through the ancient cities of Troy and Assos, where myth and history intertwine. Discover the land of mythological figures like Paris, whose love for Helen sparked the downfall of Troy, and Aeneas, the Trojan prince who escaped the city’s ruins to found a ‘new Troy’. His 7-year journey from Antandros (today’s Altınoluk) to Rome is now known as the Aeneas Route, a culturally significant corridor co-founded by the European Council and the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, highlighting a shared heritage between Italy and Türkiye.

While in the region, explore the tranquil village of Adatepe, nestled in the foothills of Kazdağı (Mount Ida), and the picturesque town of Ayvalık, where old brick olive factories and centuries-old olive trees bear witness to the area’s rich olive oil legacy. In Çanakkale, history buffs can visit theWorld War I memorial of Gallipoli and dive among the shipwrecks at the Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park.

Enjoy views and vintages on a Turkish wine tour

Delve into Türkiye’s wine scene with a wander around one of its stunning vineyards ( Go Türkiye )

Türkiye’s wine heritage dates back thousands of years, and today its vineyards are experiencing a true renaissance. Whether in İzmir and Denizli on the Aegean coast or in the unique landscapes of Cappadocia, local wineries craft distinctive white wines from indigenous grapes like Bornova Misketi, Emir, and Narince. Alternatively, the Eastern provinces of Elazığ and Diyarbakır are known for their robust Öküzgözü and Boğazkere varieties.

Many regions offer vineyard tours and dedicated vineyard routes, such as the Thrace and Urla Vineyard Routes. With its fertile soil, deep-rooted traditions, and stunning scenery, these are a must-visit for any wine lover. While for those eager to explore the local culinary traditions and diverse range of olive oil-based dishes, the rapidly growing farm-to-table restaurants (some Michelin-and Green-starred) in Urla are the perfect destination.

Book a ‘blue voyage’

Escape into Türkiye’s tranquil waters on a ‘blue voyage’ around the Aegean ( Go Türkiye )

Sailing along the Aegean coast of Türkiye offers an unparalleled journey through secluded coves, ancient cities, and remnants of civilizations that are often inaccessible by land. During long summers, you can explore these coastlines in style aboard Turkish gulets – traditional wooden yachts now redesigned for luxurious seafaring.

Destinations like Bodrum, Datça, Marmaris, Göcek and Fethiye offer pristine waters, hidden bays, and a historical backdrop that stretches back millennia. Along the way, you’ll encounter ancient sites like Halicarnassusin Bodrum;Knidosin Datça, once a prosperous Mediterranean port; and the rock-cut tombs of Kaunos, which overlook the winding Dalyan River.

Explore the Turkish Riviera

From gorgeous beaches to sculpted golf courses, the beautiful Turkish riviera is a must-explore ( Shutterstock / gokcentunc )

No journey through Türkiye is complete without a visit to the Turkish Riviera. Famed for its Blue Flag beaches, world-class golf courses of Belek, and luxury golden sand-strewn beachfront hotels, Antalya also features ancient ruins and natural wonders – including dramatic mountains, canyons, and waterfalls. This region offers a vibrant mix of diverse attractions, from its ancient fortified city center to its centuries-old rock theaters that continue to host concerts and festivals today.

From reef diving in the crystal-clear waters of Kaş, hiking through the ancient ruins of Olympos, marveling at the monumental tombs of coastal Lycian cities, or simply relaxing on sun-soaked beaches, Antalya combines unforgettable cultural experiences and captivating landscapes alike. While in the spring shoulder season, you can swim at pristine beaches, ski at Saklıkent Ski Center, and play golf at night under illuminating floodlights – all in a single day.

Step back in time

Travel back to the ancient world with a trip around the fascinating ruins at İzmir ( Go Türkiye )

History buffs can mine a rich seam during their travels to this fascinating country. Türkiye is home to the Seven Churches of Revelation, all located along the country’s western coast in the millennia-old ruins of Pergamum (Bergama), Thyatria (Akhisar), Smryna (İzmir), Sardeis (Salihli), Philadelphia (Alaşehir), Ephesus (Selçuk) and Laodicea (Denizli). You can also visit the Church of St. Peter in Antioch (modern-day Antakya in southeastern Türkiye), believed to be the world’s first Christian church carved into a cave.

Far to the south in the ancient lands of Şanlıurfa, a discovery has rewritten the history of human civilization. Göbeklitepe, a 12,000-year-old archaeological site, is hailed as the world’s first sanctuary, predating both Stonehenge and the Egyptian Pyramids by thousands of years. Visiting offers a chance to journey back to the dawn of human society, where hunter-gatherers erected monumental stone structures. More recently, archaeologists have uncovered additional mound sites in the surrounding area, known as Taş Tepeler. These newly discovered settlements, including the excavation of Karahantepe, suggest that the region was home to a vast network of interconnected communities between 12,000 and 8,000 BCE.

While here, pay a trip to the Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum, home to the world’s largest and most fascinating Neolithic collection. It’s also worth noting that Şanlıurfa, along with the neighboring city Gaziantep, is one of Türkiye’s renowned ‘food capitals’. So make sure to sample the delicious local dishes in between visits.

Discover a winter wonderland

For those craving some adventure far from the typical tourist paths, the eastern city of Kars offers a remote and captivating experience. The best way to reach this fascinating destination is aboard the Doğu Ekspresi (Eastern Express), a scenic 25-hour train route provided by Turkish State Railways. This epic journey is especially magical in winter, when the Anatolian hinterland is blanketed in thick layer snow, transforming Kars into a true winter wonderland. (It’s no surprise that Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk set his famous novel Snow in this remote town).

While in Kars, be sure to visit Ani, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where the ruins of grand churches and fortresses rise dramatically against the rugged landscape. For even more unforgettable adventures, skate across the frozen surface of Lake Çıldıror explore the Sarıkamış ski resort, known for its powdery snow and unmatched skiing conditions in winter.