Best hotels in Tulum, from jungle escapes to adults-only hideaways and all-inclusive resorts

A favourite for those who love boho vibes, Tulum beckons with miles of sandy beaches, calm, turquoise waters, tropical jungles, and a rich Maya heritage, seen at the spectacular archaeological site that rises over the Caribbean. Natural wonders such as cenotes and the Sian Ka’an Nature Reserve coexist with wellness retreats, buzzing beach clubs, and innovative culinary offerings, resulting in an eclectic and vibrant tropical paradise.

The recent opening of Tulum International Airport is proof of this destination’s increasing popularity and appeal, as is the development of its hotel landscape. Offerings range from sophisticated boutique hotels to all-inclusive resorts – read on and start planning your next Tulum getaway.

Visiting the region’s natural wonders is my number one reason to love Tulum. I strongly encourage you to book a tour to the Sian Ka’an Reserve, where mangroves and lagoons create a unique setting, as well as a visit to a cenote. Swimming in these natural caves is as refreshing for the body as it is for the mind. As for dining, snag a table at Arca or Hartwood for a memorable meal. Cristina Alonso

The best hotels in Tulum

1. Hotel Esencia

open image in gallery This hotel was the former residence of an Italian duchess ( Tanveer Badal Photography )

Once the residence of an Italian duchess, Hotel Esencia is infused with a spirit of sophistication, creativity, and beauty, hiding in a spectacular 50-acre property that feels like a secret waiting to be unveiled. This award-winning hotel features 47 unique suites with amenities like plunge pools and wellness spaces, as well as four stunning villas – including the jaw-dropping Esencia Mansion, with four bedrooms and three pools.

Adventures abound at Esencia: tennis, snorkelling, golf, and even private helicopter rides are all part of the offerings. To unwind, Esencia Spa awaits with a Mayan organic kitchen, where therapists blend bespoke scrubs and balms using local ingredients, and there’s a temazcal for a holistic cleansing journey.

Address: Carretera Cancun – Tulum, km 265, 77750, Xpu Ha, Quintana Roo

Price: From £682

2. La Valise hotel

open image in gallery Relaxation is at the centre of every holiday at La Valise ( La Valise )

It’s highly likely that you’ve seen a photo of La Valise’s Beachfront Master Suite: a breathtaking room with a King bed that literally rolls out onto the terrace, allowing you to sleep under the Caribbean sky. This is just one of many reasons to love La Valise, the epitome of barefoot luxury. Chic details fill every corner of the hotel, from its 22 suites to the renowned NÜ restaurant, focused on local, sustainable ingredients and creative Mexican techniques.

Staying at La Valise offers countless opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation: practice Ashtanga Yoga, embark on an introspective journey during a Forgiveness Ceremony, or feel the embrace of a soothing Xocolatl Cocoa Wrap at the spa.

Address: Carretera Tulum – Boca Paila, km 8.7, 77760, Tulum, Quintana Roo

Price: From £407

3. Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya hotel

open image in gallery For a private and exclusive hotel, check in to Conrad Tulum ( Victor Elias/Victor Elias Photography )

Its privileged location on a secluded bay makes Conrad Tulum one of the most relaxing hideaways in town, granting a sense of privacy and exclusivity. With 349 guest rooms and suites, boasting sea and jungle views, it’s large enough to offer a variety of experiences without feeling crowded.

Make time for a morning at the Conrad Spa Tulum, where Maya mysticism and regional botanicals meet modern wellness techniques. Indulge in a restorative Quartz Sand Massage or choose a Copal Purifying Ritual, where copal – an aromatic resin – helps cleanse your energy and soothe your body. Among the varied culinary offerings, don’t miss dinner at Autor, recognised by Michelin for its blend of traditional and modern Mexican techniques.

Address: Carretera Cancun – Tulum 307, 77774, Chemuyil, Quintana Roo

Price: From £279

4. Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort hotel

open image in gallery For a great family-friendly stay, book a room at this Hilton resort ( Victor Elias/Victor Elias Photography )

Placed within a secluded complex (next to Conrad Tulum), this family-friendly resort makes every detail of your beach getaway simple and stress-free. There are 735 guest rooms decorated in tranquil colors, 13 dining outlets –including Auma steakhouse, Maxal Mexican Chop House, and the Asian-inspired Noriku – and an astounding eight swimming pools. Between all the facilities, you will never run out of things to do and enjoy.

Guests of all ages will be thrilled with the resort’s dedicated areas. Little ones from ages four to 12 can be part of treasure hunts and dance parties at the kids’ club, while teens can enjoy ping pong matches and rounds of mini golf. And for the grown-ups? There are DJ sets, karaoke sessions, and pool parties.

Address: Carretera Cancun – Tulum 307, 77774, Chemuyil, Quintana Roo

Price: From £317

5. Our Habitas Tulum

open image in gallery Look out onto beach views at Our Habitas ( Our Habitas Tulum )

In the heart of Tulum’s Hotel Zone, Our Habitas grants you an unbeatable location, placing you steps away from the action while providing a completely secluded sanctuary. Lush vegetation brushes against your skin as you make your way across the property, gracing your stay with a sense of discovery and mystery. Guest rooms, dotted along the jungle and running all the way to the beach, are designed to leave as small a trace on the environment as possible. Wood, canvas walls, palapa roofs, and outdoor showers immerse you in the beauty of your surroundings.

Community is at the heart of Our Habitas, offering an array of engaging on-site activities that range from yoga lessons to drink-and-draw sessions.

Address: Km 4.5, Av. Boca Paila, 77780 Tulum, Quintana Roo

Price: From £173

6. Olas Tulum hotel

open image in gallery For a sustainable stay, look into a holiday at Olas Tulum ( Tanveer Badal )

Set in a charming house dating from the Seventies, Olas is a tribute to the essence of Tulum: embracing its stunning natural setting, slow rhythm, and sense of community. The team at Olas is committed to a sustainable operation that respects the surrounding environment. The hotel’s curved walls allow for natural air circulation, it runs on solar power, and features state-of-the-art wastewater systems. Spacious suites at Olas feature reclaimed wood furniture and simple yet stylish decor, creating a sense of ease.

At Olas, yoga classes and open-air massages are among the preferred forms of staying present, while its lovely rooftop, with sweeping views of the Sian Ka’an reserve, offers the perfect way to end the day as you watch the sunset.

Address: Km 10.6, Av. Boca Paila, 77780 Tulum, Quintana Roo

Price: From £192

7. Secrets Akumal hotel

open image in gallery Secrets Akumal is found by Playa Akumal Cove ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ideally placed on a long stretch of white sandy beach and surrounded by verdant jungle, this spectacular all-inclusive resort holds a promise: you won’t have to worry about a single thing between check in and check out. With 434 suites – many of them with gorgeous Caribbean views – plus 16 dining outlets, and a sprawling, 18,000-square-foot spa, possibilities for enjoyment are endless.

As an adults-only resort, Secrets Akumal is perfect for a getaway with your loved one or friends. Spend sunny days lounging by the pools, snorkelling, or kayaking, and celebrate the evening with a live music performance or a beach party.

Address: Mexico 307 km 254, 77760 Akumal, Quintana Roo

Price: From £910

8. Nomade hotel

open image in gallery For a wellness stay to reconnect with yourself, check out Nomade ( Nomade )

Guided by a philosophy of transformation and discovery, your stay at Nomade is an invitation to look inward and to connect with those around you, as well as with your surroundings. Ice baths, stargazing evenings, breath work sessions, and traditional temazcal ceremonies are all part of the programme, as are performances by local musicians and DJs to fill the nights with music and joy.

Guest rooms at Nomade encapsulate Tulum’s boho chic vibe, with materials like concrete and wood interacting with textiles and pottery. When it comes to dining, the hotel’s three eateries – Kuu Ju, serving Japanese specialties; the Mediterranean-inspired Macondo, and the beachside La Popular – turn every meal into a moment to be fully present, showcasing fresh, local produce and highlighting the beauty of a table shared.

Address: Carretera Tulum–Boca Paila, km 10.5, 77880 Tulum, Quintana Roo

Price: From £225

9. Casa Malca hotel

open image in gallery Stay at Casa Malca’s beachfront jungle ( Casa Malca )

It’s safe to say that Casa Malca looks like no other hotel in Tulum. Pre-hispanic-inspired sculptures, velvet-covered furniture, and modern art pieces blend with contemporary architecture and pristine beaches, creating an unforgettable setting. These details are all thanks to the creative mind of its owner, New York-based galleries Lio Malca, who redesigned the long-abandoned property, filling it with life and eye-catching pieces in every corner. Within the original house, you’ll find nine guest rooms, while 26 more are dotted across the beachfront jungle. Three restaurants, a bar, a spa, and a pool with a magical tunnel that leads to the beach all complement the experience.

Address: Carretera Tulum – Boca Paila km 9.5, 77780 Tulum, Quintana Roo

Price: From £300

10. Muare Tulum Hotel

open image in gallery For an adult-only option, choose Muare Tulum ( Muare Tulum Hotel )

Relaxation begins the moment you step into this adult-only refuge in Tulum, placed in the hip La Veleta neighborhood. Muare’s stunning architecture blends smooth, contemporary lines with local elements like palapa roofs and plenty of vegetation to create an immersive setting where the hours feel longer and the days seem sunnier.

The charming villas will welcome you with warm materials and textures, while the terraces and plunge pools offer endless hours of privacy and calm. The feeling continues at the spa, where ancient traditions meet local ingredients in deeply relaxing treatments. As for dining, Gaudea serves fresh Mexican cuisine with touches of Mediterranean inspiration.

Address: Calle 7 Poniente, 77760 Tulum, Quintana Roo

Price: From £150

11. Casa Gitano hotel

open image in gallery If you are heading to Tulum for beach parties in paradise, look no further than Casa Gitano ( Casa Gitano )

If you’ve heard about Tulum’s legendary beach clubs, chances are you know about Gitano. Open since 2013, Gitano blends delicious cuisine and drinks – especially mezcal – with tropical surroundings and music to create the quintessential Tulum experience. These days, Gitano Beach Tulum features a restaurant, bar, beach club, and a hotel. Casa Gitano brings the vibes to every moment of your stay, offering lovely oceanfront villas and suites outfitted in calming tones and featuring private terraces – and an in-room cocktail bar! Find balance with wellness-centred activities including animal flow, sound healing, and yoga.

Address: Boca Paila km 9.4, 77780 Tulum, Quintana Roo

Price: From £146

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. As a travel writer, Cristina has visited Tulum and the Riviera Maya several times, always enchanted by its immense natural beauty and rich Maya culture. When picking which hotels to include, she considers her own experience staying in the hotels and evaluates location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What is the best month to travel to Tulum?

The beginning of the year is bright and sunny in Tulum, when warm temperatures range between 20C and 30C and rains are scarce. This also makes this the most popular season, particularly during Easter break.

Temperatures and humidity rise as the spring turns into summer, with rains bathing the area between July and October. Showers tend to be short, though, with the sun shining again most of the time. Summer tends to bring fewer crowds and lower rates.

Hurricane season begins in the summer and usually ends around late October. As the year comes to an end, temperatures fall slightly, bringing sunny days, balmy nights, and a new wave of visitors – particularly in late November and all the way into the holidays.

What currency do I need?

Most resorts, restaurants, bars, and boutiques take credit cards, but it’s always a good idea to have Mexican pesos at hand for small purchases like snacks. Tipping in pesos and US dollars is recommended.

Is Tulum cheap or expensive?

Tulum’s increased popularity has brought higher prices over the past few years, particularly at luxury resorts, beach clubs, and trendy restaurants. It is possible to find more affordable options, especially if you explore downtown Tulum (Centro).

What is Tulum famous for?

Stunning beaches bathed by the Caribbean have long made Tulum a favorite among those searching for calm and relaxation –especially in the form of yoga, meditation, and other mindfulness-centric practices. Over the years, though, Tulum has also developed a vibrant party scene, with beach clubs and bars that keep the energy high well into the night.

Tulum’s cultural and natural wonders are essential to its mystical spirit. Make sure you explore the seaside archaeological site, the breathtaking Sian Ka’an Nature Reserve, and the many cenotes (natural sinkholes) in the area.