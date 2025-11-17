12 best all-inclusive hotels in Mexico, from adults-only hideaways to family-friendly favourites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gone are the days when staying at an all-inclusive resort was synonymous with sacrificing certain comforts for the sake of our budget – think less-than-stellar buffets, questionably-prepared poolside cocktails, and run-down public areas. Instead, we are now in a golden era of all-inclusive resorts, where a fixed fare means countless dining and entertainment options and wellness experiences. Sometimes you’ll even be offered unique perks, from airport transportation to premium wines and spirits.

From a secluded adults-only jungle retreat overlooking the Pacific Ocean to a kid-friendly paradise on the Riviera Maya, these are the most extraordinary all-inclusive resorts in Mexico. Seeking more inspiration? Check out our guide to the best hotels in Mexico and the best hotels in Cancun.

As an experienced travel journalist, Cristina has explored Mexico’s hotel scene extensively – and has encountered plenty of pleasant surprises when staying at all-inclusive resorts. Places like Hotel Xcaret Mexico and Fairmont Mayakoba are among her favourites, with spectacular dining and entertainment offerings that elevate the category. Cristina Alonso

The best all-inclusive hotels in Mexico 2025

At a glance

1. Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort hotel

Punta Mita, Mexico – Punta Mita, Nayarit

open image in gallery Exclusive Naviva is the only adults-only boutique resort in Punta Mita ( Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts )

Think of everything you know about all-inclusive resorts – then throw it all out the window. Highly personalised, free-spirited, and endlessly inspiring, Naviva is an adults-only escape designed for those who desire deep relaxation and thrilling adventure in equal measures. Located next to the iconic Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, this intimate resort features only 15 ultra-luxurious bungalows, nestled among verdant jungles and facing the stunning Pacific Ocean.

The all-encompassing fare at Naviva covers all of your meals and drinks, including premium wines and spirits. There’s also one spa journey per guest per stay, and access to an array of immersive experiences – ranging from a gratitude meditation by the sea to an afternoon spent shore fishing or a Mexican wine tasting.

Address: Lote H-2, Carretera Federal 200, km 19.5, 63734 Punta de Mita, Nayarit

Read more: Caves, cocktails and dances with deers – 11 days on Mexico’s Copper Canyon railway route

2. Hotel Xcaret Mexico hotel

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Kids will be spoilt for choice at Hotel Xcaret ( Hotel Xcaret Mexico )

A Caribbean family-friendly paradise, Hotel Xcaret Mexico celebrates the country’s joy and folklore at every turn. Following a spectacular revamp, the resort now features 1,800 suites, divided into 10 casas. New additions include Casa Sol (offering a series of fun spaces exclusively for teens), the adults-only Casa Eclipse, and Casa Agua (boasting a family spa with interactive pools).

Hotel Xcaret’s All-Fun-Inclusive package grants you unlimited access to Xcaret Group’s theme parks – such as the fun and slightly trippy Xenses – and pure culinary joy at the resort’s 20 eateries, including the Michelin-starred Ha’ by Chef Carlos Gaytán.

Address: Carretera Chetumal–Puerto Juarez km 282. Colonia Rancho Xcaret, 77710, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

Read more: Why this sliver of paradise is an ideal choice for LGBT+ honeymoons

3. Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit hotel

Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit

open image in gallery Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit sits plum on the white sands of Banderas Bay ( Velas Resorts )

The inspiring Banderas Bay is home to this luxurious all-inclusive resort, a family-friendly paradise where days are spent in an endless pursuit of tropical bliss. Start your day with a bike tour, enjoy a round of golf at Vista Vallarta Golf Club, or simply splash around in the pool, cocktail in hand. There’s no lack of options for the youngest guests: check out the kids’ club, teens’ club, and even a dedicated area for tweens. At sunset, retreat to your suite and enjoy a dip in your private pool before heading out to explore the resort’s dining options. How about a French feast at Piaf or a homemade pasta at Lucca?

Grand Velas has two more extraordinary all-inclusive resorts in Los Cabos and Riviera Maya.

Address: Av. Cocoteros 98 Sur, 63735, Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit

Read more: How Mexico City’s humble taco went from market stall to Michelin star

4. La Casa de la Playa hotel

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery La Casa de la Playa is a great choice for foodies ( La Casa de la Playa )

A 63-suite boutique hotel by the Caribbean waters, La Casa de la Playa is mastering the art of the luxury all-inclusive. The stellar culinary offerings feature restaurants by renowned Mexican chefs Martha Ortiz and the Monterrey-born Rivera-Rio brothers, as well as influential Spanish chef Andoni Luis Aduriz. Should you crave something sweet, head into the charming Chocolateria, curated by chocolatier Mao Montiel. In the mood for a nightcap? Head to La Bodega for a sip of mezcal.

Booking a room at La Casa de la Playa grants you access to the hydrotherapy circuit at Muluk Spa and, for an adrenaline boost, to all of Xcaret Groups’s parks – including the thrilling Xplor. You can also eat at the restaurants found at its other resorts – Hotel Xcaret Mexico and Hotel Xcaret Arte – but nobody will blame you if you never want to leave your suite’s private pool.

Address: Carretera Chetumal–Puerto Juarez km 282. Colonia Rancho Xcaret, 77710, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

Rates: From $2,010 USD (£1,482)

Book now

Read more: Why you shouldn’t miss this colourful alternative to Cancun off your Mexico itinerary

5. Atelier Playa Mujeres hotel

Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Restaurant Maria Dolores at Atelier Playa Mujeres is listed as a ‘Recommended Restaurant’ in the 2024 and 2025 Michelin guide ( Preferred Hotels & Resorts )

The tranquil shores of Playa Mujeres are home to this stunning adults-only resort, featuring 593 suites – many of them with private patios, plunge pools, and even water terraces that fuse into the horizon. Views of the Caribbean and the Greg Norman-designed golf course ensure hours of blissful contemplation.

Options for enjoyment abound at the sprawling property. More than 25 dining outlets mean you’ll never run out of dishes to try – don’t miss a dinner at Maria Dolores, helmed by Chef Edgar Nunez – while tropical delight awaits at the four pools and azure waters, perfect for a day of paddle boarding or kayaking.

Address: Prol. Bonampak s/n, Playa Mujeres, 77400, Zona Continental Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo

Read more: How to enjoy a peaceful break on Mexico’s party peninsula

6. W Punta de Mita hotel

Punta de Mita, Nayarit

open image in gallery Nayarit is a great destination for rookie and veteran surfers ( Marriott International )

Inspired by the region’s indigenous Wixarika culture and its rich jungle, W Punta de Mita blends local flavour with the brand’s well-known quirkiness – plus a touch of boho chic at its recently renovated suites. The resort’s W Unlimited Package removes any possible trace of stress from your stay. This package allows you to enjoy meals and drinks at the Mexican-inspired Venazu, the beachside Chevychería, the poolside WET Deck, and the relaxing Living Room Bar – plus a three-course dinner at Spice Market. Should you want to try the recently opened Rubra, by chef Daniela Soto-Innes, you’ll get a 15 per cent discount. Still need to let go of tension? Unwind with an hour-long hydrotherapy session for two (one session per stay) at Away Spa.

Address: Carretera Federal La Cruz de Huanacaxtle-Punta de Mita, km 8.5, 63734, Punta de Mita, Nayarit

Read more: Solo female traveler reveals why Mexico is great for visiting alone (though there is a city she won’t return to)

7. Fairmont Mayakoba hotel

Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Fairmont Makakoba is home to the 18-hole championship El Camaleon Golf Course, designed by Greg Norman ( Fairmont Mayakoba )

Set amidst a unique landscape of rich mangroves and emerald lagoons, Fairmont Mayakoba embraces you with a sense of tranquillity and freedom. The resort is part of Mayakoba, a private gated community just 45 minutes from Cancun International Airport. Recently renovated, the hotel is a favourite among couples and families thanks to its 10 swimming pools – one of them for adults only– 10 dining outlets, and friendly, attentive service.

Opting for the resort’s all-inclusive option grants you unlimited dining and premium beverage service. If you’re bringing the family, kids aged from five to 11 can enjoy three hours of fun at the two kids’ clubs, Coati and Balam.

Address: Carretera Federal Cancun–Playa del Carmen, km. 298, 77710, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

Read more: Eight of the best Caribbean islands for winter sun and beach stays

8. Pueblo Bonito Pacífica Golf & Spa Resort hotel

Cabo San Lucas, BCS

open image in gallery This adults-only hideway boasts its own private beach ( Pueblo Bonito Pacífica Golf & Spa Resort )

Nestled within Quivira Los Cabos private community, Pueblo Bonito welcomes adults into a 201-room, all-inclusive, and stress-free paradise. A sprawling private beach and two swimming pools create the setting for a postcard-perfect tropical getaway.

The all-inclusive adults-only fare allows you to unwind with a tailored massage at Armonia Spa, feast on a tapas spread to the sound of a live DJ at Peninsula, and sip on poolside cocktails at Aire Aquabar. Perks extend to Quivira Golf & Beach Club, too. Guests can practice their swing at the Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course and crown a perfect day with dinner at Quivira Steakhouse.

Address: Paraiso Escondido, Quivira, 23450, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur

Read more: I went to a couple’s resort as a single person – it was the perfect start to Brat summer

9. Secrets Akumal hotel

Akumal, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico, was ranked the best hotel in the world in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travellers’ Choice Awards ( Tripadvisor )

Placed on a sprawling, white sandy beach, Secrets Akumal lies only 20 minutes from Downtown Tulum. It is a perfect option for those who want to enjoy the area’s vibrant culture as well as the blissful convenience of an all-inclusive resort. An impressive 434 suites await with views of the resort gardens, pools, and the Caribbean. Should you want to elevate your stay, opt for the Preferred Club and enjoy an upgraded suite, enhanced room amenities, and access to the Premier Lounge.

Sunny days are filled with activities like kayak tours, scuba expeditions, and tennis matches, although lounging by the resort’s three pools can be equally thrilling. To experience full indulgence, treat yourself (and your loved one) to a couples’ massage at the spa, followed by dinner at one of the resort’s 16 food and drink outlets, from the Pan-Asian Himitsu to Oceana, which is focused on fresh seafood.

Address: Mexico 307 km 254, 77760, Akumal, Quintana Roo

Read more: The best Mexico holiday destinations – and when to travel to each one

10. Palafitos Overwater Bungalows hotel

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Get up close to nature at Palafitos Overwater Bungalows ( Lomas Hospitality )

Floating over the clear waters of Playa Maroma, this resort beckons with the only overwater bungalows in the region. Perfect for a romantic getaway, the resort’s bungalows feature private terraces and plunge pools, as well as glass floor sections that bring you closer to the Caribbean’s extraordinary beauty.

With the More Inclusive Experience, you can start your day with a generous brunch buffet, followed by a snorkelling tour or a catamaran ride along the shore. If you’re in search of relaxation, take part in a meditation session or head to the hydrotherapy circuit at NAAY Spa. Finish your day with dinner at the Overwater Grill & Wine Bar.

Address: Carretera Tulum, km 55.3, 77710, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

Read more: Inside the carefree Mexico City dance parties where alcohol is banned

11. Secrets Huatulco Resort & Spa hotel

Huatulco, Oaxaca

open image in gallery Secrets Huatulco Resort & Spa is a great choice for those seeking a secluded getaway ( Secrets Huatulco Resort & Spa )

Hidden among an imposing mountainous landscape on the coast of Oaxaca, this adults-only resort stays true to its name, granting a feeling of privacy and seclusion throughout your stay. Its 399 panoramic suites are graced with private terraces, hot tubs, and views of the ocean and Conejos Bay, creating an incomparable setting for romance.

A flawless day at Secrets Huatulco may include a surfing session followed by a poolside nap. After a seaweed treatment and a soak in the open-air hydrotherapy circuit at Secrets Spa, share a perfectly cooked steak at Castaways, one of the 16 dining outlets at the resort. Guests seeking extra oomph will love joining the Preferred Club, a doorway to perks like upgraded suites, an exclusive lounge, and personalised concierge services.

Address: Blvd. Benito Juarez 8, Bahía Conejos, 70989, Huatulco, Oaxaca

Read more: How dreamy ‘cloud forests’ make this central American country an ideal alternative to Costa Rica

12. Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos hotel

San Jose del Cabo, BCS

open image in gallery Guests at Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos speak highly of its spa facilities ( Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos )

With the stunning Sea of Cortez as your backdrop, this adults-only resort is the perfect starting point to explore the region's stunning natural wonders – think whale-watching expeditions, sunset sailboat rides, and off-road adventures through the desert. Of course, there’s much to love at the resort itself, as well. Test your balance during a SUP yoga lesson, treat yourself to a facial at the spa, or explore Le Blanc's culinary offerings – ranging from the casual Blank Pizza to the haute-cuisine Lumiere, boasting a sophisticated tasting menu with pairings.

Your all-inclusive rate at Le Blanc also means you get to enjoy a personalised butler service, which includes help with your laundry and drawing you a relaxing bath.

Address: Carretera Transpeninsular, 23405, San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur

Read more: This Brazilian wildlife hotspot is cheaper than an African safari

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Mexico?

Located in Mexico’s coastal areas, the resorts mentioned here are welcoming at any time of the year. Spring brings warm temperatures and draws in lots of local and international travelers, while summer tends to be a little quieter in terms of crowds – and higher in temperatures. Hurricane season usually runs from July to October, so you may encounter lower prices (and a higher possibility of rain). Winter brings cooler temperatures and the high season, with travellers looking to celebrate the holidays by the ocean or a sunshine escape.

What are the nicest areas to stay in?

Mexico’s coasts are lined with awe-inspiring beaches, and there is no shortage of options for a tropical getaway. The resorts selected in this list are located in some of the country’s most beloved destinations (such as the Riviera Maya and Los Cabos), not only granting postcard-perfect settings, but also safety and peace of mind.

What currency do I need?

The bliss of staying at an all-inclusive resort means pretty much all of your expenditures are taken care of. That being said, it’s always a good idea to have some cash at hand – be it Mexican pesos or US dollars – for tips.

Is Mexico family friendly?

Absolutely! Mexicans love traveling with the family, and you’ll notice it at several of the resorts featured in this article. Family getaways are treated as special occasions, and every member of the resort you choose will make sure you remember it as such.

Read more: Rio de Janeiro city guide – Where to eat, drink, shop and stay in Brazil’s hottest city