Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From north to south and from one impressive peninsula to the other, Mexico is as rich and diverse in nature as it is in culture. Exploring the country can mean swimming in turquoise waters in the Caribbean, sipping Mexican wine in Baja California Norte, or strolling the cobblestone streets of a colonial town – and there’s a spectacular hotel for each of these experiences.

Mexico’s top destinations are home to world-class hotels, several of them lauded with Michelin keys and spots on the World’s 50 Best Hotels List. So, what’s the secret? Beyond stunning architecture, incomparable culinary experiences and creative activity programming, you’ll find a warm, heartfelt hospitality that sets Mexico apart and transforms every stay into a lasting memory. From an ultra-luxury boutique resort to a restored hacienda, Mexico’s best hotels are as unique as the country itself.

Best hotels in Mexico 2025

At a glance

1. Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo hotel

open image in gallery Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is an architectural marvel located on a 3,000-acre peninsula on the Pacific coastline ( Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts )

It’s hard to think of a more spectacular setting than Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo. Situated on a breathtaking private nature reserve where lush jungle meets the Pacific and imposing cliffs line the coastline, the resort’s sleek yet welcoming suites offer postcard-worthy views of the stunning natural surroundings. The reserve serves as inspiration and backdrop to a scintillating array of experiences, from whale-watching boat rides (seasonal), outdoor wellness sessions and even a nighttime insect safari.

Dining in Tamarindo means feasting on fantastic tacos at Nacho or experiencing contemporary Mexican food at Coyul, a restaurant designed in partnership with renowned Mexico City chef Elena Reygadas. Coffee extraction classes, agave spirit tastings, and fermentation workshops are also part of the culinary offerings.

Address: Carretera 200, km 7.5. Barra de Navidad, La Manzanilla, Jalisco. 48898

Book now

Read more: Inside the carefree Mexico City dance parties where alcohol is banned

2. Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort hotel

open image in gallery Las Ventanas al Paraíso is situated in the Mexican desert overlooking the Sea of Cortez ( Barbara Kraft )

A true legend in Cabo – and Mexico – Las Ventanas al Paraíso is the epitome of luxurious hospitality, a place where everyone seems to know what you want before you do. Days here are spent lounging by the iconic oceanfront pool or sipping cocktails on the beach –even better if you book a beach cabana, equipped with its own plunge pool and mini fridge. Should you feel adventure calling, why not snorkel in the Sea of Cortez or ride a horse along Cabo’s powerful desert landscape? If it’s relaxation you need, the spa awaits with treatments inspired by the region’s healing traditions.

Come sundown, head to the visually spectacular Árbol for fresh seafood infused with Indian and Eastern flavours, followed by cocktails and live music at the lively La Botica speakeasy. Crown the night with deep slumber in your suite or villa, featuring charming Mexican touches to root you in your destination.

Address: Carretera Transpeninsular, km 19.5. Cabo Real, San José del Cabo, BCS. 23405

Rates: From $880/£640 USD (plus tax + service charges)

Book now

Read more: Why this sliver of paradise is an ideal choice for LGBT+ honeymoons

3. Maroma, A Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya

open image in gallery Maroma came 18th in the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 ranking ( Belmond )

The shimmering waters of the Mexican Caribbean and its verdant jungles set the mood for the ultimate tropical getaway at Maroma, A Belmond Resort following its 2023 refresh. Soothing neutral tones with touches of turquoise and green hues echo the region’s incomparable natural beauty, inspiring you to leave all traces of stress – and anything that resembles routine – behind.

Belmond’s distinctive hospitality and slow, luxurious bliss are present in every element of your stay, from the sanctuary-like Maroma Spa by Guerlain (the maison’s first spa in Latin America), where Mayan healing traditions meet sophisticated Guerlain savoir faire, to the delightful dining options, which include Woodend by Australian chef Curtis Stone, and Bambuco by Handshake, a tropical cocktail bar developed in partnership with Mexico City’s much-lauded Handshake Speakeasy.

Address: Carretera Cancun–Tulum, km 51. Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo. 77710

Book now

Read more: How Mexico City’s humble taco went from market stall to Michelin star

4. Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection hotel

open image in gallery Susurros del Corazón was awarded two keys by the Michelin Guide in 2024 ( Murphy O Brien )

Located among cliffs on one of Punta de Mita’s loveliest beaches, Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection delicately blends modern architecture and design with warm, locally inspired touches, perfectly honouring its name, which translates as ‘whispers of the heart’. Guest rooms and suites boast floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces to allow the glorious outdoors to blend with the soothing interior spaces, while villas and casas are an ideal setting for a getaway with family or friends.

Discovery abounds with curated experiences, from zarandeado-style fish cooking classes and tours to Islas Marietas National Park, to romantic boat tours at sunset. To embark on a journey within, ONDA, an Auberge Spa offers cacao ceremonies and shaman-led tarot reading sessions, as well as an array of holistic massages and treatments.

Address: Desarrollo El Banco, Carretera a la Cruz de Huanacaxtle, km 14. Corral del Risco, Nayarit. 63734

Book now

Read more: Why you shouldn’t miss this colourful alternative to Cancun off your Mexico itinerary

5. The Ritz-Carlton hotel, Mexico City

open image in gallery Get ready for sprawling views of Mexico City from the Ritz-Carlton ( Marriott Hotels )

Dominating the city from the 37th to the 47th floors of the Chapultepec Uno skyscraper, The Ritz-Carlton Mexico City exudes urban sophistication. Sleek, contemporary interiors create an ideal refuge for business and leisure travellers alike, placing them in the very heart of the city’s bustling Paseo de la Reforma, just steps away from museums, restaurants, and bars. Soaring views from the spacious guest rooms and public areas are the perfect reminder of the city’s grandeur, especially as night falls and the metropolis shimmers below.

Start your day with breakfast at Samos Sabores Míos before heading out to explore, and make time for an ice-cold martini at Carlotta Reforma when you return to the hotel. For an extra touch of indulgence, book a massage at the spa – perfect for unwinding after a busy day around town.

Address: Paseo de la Reforma 509. Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City. 06500

Book now

Read more: How to spend a day in Condesa, Mexico City’s on-trend neighbourhood

6. La Casa de la Playa hotel

open image in gallery La Casa de la Playa is an adults-only playground ( La Casa de la Playa )

There are boutique hotels – and then there is La Casa de la Playa. With 63 suites – each of them outfitted with a plunge pool and bold splashes of colour and Mexican art – this luxury concept hotel by Mexico’s Grupo Xcaret is made for romance and indulgence. The all-inclusive fare grants access to an impressive selection of hedonistic experiences: from pours at the hotel’s Bodega, a space dedicated to Mexican spirits, to sweet treats at Chocolatería, a boutique curated by chocolatier Mao Montiel.

Dining at La Casa de la Playa is a foodie’s dream. The property features exclusive culinary concepts by star chefs like Martha Ortiz, Andoni Luis Aduriz, Virgilio Martínez, and the Monterrey-born Rivera-Río brothers – and staying there also means you can dine at any restaurant in Xcaret’s other two hotels. Need more convincing? Your stay includes access to Xcaret’s spectacular park offerings.

Address: Carretera Chetumal–Puerto Juárez km 282. Colonia Rancho Xcaret, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

Book now

Read more: The best Mexico holiday destinations – and when to travel to each one

7. One&Only Mandarina hotel

open image in gallery Each of the 105 villas at One&Only Mandarina has its own private plunge pool ( One&Only Resorts )

Perched on a stunning cliff above the glittering Pacific, the multi-awarded One&Only Mandarina promises a tropical escape like no other. Elegantly blending into the background, the resort’s treehouses and spectacular villas immerse you in the area’s lush vegetation, while natural textures and wide open spaces create a sense of calm and seclusion.

Activities abound at this luxurious destination: think polo, golf on a Greg Norman-designed course and even tours to the magical town of Tequila, the birthplace of Mexico's signature spirit. For relaxing times, explore the comprehensive wellness program which includes breathwork sessions, temazcal ceremonies and treatments featuring the coveted Tata Harper skincare line.

Mealtimes bring countless opportunities for delight, from the Italian-inspired Allora to The Treetop, a bar that soars above the sea and specialises in sustainable cocktails. The crown jewel is Carao, however; a sophisticated twist on Mexican cuisine by superstar chef Enrique Olvera.

Address: Carretera 200 Tepic–Puerto Vallarta. El Monteón, Nayarit. 63724

Book now

Read more: Combining the magic of Mexico City with the charm of Oaxaca: A journey of art, flamboyance and escapism

8. Four Seasons Resort & Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo del Sol hotel

open image in gallery Condé Nast named the Four Seasons Resort & Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo del Sol the number one resort in the world for 2024 ( Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts )

The most recent member of the Four Seasons family in Mexico is a charming, joyful expression of luxury and extraordinary hospitality. A reimagined hacienda, Four Seasons Resort & Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo del Sol embraces Mexican warmth through a contemporary vision, welcoming guests to spacious rooms outfitted with wooden details and thoughtful, locally inspired pieces of art.

Eating here is an absolute treat – from Nikkei creations at Cayao by Richard Sandoval, to Mediterranean-meets-Baja specialties at the airy Palmerio, all the way through to cocktails at the laid-back Sora rooftop, perfect for a sunset sip. Families, couples and solo travellers will love the endless opportunities to engage with local nature and culture, including stargazing sessions, desert hikes and cooking classes. After a day of fun in the sun, unwind at Tierra Mar Spa, inspired by the Baja coastline and its powerful native flora.

Book now

Address: Carretera Transpeninsular, km 10.3. Cabo del Sol, Cabo San Lucas, BCS. 23455

Read more: All aboard the new train route exploring Mexico’s Mayan heartlands

9. Chablé Yucatán hotel

open image in gallery Expect to share this slice of paradise with Yucatán deer and a host of tropical birds ( Chablé Yucatán )

The small town of Chocholá is home to this breathtaking property, a former eighteenth-century henequen hacienda surrounded by verdant gardens and jungle. Restored and transformed into a luxury hotel in 2016, Chablé Yucatán manages to keep the magic of its history alive while complementing it with bold, modern touches, resulting in an architectural wonder.

Dotted across the property, each guest room feels completely secluded and features a plunge pool and hammock to immerse guests in the slow life the Yucatán peninsula is known for. There is plenty to discover outside your room, however. Cycle around the property, book a treatment at the spa (home to its own cenote) and feast on creative Yucatán specialities at Ixi’im restaurant, led by the talented chef Luis Ronzón. Beyond the walls, Mérida and its surroundings await, with endless natural and cultural riches.

Address: Tablaje 642. Chocholá, Yucatán. 97816

Book now

Read more: Escape the crowds in Yucatan: How to enjoy a peaceful break on Mexico’s party peninsula

10. Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe hotel

open image in gallery Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe is home to its own its own private on-site winery ( Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe )

Designed to honour the imposing landscape of the valley surrounding it, Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe feels equally natural and contemporary – a true hideaway in the heart of one of Mexico’s main wine-producing regions. This makes the hotel the perfect starting point to explore surrounding restaurants and wineries and, of course, delve into its own epicurean delights. At Pictograma, discover the nuances of Grenache through the winery’s selection of reds, whites and rosés in a stunning space designed by Mexico’s renowned Rojkind architecture studio.

Each of the 30 villas ensures total bliss, with plunge pools and tranquil valley views. To achieve a greater level of relaxation, the soothing spa awaits with treatments that draw inspiration from Asian well-being traditions – a Banyan Tree trademark.

Address: Camino Vecinal 179. El Porvenir, Valle de Guadalupe, BCN. 22755

Book now

11. Rosewood San Miguel de Allende hotel

open image in gallery Discover Mexican gastronomy in one of five restaurants and bars at Rosewood San Miguel de Allende ( Rosewood Hotels & Resorts )

A local legend, Rosewood San Miguel de Allende is the epitome of colonial elegance in this much-loved destination. The sprawling property inspires guests to get lost among its hallways, gardens and courtyards, as the city’s unique magic infuses the air. A stay at Rosewood places you in the heart of the action, steps away from beautiful design boutiques, art galleries, restaurants and the iconic Jardín Allende while offering plenty of reasons to kick back and relax on the property.

Warm San Miguel days call for hours spent by the pool followed by lunch at the airy Pirules Garden Kitchen, where chef Odín Rocha turns local ingredients into creative, shareable delights. Come sundown, Luna Rooftop awaits with Mediterranean-inspired bites, signature cocktails, and incomparable views of the town below. Make sure to book an appointment at Sense, a Rosewood Spa, where Mexican traditions inspire rejuvenating treatments.

Address: Nemesio Diez 11. Centro, San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. 37700

Rates: From $504/£367

Book now

Read more: 7 of the best places to visit in Ecuador

12. Cuixmala hotel

open image in gallery Cuixmala was once the home of ecologist Sir James Goldsmith ( Courtesy Cuixmala, Photography by Davis Gerber )

Surreal might be the first word that comes to mind when seeing Cuixmala for the first time: a palace-like structure nestled in a 30,000-acre private reserve, a rhythmic series of stairs leading you to a picture-perfect pool and a secluded beach that seems to exist just for you. Spread across the property, Cuixmala’s 40 guest rooms range from casitas to large villas, bungalows and suites within the main house.

Locally sourced ingredients are the essence of Cuixmala’s culinary experience, from the elegant La Loma restaurant to an outdoor palapa, or the laid-back Casa Gómez. The resort’s three private beaches allow for oceanside walks and horseback rides, paddle boarding and kayaking, or casual picnics with the reserve as a backdrop.

Address: Carretera Melaque–Manzanillo, km 46. Villas de Alborada, Jalisco 48983

Price: From $687/£500

Book now

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

What currency do I need?

In Mexico, the official currency is the Mexican peso, abbreviated as MXN.

When is the best month to visit Mexico?

The best months to visit Mexico are typically November to April, when the weather is dry, warm, and sunny. November sees the start of the dry season and Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations. December to February is peak tourist season, so expect higher prices – book ahead. March and April are hotter, but are a good choice for Easter events.

What is the nicest part of Mexico to stay in?

There are so many wonderful places to explore in Mexico that have plenty to inspire and engage, whatever your interests. If it’s beach time you’re craving, head to Riviera Maya (Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum) and Los Cabos (Cabon San Lucas and José del Cabo). Fancy a city break with a pulse? Head to Mexico City for world-class museums, incredible street food and a buzzing culture – stay in Condesa, Roma and Polanco. Oaxaca City is a great call for learning about indigenous culture, sampling mezcal and Día de los Muertos celebrations, while Puerto Vallarta is a great choice for LGBT+ travellers.

Where do celebrities stay in Mexico?

Los Cabos is a popular choice with celebrities due to its close proximity to Los Angeles, with Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber and George Clooney all spotted in the region. Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore have all been spotted in Tulum, while Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and Demi Moore are all fans of Punta Mita (near Puerto Vallarta), an exclusive gated community with private villas and resorts. Elsewhere, Timothée Chalamet, Drake and Angelina Jolie have all spent time in Mexico City, while Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have holidayed in Isla Holbox

How to find the best hotel deals

Long-haul travel doesn’t always come cheap, but there are a few easy ways to save on both flights and accommodation. Whilst package deals are a lot more convenient, you may save more booking each element separately.

We recommend comparing prices across a few different platforms and travel providers like Expedia, Tui and Hotels.com to utilise their different sales. Keep an eye out for discount codes and last-minute deals, too, as they can often shave even more off your total. You could even try asking if the hotel will beat the price you’ve been quoted.

Right now, The Independent readers can enjoy an exclusive six per cent off selected Mexico resorts on Expedia, including some of our featured hotels, such as Rosewood San Miguel De Allende, Chablé Yucatán and One&Only Mandarina.





Read more: 8 of the best countries to visit in South America, from Brazil to Argentina