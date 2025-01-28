This Tui discount code saves you £300 on your next holiday

If the wet weather has you planning your next holiday, then you’ve come to the right place because our deal-hunting experts have spotted that the travel agent is offering up to £300 off select 2025 and 2026 bookings.

Whether you’re yearning for Greece and its many islands, planning a trip to Croatia or setting your sights further afield (think buzzy Mexico or volcanic Cape Verde), there are deals for families, couples, solo travellers and friends. What’s more, Tui’s travel experts will take on the hard graft of planning everything for you, with flights, accommodation and transfers all included – all you need to do is turn up at the airport.

To help you put your holiday plans into action, we’ve sourced the best Tui voucher codes, which could see you save hundreds of pounds on your next holiday. Whether you’re after a fun-packed stay in a family-friendly hotel in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, or want to retreat to the peace and tranquillity of an adults-only beachside hotel in Mexico, here’s everything you need to know.

Best Tui discount codes

Tui is offering a deal on a whole host of holiday packages when you use the all-important discount code “SALE”, which could save you £100 on bookings when you spend more than £1,000; £200 on bookings of more than £2,000; £300 on those costing more than £3,000; and £400 on those costing more than £4,000.

For example, you could save on a trip to the Coral Sea Aqua Club in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Its waterpark will, of course, be the pièce de résistance for kids, with its waterslides, wave pool and lazy river making this a family-friendly destination. Meanwhile, the beach is just a short walk away.

Perhaps the sunny beaches of Greece are calling your name. Well, you’re in luck. There’s money to be saved on a family-friendly getaway to the Tui Blue Sensatori Atlantica Caldera Palace in Lyttos Beach, Heraklion area, Greece. Located by one of Crete’s lounger-lined, sandy beaches, it features areas for adults as well as those for families, with entertainment spanning everything from professional shows to yoga classes.

If it’s the peace and quiet of an adults-only resort you’re seeking, there’s £300 to be saved on a stay at the Tui Blue El Dorado Seaside Suites Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Situated right on the beach, prepare for a peaceful holiday at a hotel that has whirlpool baths, spa treatments and after-dark entertainment – ideal for a rejuvenating reset or a couple’s retreat.

Tui is also offering some impressive savings on cruises, letting you soak up the sea air while saving some extra cash for your adventure. With all-inclusive and adults-only cruises to choose from, you can save £300 on your booking when you use the discount code “SAILAWAY300”, whether you would like to set sail in Barbados and end your trip in Majorca, or set off in Cyprus and finish your holiday in Malaga, Spain.

Families on a budget needn’t miss out on the fun because Tui is offering a kids go free offer. The flights, transfers and hotel are all sorted by Tui, so busy parents can enjoy less planning and more quality time.

The recently refurbished Princess Taurito resort in Gran Canaria is one of the many resorts where kids will go free. Offering a private beachfront and all-day entertainment, it’s perfect for families of all ages. Even better, you can combine Tui promo codes with this offer to save even more on your holiday.

If you’re looking to just book a flight, you can save 15 per cent on upgrades, including 25kg checked luggage and extra legroom seats – all you need to do is apply the discount code “BNDL15” at checkout to save.

When is the best time to book a holiday with Tui?

It’s always worth looking at the deals on offer during seasonal sales, such as the January sales. Meanwhile, annual shopping events, such as Black Friday, have been known to see many brands and retailers, including travel companies such as Tui, launch great deals.

Do discount codes work for bookings during school holidays?

We would always recommend checking whether exclusions apply to any given discount code when booking your trip. That being said, when you book with one of Tui’s ‘free kids place’ 2025 deals, you can get free accommodation for one child if they’re travelling with two paying adults, and it’s an offer that you can claim for during the school holidays. This is definitely something to keep in mind, if you’re looking to save on your next family-friendly holiday.

How early in advance should I book a holiday, for the best savings?

While it can often be a good idea to book in advance, to save money (Tui’s holidays for 2025 as well as 2026 are already seeing offers), we’d also recommend keeping an eye out for any last-minute deals.

Why choose Tui?

“A huge benefit of booking a holiday with Tui is the sense of ease: as Europe’s largest holiday provider, the depth of destinations is vast, not to mention the types of breaks available – whether a culture-led city break, a flop-and-drop beach escape, or a ski trip in the mountains. ATOL protection and comprehensive customer support add peace of mind,” says Annabel Grossman, global travel editor.

*See TUI website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date.