With a change of season finally here, if you’re looking to make a last-minute trip over Easter half term, plan a sunny getaway over the summer, or even book ahead for 2026, we’ve been busy finding ways to help you save more of your hard-earned cash (see our guides on how you can save on your easyJet, Emirates or Jet2Holidays flights).

Whether you're picturing days spent splashing around in the sparkling sea on a long-haul trip, or have your heart set on a jam-packed city break, First Choice has thousands of options. The online travel agency and tour operator has holidays to a range of destinations, including Austria, Croatia, Jersey, Costa Rica, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

Holidays don’t come cheap, but you shouldn’t have to miss out. If you’re ready to forget your daily grind for a week or two, and jet off somewhere new, you could save big when booking a First Choice holiday. Our deal experts have hunted down the very best discount codes and sales to help you book the holiday you’ve always dreamed of, for less.

If your dream holiday consists of not having to worry about food and drink, or entertainment, then an all-inclusive package is for you. Right now, you can get up to £250 off all-inclusive bookings at First Choice, for holidays departing between March and September 2025. A four-night holiday to Majorca (from £278 per person, Firstchoice.co.uk) or a trip to Egypt (from £449 per person, Firstchoice.co.uk) are both included in the offer, as well as lots of other destinations.

There are huge savings to be had on selected long-haul bookings too, including to Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Thailand. For a taste of luxury, visit East Winds – the week-long all-inclusive holiday to St Lucia has even been reduced by £1,122 per person (was £3,522, now £2,400, Firstchoice.co.uk).

If you’re thinking of something a little more cost-effective and family-friendly than the Caribbean, First Choice has got you covered. Create memories that will last a lifetime and save up to 20 per cent on family trips.

Case in point: stays at Tui Blue Palm Garden in Antalya (was from £1,001 per person, now £562, Firstchoice.co.uk) have been reduced by £439 per person. But you can also save a generous £423 per person off a seven-night stay at Villatel Orlando Resort, including flights from London Gatwick (was from £1,639, now £1,216, Firstchoice.co.uk), which is perfect for families looking to embrace the Disney magic.

