Long-haul holiday bookings now more popular than ever, travel firms report

Holiday companies are reporting a sharp rise in demand for long-haul breaks because prices are often “more cost-effective” than visiting European alternatives.

Surrey-based luxury travel brand Kuoni reported that long-haul bookings for the year ahead are 14 per cent higher than at the same point in 2024.

It attributed this to strong sales for people seeking “winter sun, family adventures or multi-centre escapes”.

Among Kuoni’s most popular long-haul destinations are the Maldives, Thailand, Antigua, Vietnam and South Africa.

Kuoni managing director Mark Duguid said: “We’ve had a terrific start to the year with a real breadth of destinations around the world selling well.

“It’s clear that long-haul is really winning out right now for lots of different reasons.

“Value shines through as a common theme,” he said. “Vietnam is a good example of somewhere which is leading the way with experience and adventure travel, with contrasting bustling cities, food, culture and fabulous beaches which creates an ultra-special trip but at affordable prices.”

Online package holiday company Thomas Cook also reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in long-haul bookings.

A spokesman said there is particularly strong demand for breaks in faraway locations in the summer, because the price of these bookings is “comparable to holidays in the Med”.

He added: “Mauritius and Thailand offer great value, especially for families who want to explore a new country.”

Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, a network of independent travel agents, said: “This year we’ve seen strong momentum in long-haul travel across our agency partners, with demand accelerating as we moved from January into February.

“Interestingly, many families are discovering that long-haul destinations can be more cost-effective during school holidays than European alternatives, particularly in regions like Thailand and the Far East where local costs remain attractive.

“The popularity of shows like White Lotus, set in Thailand, and Love Island: All Stars, filmed in South Africa, will also fuel further interest in these destinations for 2025 holidays.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast