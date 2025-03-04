As the weather begins to change, it's the perfect time to start planning ahead for Easter and the summer holidays. If your family are a band of thrill-seekers, there’s no better day out than a trip to Alton Towers. Located in Stoke-on-Trent, the theme park and resort complex is best known for its exhilarating rollercoasters.

In fact, when you take a trip to Alton Towers, you’ll have the chance to experience a world record-holder ride – the smiler holds the title for the rollercoaster with the most inversions, with 14 loops.

To make sure you get the best deal, booking in advance means that you’ll enjoy cheaper tickets and better availability. We understand that days out with all the family can soon become pretty expensive – especially with the costs of tickets, food and transport add up.

To help you enjoy a thrilling day out for less, our team of expert deal-hunters at The Independent have been busy tracking down the best Alton Towers discount codes and deals to help you save. Right now, you can get up to 57 per cent off tickets when booking online – so what are you waiting for?

Adrenaline lovers will enjoy riding nemesis reborn, oblivion and rita, which promise to provide serious thrills. But for those looking for something even more intense, the theme park has some exciting new developments for 2025. Alton Towers recently revealed details of the new 78ft tall toxicator ride with a 'world-first' feature as the highest topspin ride of its kind, which will open on 15 March – just in time for the Easter holidays, although the park’s oldest ride will close this year.

Visiting the theme park after-dark is sure to make the rollercoasters that bit more thrilling ( Alton Towers Resorts )

Returning in 2025 is the popular Alton after-dark event, which is back from mid-March, offering you a chance to soar through the night’s sky on select evenings. You’ll spot the wicker man glowing in the depth of the night, and enjoy the heart-thumping thrill of falling into darkness when you get to the vertical drop on oblivion. With current savings, you can book your Alton Towers day passes for as little as £29, with up to 57 per cent off.

While you’ll likely already know about the exhilarating rides on offer at Alton Towers, perhaps you didn’t know that it has a unique hotel, with whacky features and a flying ship at its core. If you want to make a holiday of it, consider booking a short break, with incredible prices from just £90 per family.

The resort is home to a waterpark, the UK’s first rollercoaster restaurant, two wacky nine-hole golf courses and the fantastic CBeebies Land. With so much on offer, there’s fun guaranteed for the whole family.

If you’re looking for more than a day’s activity, you can stay at Alton Towers resort ( AFP via Getty Images )

If you’re living on a student budget, you don’t have to miss out on the fun. When verifying your student status, you can enjoy 25 per cent off tickets and enjoy £21 student tickets. We think that beats a trip to the student’s union.

Why choose Alton Towers?

Alton Towers Resort is home to more than 40 rides and attractions, with fun on offer for the whole family – whether you’re looking for an afternoon of thrills so intense your heart feels like it’s beating out of your chest, or would rather let the day pass by while splashing around in the waterpark.

