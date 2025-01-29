Calling all nature lovers, history enthusiasts and architecture fans, National Trust properties would make the ultimate day out for you. Whether you’re considering a membership, or just looking for the latest offers on staycations, you’ve come to the right place.

From its many historic sites and buildings (think medieval fortresses and Victorian lighthouses) to hundreds of miles of coastline and areas of natural beauty, the charity looks after more than 500 sites in the UK and with a National Trust membership, you’ll be granted free access.

Whether you’re looking for a new trail or park to wander, or you’re searching for an idyllic cottage where the whole family can hunker down, we’d recommend taking a look at what’s on offer.

To see how to save on an upcoming staycation, or to find out more about the memberships on offer, here is where you’ll find deals and discounts with The National Trust, including promotional codes and gift cards, hand-picked by The Independent.

National Trust discount code

Should a holiday set in a charming thatched cottage be on your agenda, The National Trust is offering a discount of 35 per cent on selected cottages in Cornwall, Devon, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To benefit from this discount, you will need to use the National Trust discount code “10NAF”. The saving applies to bookings of 10 nights or more in (or starting in) October and November 2024 and January and February 2025.

Best of the rest

Booking at the 11th hour? Get 25 per cent off with holidays starting in the next 14 days with “LASTMINUTE”

National Trust membership offers

If you’re looking to become a National Trust member, we’ve found a deal that gets you a £10 National Trust gift card when you set up your membership account. This can then be spent in National Trust shops, the website, and cafes, and could save you some cash on essentials for your garden, calendars and diaries and, if you’re on a day out, a spot of lunch and a slice of cake. The gift card applies to new joint accounts, family, individual or young person membership.

The National Trust is also offering a 25 per cent discount on senior memberships. If you’re an existing member aged 60 or over, and you’ve been a member for at least the last three consecutive years, you can ask for 25 per cent off your subscription. If you’re unsure whether a membership is for you, think of them as your ticket to over 500 sites, plus, other benefits include free parking and The National Trust’s magazine.

There are of course several other membership options available. These include a joint membership for two people (£151.20 a year), for families (from £99.00 a year), individuals (£91.20 a year for adults), and lifetime memberships.

How many National Trust sites are in the UK?

From its historic buildings to its stunning stretches of land across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there’s so much to discover. Indeed, as it stands, more than 500 places in the UK are being looked after by the National Trust, from houses and castles to parks, and gardens, while 780 miles of coastline and more than 250,000 hectares of land are also waiting to be explored – so, really, what are you waiting for?

