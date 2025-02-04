Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eager to escape the UK? Whether your bucket list destinations include Australia, Dubai or Japan (if you’re looking for inspiration, The Independent’s global travel editor, Annabel Grossman, shared her experience of exploring Tokyo by bike), the options are seemingly endless.

But, we all know how expensive travel can be. If the cost is what’s holding you back from booking your next trip, The Independent’s deal-hunters have got you covered and are here to help make your travel dreams a reality (and a bit more pocket-friendly).

Here, you’ll find the best deals available when you book with Emirates, including savings on flights and inflight shopping, accommodation and experiences. We’ve even spotted discounts specifically for students looking to jet off for a city break weekend or a sunshine-soaked getaway (without blowing the budget). Plus, make sure to keep scrolling for our top picks of trips that you can save on, including sun-soaked adventures in Dubai.

Those looking to explore Singapore – a country famous for its street food, sky-scraping architecture and urban greenery – can enjoy a discount of up to 10 per cent thanks to Emirates, potentially shaving hundreds off your full flight experience. All you need to do to redeem the saving is use the Emirates discount code “SGMAST1” when you book. Bear in mind this booking will need to be made before (or on) 31 July 2025, for travel before August 2025.

Before heading off on your travels, we’d recommend looking at the official Emirates store where you can pre-order hundreds of products, from perfumes to skincare. You can bag a bargain here with 10 per cent off your order using the discount code “REDMAG” 40 hours before you fly.

Calling all student wanderlusters – Emirates is offering a 10 per cent discount for economy seats and a five per cent discount off business class when the code “STUDENT” is applied at checkout. The offer even includes the airline’s luxe ​​A380 fleet – the world’s largest passenger airliner – meaning you can recline in comfort knowing you’ve saved some serious cash. The offer via Student Beans and Totum is available for full-time students between 16 and 31 years old at the time of travel. T&Cs apply*.

If Dubai is on your bucket list, now's the time to book

With its unique architecture, luxurious shopping, vibrant nightlife and world-class beaches, Dubai has got to be on your bucket list, and now, thanks to Emirates, you can save 10 per cent on flights, accommodation and experiences, spanning attractions, tours and so much more. Whatever it is that would make your trip to Dubai even more memorable, whether that’s adrenaline-filled activities (think skydiving and water sports), a desert safari or a relaxing retreat to a luxury resort and spa, do keep this Emirates offer in mind when planning your visit.

It’s also worth taking a look at Emirates Subscription Skywards offers. Right now, you can enjoy 20 per cent off reward flights and 20 per cent more Skywards Miles as part of classic (£306), advanced (£536) and premium (£766) annual plans.

What is the most you could save with Emirates discount code?

As it stands, the best Emirates discount code is available for students only, so if you’re a student looking to get away in 2025, you’re in luck – book your flight by 31 March 2025 and you can save 10 per cent on economy seats or five per cent on business class. Just remember that you will need to use the all-important Emirates student discount code “STUDENT”.

We would also really recommend looking into Emirates Dubai holidays offers. While these deals don’t require a discount code, they could still save you up to 10 per cent on flights, accommodation and Dubai itinerary, so if you’re looking to experience Dubai this is an excellent way to save some money on your trip.

Why choose Emirates?

“I’ve been following the Emirates story since the very first flight almost 40 years ago. The growth of the Dubai-based airline has been astonishing. Emirates now serves more than 150 destinations on six continents and has the world’s biggest fleet of Airbus A380 ‘SuperJumbo’ aircraft. Many travellers appreciate the extra space they offer, as well as the unrivalled inflight entertainment.

“Emirates also excels at connecting Britain with the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australia, with 18 daily flights from six UK airports taking thousands of people each day to Dubai and beyond,” says travel correspondent Simon Calder.

